Exposed by a hot mic: The NHL's rich tradition of make-up calls

During our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers we explore the seamy underbelly of NHL refereeing, college recruiting and ant torture. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: Jeff, what's your opinion on the Tim Peel hot mic controversy? Analysts and announcers routinely talk about refs looking to even up the number of penalties called on each team, especially early on in a period. Seem like Peel's biggest mistake was getting caught saying the quiet part out loud about something that's considered an accepted part of the game.
A: The punishment was absurd. Peel simply did what all the referees do during games. One, they like to make calls just to get their quota covered, and two, they pull muscles looking for make-up calls.
Sometimes one team is taking all sorts of penalties because they are bad that night. Sometimes the other team is not taking a corresponding numbers because they are great that night. And yet the refs often go looking for things to even up the ledger.
It's one thing to make a legit make-up call -- making up for a mistake against one team with a gift call for the other -- and it's another thing just to even up just to make the boxscore look fair. I don't like that practice, but it's been in place since I started following the NHL more closely in 1986.
Just call the game as you see it!
I hate the nothing calls these guys make early in the game to get in the books because inevitably they will swallow there whistle on more consequential calls later in the game.
My favorite over the years: Back during the early interference crackdown, a referee would call one neutral zone infraction on each team. Later -- when a guy gets tackled just as he's about to deflect a cross-ice pass into the open side of the net -- the same referee acted like blatant interference wasn't against the rules.
Everybody knows the drill. The NHL's punishing of Peel was a feeble attempt to obscure the obvious.
Q: Can Mizzou hire assistant basketball coaches who can do a better job of recruiting?
A:Yes, the Tigers could hire an assistant coach to get particular players. That's what happened with the Porter Family Package. The Tigers got two NBA-caliber players . . . and one combined season out of them.
Could they add a great with great AAU ties in this market or another. Sure, but here are the limitations Missouri faces:
1) At this time MU is not paying recruits. That happened in the past and it may happen in the future, but right now it's not in the plans. The Tigers aren't going to get one-and-done talent.
2) MU is at a big disadvantage with game atmosphere. Its pre-pandemic attendance on most nights was only slightly better than the pandemic attendance. Kids catching game on TV or watching highlights see empty seats.
3) Cuonzo Martin expect guys to play defense and earn playing time. Tray Jackson was an excellent signing, but he transferred after a year because he couldn't meet the criteria.
4) Recruiting has changed forever with the NCAA opening up transfers. We'll see how well Martin and his staff do on this front because the transfer market could eclipse the high school market. Also, this atmosphere makes it harder to get guys to invest four or five years in a a program. If they can't play quickly, they bolt. That makes it harder to make guys earn their minutes.
All that said, the Tigers have been to a pair of NCAA Tournaments on Martin's watch -- so the recruiting hasn't been that bad.
Q: With Jeremiah Tillmon and Mitchell Smith both probably leaving, what will Mizzou do for "Bigs" next year?
A: At the moment, 7-foot-3 Jordan Wilmore is still on the team. So is Parker Braun. Will they be there next season? That remains uncertain. Yata Keita is the incoming recruit at center. Kobe Brown will likely start at power forward. Maybe Trevon Brazile could play some there as an incoming freshman but he lacks the bulk to go with his elevation.
It's safe the saw the Tigers need to add at the 4/5 spot in the transfer market if at all possible.
Q: What is the MLB playoff format this season? Is this a sure thing or could it still change before opening day? Could any of the rules change after opening day?
A: I suppose anything is possible. The sun could explode and we could all be fried like ants under a magnifying glass. (Ask your grandparents). But with Opening Day nearing I believe the rules are the rules. Baseball has reverted to the usual postseason format after the players took a pass on expansion of the bracket.
Q: Hi Jeff. Mizzou basketball fans get a bad rap. The first two years of Coach Martin students and season ticket holders filled Mizzou Arena. If you take out the one year of Jontay, Coach Martin has a 20-32 record in the SEC. Robertson and Dru Smith were solid transfer pickups but his recruiting has been subpar. No Mizzou fan expects miracles and Coach Martin isn’t getting fired. Why is it too much to ask for a top 4 finish in the SEC and a tourney berth each year? He’s getting the resources.
