For Bozak and Tarasenko, the phones aren't exactly ringing off the hook

A: I like the offseason additions the Blues have made. I think it makes them a definite playoff team, even with the loss of a lot of talent in Jaden Schwartz and Mike Hoffman and Vince Dunn and, eventually, Vladimir Tarasenko. I don't see how anyone could consider them in the bottom third of the league. Any playoff run in the Central will be complicated by having one of the better teams in the league, Colorado, in the same division. The Central Division also is a bit crowded. Not much separates a whole bunch of teams, so the margin for error will be slim. Injuries or subpar performances by key players could quickly change that. But if the team stays mostly healthy, it should make the playoffs. Getting past the second round is an entirely different matter.

A: I think his numbers, his saves, and his overall play have gotten a good amount of attention. (Though moves elsewhere within the team have kind of overshadowed the goalie situation this offseason.) I think his lack of success in the postseason is the team's lack of success in the postseason. His play in the past two seasons has not been as good as it was in the Cup season. This is no big surprise, since his play in the Cup season was incredible, and improving on that was going to be next-to-impossible. Unquestionably, the Blues need Binnington to play more like he did in 2018-19. Playing better may not be possible, but playing like near that level is essential to the team's success. With the contract he got last season, the Blues are locked into Binnington for a long time. There is no success without better play from him, though it's still a team game. Goalies shouldn't get all the credit or blame.