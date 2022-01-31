Goold: Any potential Jack Flaherty extension remains a riddle for now

Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Since it does not appear that the labor dispute will lessen the years a team controls young players, could that spur the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty to get together soon on a long-term deal?

A: Not necessarily. Even if the CBA remains status quo when it comes to Flaherty's situation — and that's still a big if — keep in mind that the talented righthander is coming off of two abbreviated seasons. We've talked a lot about how odd his schedule was in 2020, how protective the Cardinals were with him, and how that curious schedule (from the start) never offered much consistency for the pitcher. And then in 2021 he dealt with an injury that erased the middle of the season and brought him back only for the final push. And not as a starter.

So, what do the Cardinals offer as an extension — and how would that appeal to him, given that he and the Cardinals expect his performance to be much more than injuries/pandemic have allowed so far? What's the price point? It's a riddle for both sides at the moment.

Q: Is Kenley Jansen on the Cardinals’ radar?

A: I have not been able to connect the Cardinals to Jansen. Before the lockout began, the Cardinals spoke with just about every agent about just about every reliever, so at some point they would have explored what Jansen is looking for — if that's just to back to the Dodgers, or something else from another team. That said, the Cardinals' interest/attention/energy was on other relievers, ones who could be used as a closer, but not only a closer. They see Giovanny Gallegos as their returning closer/leader for the ninth, but they want to find a setup, high-leverage addition who could handle the ninth or the rigorous assignment of winning a close game if that situation comes in the seventh.

Q: If you were commissioner, what changes would you make to speed up the game, and would you keep any of Rob Manfred’s rules?

A: I would lower the strike zone by the width of a baseball. That's it. I also am intrigued by increasing the size of second/third base. Doing those two things would put more balls in play and likely on the ground, and alter the risk calculations in trying to steal.

Q: If the Cardinals stretch out Jordan Hicks and Alex Reyes as starters, won't that create a huge hole in the later innings of the games?

A: A couple thoughts on this: One, the Cardinals want to add another setup/short relief arm before the start of spring training, and they had ongoing talks with free agents for that role before the lockout started. They also believe that Ryan Helsley will be back and healthy and ready to go alongside Genesis Cabrera in those short-burst assignments leading to Giovanny Gallegos.

Second, a leading part of the plan for Reyes and Hicks is to see how they do on a starter's schedule. Does that give Hicks a better chance of staying healthy, for example? That also gives the Cardinals at least three relievers who can handle multiple innings — Reyes, Hicks, and Jake Woodford, and that could be valuable as they come out of a shortened spring or as they look to be aggressive with relief the third time through the order. Hicks could come in for those two/multiple innings on Tuesday, Reyes Wednesday, and then Hicks would be available again Friday, and so on. It's an idea.

Q: Are there any young pitchers in the minors who could potentially help out the Cardinals bullpen in 2022?

A: Yes. Two stand out and should be watched closely during spring training.

Andre Pallante, a righthander, was one of the top performers in the Arizona Fall League. That league was an offensive bonanza this fall, and that made Pallante's 1.29 ERA in 21 innings with 22 strikeouts and 10 walks more impressive. And then there's Freddy Pacheco. Also a righthander, he was added to the 40-man roster this season to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, and no wonder: He struck out 95 in 54 innings this past season. He had a .151 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP in 2021.

Q: Will robotic umpires have an impact on the defensive needs of the catching position? Since framing won't matter, will teams be inclined to put more offense in that position? Also, do you think it will have an impact on baserunning?

A: Yes. Yes to all of that. During the most recent Best Podcast in Baseball, FanGraphs senior writer Jay Jaffe made an interesting point: Yadier Molina may be the first catcher who is carried into Cooperstown, in part, because of his framing skills and framing stats — and he will be the last. If an automated strike zone comes in, framing will be less essential, that skill that Mike Matheny honed will be less of a factor for catchers. And given the way the game leans, it will be more of an offensive position.

I'm less sure how it will impact baserunning because there may be changes to the bases (noted earlier) that come at the same time, and I'm just not sure how the concert of those things will fit together.

Q: The Cardinals’ starting nine is set except for DH and SS. What about starting rotation and bullpen?

A: The Cardinals disagree with your premise. They believe their starting shortstop is Paul DeJong and have said as much publicly and privately.

The rotation also is set, according to the team: Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson.

The bullpen will add at least one more arm before the start of spring training.

Q: I see Kyle Schwarber as a great option on the left side of the plate and to possibly give Paul Goldschmidt a breather at first base occasionally. Does John Mozeliak agree?

A: He has given no indication that he does, no. The Cardinals see the DH as a place to get Juan Yepez and Lars Nootbaar at-bats, and if they go for a DH from another direction it seems like they would prefer someone more versatile who could play multiple positions like outfield, third, first, and even second, for example. Someone like, you know, Nolan Gorman.

Q: What amount of improvement is reasonable to expect from Dylan Carlson this coming year? Where should we set expectations for him, and what would be considered a letdown?

A: Advanced production, moving in the direction of being the No. 2 hitter he can be, and that could include a look this spring at leadoff hitter. Higher OBP. More damage. A maturing hitter as he enters his mid-20s.

Regression would be a letdown.

Q: I doubt that Nolan Arenado will want to sign with the Cardinals if the Cardinals don't get serious about really wanting to win a World Series. Am I wrong?

A: Arenado already has signed with the Cardinals. You're talking about his opt-out. He has one more remaining. It comes after the 2022 season. Something would have to go seriously wrong for him not to remain a Cardinal. It would have to be a personal reason for him to want to move, or a crater in the Cardinals’ ability to compete that would be a far bigger story than Arenado leaving.

Arenado, at last check, has a different view of the Cardinals' commitment to winning than the one you imply here or you read several places on Twitter. That's probably because he knows what it looks like when a team doesn't even try.

Q: The Cardinals ranked 20th last year in runs scored and 15th in OPS, yet the front office doesn't seem to think it needs to improve the offense either via a shortstop or a DH. Why do you think that is?

A: The front office has said specifically it needs to improve the offense. I heard those words from John Mozeliak during the GM Meetings. I heard them from the front office at the end of the season. They think the biggest drag on the team's potential over the past few years has been a subpar offense, and that the Cardinals have needed elite defense to thrive, and they've put stress on the pitching as a result. They see every need to improve the offense.

Q: Please explain how we went from a year when Bob Gibson completed 28 games to the present, where a pitcher who completes two or three games leads the league in that stat.

A: In the same way we went from Babe Ruth becoming the career leader for home runs with his 160th or so homer and then not giving up the title until decades later when Hank Aaron hit 715. The same way we went from teams with one starter in the rotation to teams frustrating other owners by adding the expense of a second pitcher. And how we went from Christy Mathewson throwing 390 innings in 1908 to Bob Gibson throwing 294 in 1970 to perhaps no one throwing 200 in 2030. The same way we went from a torn ligament ending careers to Tommy John surgery reclaiming careers. The same way we went from Curt Flood fighting for free agency to players having it — and all the riches that has brought to them and the game.

The game evolves. It changes. And in many ways it gets better and better because of what it learns from the decades before.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.