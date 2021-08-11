For Bozak and Tarasenko, the phones aren't exactly ringing off the hook

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Why is it taking so long to trade Vladimir Tarasenko?
A: Lack of demand, probably. Imagine you're an NHL general manager and have just acquired Tarasenko. How does that press conference or phone call with reporters go? You've acquired a forward who has barely played in the past two years because of injuries, and you'll be paying $7.5 million against the cap this season, and the season after. What's the way to sell that to the new fan base?
That's a lot of money to spend on the belief that he'll get better. It's a gamble. Now, it becomes less of a gamble if the Blues retain some of that salary, and you're spending $3 or $4 million instead. And there are more teams that can fit him under the cap. I have long maintained that trading Tarasenko would be tough because the Blues were the easiest team to see him try to regain his health with. He was worth more to them than to other teams.
I think once the Blues get Robert Thomas signed and know how much salary they can retain toward Tarasenko playing elsewhere, that will grease the wheels on a trade.
Q: Is the market for Tyler Bozak non-existent, or is he waiting for the Blues to try and clear cap space?
A: I'd say the market for Bozak is low. He seems to have fallen into a situation like Troy Brouwer recently. At his age and his level, he may be looking at a PTO (player tryout contract) somewhere. He projects as a bottom-six forward, and the Blues can fill their bottom six pretty easily. Bringing him back would force the Blues to move on from a younger player. It would make little sense for the team to go for one more year of Bozak while giving up who knows how many years of a Mackenzie MacEachern or Zach Sanford or Klim Kostin.
Q: What is the real value on Robert Thomas? Assuming he is going to be put in a bridge deal, it seems his offensive production lacks his skill and the hands that he has. Is the contract Jordan Kyrou received a fair expectation for Thomas?
A: Thomas is a tricky one. Lots of potential, flashes of brilliance, but never quite realized because of injuries. He's still proving himself, but he has shown he can play in the NHL. If you're willing to pay Ivan Barbashev $2.25 million, Thomas is worth more. He's better on both sides of the puck. Thomas has a ways to go until free agency, so the Blues can go with a shorter deal in the $2.5 to $3 million range, I would think.
Follow-up: So what happens if Robert Thomas and the Blues don't get a deal done?
A: The Blues have made him a qualifying offer. He'll make that. Or he doesn't play and doesn't get paid. His options are limited (as a restricted free agent).
Q: Does the front office see Zach Sanford as a liability?
A: They see him as more of an asset than a liability. They think with coaching and experience, he can eliminate the mistakes. The issues are mental. Physically, he's talented. He gets sped up and makes bad plays sometimes. They think that can be dealt with. He's a very good defensive player. He is miscast by being put on top lines, but the Blues have been forced into it because of injuries.
Q: When the Blues won the Stanley Cup, they did have offensive defenseman. Alex Pietrangelo was somewhat, but not overly. Now they have Torey Krug, Justin Faulk, Jake Walman, and Scott Perunovich -- all considered more offensive then defensive. So why did Doug Armstrong go in this direction?
A: I think Pietrangelo is an offensive defenseman. Of the four you named -- Krug, Faulk, Walman and Perunovich -- one (Perunovich) didn't play last season, and Walman was pushed into service because of injuries. Another offensive defenseman, Vince Dunn, was allowed to leave, so it's not quite as drastic as it seems. Krug and Faulk are very talented defensemen who were on the market at the time. Sometimes you have to respond to that. The Blues still have some defensive defensemen in Marco Scandella and Niko Mikkola, And while it's not the preferred outcome, Colton Parayko is becoming a defensive defenseman.
Q: Neal Pionk just signed for nearly $6 million annually to avoid arbitration. He joins the ranks of Doug Hamilton and Seth Jones, plus others, who have received very generous money for their current level of play. Should the Blues be sweating a healthy Colton Parayko putting up numbers that make him a $9 million player?
A: It's a good time to be an elite defenseman. Parayko's timing has been off. If his contract had been up in 2019, he would have been in a line for a very big payday. His last two seasons haven't been as good. If he has a season that is a return to 2018-19, he would be in line for a big contract. If it's more like the past two, not so much. The one thing working in his favor is that he is said to be healthy, which increases his chance of playing like his old self. The Blues want that. Wanting him to have a not-great year so they can sign him for less is a bad idea, because, for instance, if he doesn't play well, Craig Berube could be out of a job. Better to have Parayko play great and learn you can't afford him later.
Q: After two quick playoff exits in two years, some respected national hockey writers place the Blues firmly among the bottom third of teams in the NHL. Do you agree?
A: I like the offseason additions the Blues have made. I think it makes them a definite playoff team, even with the loss of a lot of talent in Jaden Schwartz and Mike Hoffman and Vince Dunn and, eventually, Vladimir Tarasenko. I don't see how anyone could consider them in the bottom third of the league. Any playoff run in the Central will be complicated by having one of the better teams in the league, Colorado, in the same division. The Central Division also is a bit crowded. Not much separates a whole bunch of teams, so the margin for error will be slim. Injuries or subpar performances by key players could quickly change that. But if the team stays mostly healthy, it should make the playoffs. Getting past the second round is an entirely different matter.
Q: Why hasn't there been more attention on Jordan Binnington and his lack of success in recent playoffs?
A: I think his numbers, his saves, and his overall play have gotten a good amount of attention. (Though moves elsewhere within the team have kind of overshadowed the goalie situation this offseason.) I think his lack of success in the postseason is the team's lack of success in the postseason. His play in the past two seasons has not been as good as it was in the Cup season. This is no big surprise, since his play in the Cup season was incredible, and improving on that was going to be next-to-impossible. Unquestionably, the Blues need Binnington to play more like he did in 2018-19. Playing better may not be possible, but playing like near that level is essential to the team's success. With the contract he got last season, the Blues are locked into Binnington for a long time. There is no success without better play from him, though it's still a team game. Goalies shouldn't get all the credit or blame.