Exposing Tarasenko to the Seattle Kraken would be a foolish idea. Here's why

Q: The Blues often appeared disinterested during the season. It looked like they tuned out Craig Berube for stretches of the season. This team needs an injection of new blood. I would not mind if Carl Gunnarsson, Vince Dunn, Zach Sanford, Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz did not return. Might we see big turnover?

A: You could get your wish. Gunnarsson almost certainly won't be back. With the defensemen they have, and with his injury, I don't see any way he fits. Dunn could go in the expansion draft. Bozak and Schwartz are unrestricted free agents, so it takes one good offer for them to leave. And Sanford is a young player who can score and do other things and would be appealing to other teams. So it won't take much for all five to be somewhere else. And if so, there will have to be some new faces, especially on offense. It's hard to see more than one new face on defense

I've said this before, but I don't know about players tuning out coaches. Seems to me the veterans who are around have for the most part bought into what Berube wants, and the new guys are new. This team never got its act together this season, whether it was because of the constantly changing lineups or something else. Those kind of teams probably seem disinterested.

Q: Time for the Blues to part ways with Jaden Schwartz. What say you?