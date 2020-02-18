Goldschmidt takes Kim deep, but pitcher impresses in first live batting practice with Cardinals

Asked what he needs to show to be a starter, Kim said: “The most important thing is to pitch low and be aggressive – and also have command. The pitching coach has always told me I should be aggressive. As the exhibition season goes on, I will try to pitch the first pitch as a strike.”

There was a special guest in attendance to see Kim and the Cards. It was Jamie Romak, Kim’s teammate from the Korean team SK Wyverns, which is working out about an hour away in Florida. Romak was a former Cardinals farmhand. Romak played a little in the bigs, but now is a quality hitter and celebrity in Korea. There is much media here from Korea, and reporters flocked to him as soon as he was spotted on the Cardinals’ campus.

So, Jamie, why do you think Kim can be an effective pitcher in America?