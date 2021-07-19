Goold: A Kyle Gibson move could help the Cardinals now and in 2022

A: If a boat is sinking, you fix the hole in the hull. Not the sail to make it go faster and try to outrun the leak.

Q: How can you justify opposing a rule change that would abolish or limit shifts? As another beat writer covering another team wrote the other day, nobody comes to games to watch defensive shifts.

A: I don't have to agree with another writer, and clearly I don't: I actually do go to the games to watch strategy and to watch teams outsmart and outplay the other team, and I see shifts as part of that strategy.

If a boxer cannot defend his right cheek do you outlaw the left hook. Or do you say, dude, learn to protect your right cheek or your career will be short.

So if a hitter cannot overcome the shift, we change the game for him? C’mon.

That's against the spirit of baseball -- to eliminate an edge earned by intellect, savvy, and game IQ …