A: The SEC is deep. Every program has resources. LSU has a massive budget for basketball, as federal wiretaps exposed. Will Wade will do whatever to get players and the school is OK with that. Kentucky is Kentucky. Tennessee and Arkansas have huge fan bases. Florida has sustained success. Auburn will do whatever to get ahead under Bruce Pearl and the game atmosphere there is amazing. So there's your top six. Alabama knocks somebody out of there if it keeps Nate Oats for the long term. Tom Crean is a good coach, but Georgia can't quite get over the hump. Buzz Williams is a great coach, but he has work to do at Texas A&M. But both of those athletic departments are rich.
South Carolina made a Final Four under Frank Martin, both Mississippi schools have excellent coaches and Vanderbilt has a proud history. So Mizzou fans who believe their program with its substandard support should be near the top of the SEC year after year after . . . sorry, but you're dreaming.
Q: Gordo - without Bobby Plager, whose next up in terms of respect/being an ambassador for the Note (knowing Plager can't be replaced)?
A: Nobody bridges the history of the various eras like Bob. So the baton probably goes to Bernie Federko, another first-class guy who has stayed loyal to the franchise even after that rift with Sutter and that trade to Detroit. Bernie is another heart-and-soul guy.
Q: Who has a better rookie year: Carlson or Arozarena?
A: I'll saw Carlson because he'll spend a lot of time playing a premium position, center field. I'll be curuous to see Randy over the long haul this year. Nobody knew how to pitch him during the postseason. Teams had all winter to think about that. Randy will have to adjust to those adjustments.
Of course, Carlson has lots to learn as well.
Q: Jeff, how is your NCAA men's bracket doing? I am doing absolutely awful. The only "surprise" team I guessed on was the USC Trojans. Are you fairing better?
A: As a more broad question, do you think this year is an aberration, is are basketball blue bloods in trouble moving forward? I have a theory that since "football schools" have way more money from football, they are putting it into basketball so they'll eventually have better facilities and coaches than Kansas, Kentucky, Duke etc.
I didn't do a bracket this year, but if I did I would have been shelled like everyone else.
That's a good point on resources. More schools are pouring more money into facilities. That evens things up. A million games are televised, which evens things up as well.
The federal problem into bribery and fraud in college basketball may chill some of the advantages blueblood schools had with big-spending sneaker companies and the street agents they used to deliver players.
Throwing the door open to wholesale transferring will make the high-end players even more skittish than usual. So will the efforts to get these elite prospects paid above-board dollars in a better NBA developmenal league or overseas..
Many factors have leveled the competitive atmosphere. The one dominant team this season is Gonzaga. A half-step behind is Baylor. That speaks volumes
Q: The Blues seem in between w Berube's system because of the change in the names and makeup of their defense. Getting Bozak and eventually Barbashev back will make the overall team play better (although Sundqvist loss is huge). If Paranko comes back paired w Scandella and I think Mikkola comes back in the lineup and plays w Bortuzzo Berube would get 4 big D back and the team could maybe get their identity back. That leaves Dunn out but the teams chemistry might be better. Your thoughts?
A: Dunn could be the odd man out for several reasons. We just talked about one of them, the emergence of Jake Walman. Parayko's return could settle things down in the back end, if he can play like his old self. I think we all agree that Mikkola is a good long-term fit as a shutdown/PK defender if he cleans up his place. Having those two in the lineup at once would give the team a different look.
Unless something changes, it appears that Dunn will be exposed in the expansion draft or get traded. He is heading toward his bigger earning years and it seems pretty clear that his camp and Armstrong different on his value.
This team, as configured, can play the Berube style. They did it against the Wild but failed to score despite controlling the game. Losing Sundqvist hurts for sure, but guys like Clifford and Joshua can give the Chief what he wants and Barbashev will be back for the final push.