Exposed by a hot mic: The NHL's rich tradition of make-up calls

It's safe the saw the Tigers need to add at the 4/5 spot in the transfer market if at all possible.

Q: What is the MLB playoff format this season? Is this a sure thing or could it still change before opening day? Could any of the rules change after opening day?

A: I suppose anything is possible. The sun could explode and we could all be fried like ants under a magnifying glass. (Ask your grandparents). But with Opening Day nearing I believe the rules are the rules. Baseball has reverted to the usual postseason format after the players took a pass on expansion of the bracket.

Q: Hi Jeff. Mizzou basketball fans get a bad rap. The first two years of Coach Martin students and season ticket holders filled Mizzou Arena. If you take out the one year of Jontay, Coach Martin has a 20-32 record in the SEC. Robertson and Dru Smith were solid transfer pickups but his recruiting has been subpar. No Mizzou fan expects miracles and Coach Martin isn’t getting fired. Why is it too much to ask for a top 4 finish in the SEC and a tourney berth each year? He’s getting the resources.