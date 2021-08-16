Goold: Cardinals' Arenado has staked a claim in an open MVP race

Here are the highlights from this week's chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: All of the sudden, Nolan Arenado is among the league leaders in home runs and RBI. I would say Fernando Tatis Jr. would likely be the favorite to win the MVP, but if Arenado can keep this up do you see him having a legitimate shot at the award?
A: Absolutely. Last week it was Bryce Harper that was all the buzz. This week, if Arenado rides the hot streak out of Kansas City and into the series vs. Milwaukee, it will be him. I don't think Tatis is the favorite. He's missed time. He's had dramatic, remarkable returns. But the race is open for someone to seize the award. Good timing for this question. Just got the email notifying me that I'll be an NL MVP voter this year.
Q: Why did it take John Mozeliak and the front office so long to go out and get the pitching depth that turned this team around?
A: They didn't want to pay the price for moving swiftly. So they paid the price in the standings.
Q: With the labor agreement looming this winter, what are the biggest issues where the owners and players are farthest apart? What compromises would you anticipate?
A: Financial structures. The big things are going to be whether MLB proposes a salary cap on spending -- or something of that ilk -- and how the union will press to have better play for younger players earlier in their careers. Almost any of the big issues will radiate from those two spots and deal with the biggest question of all: How to split the pie of revenue? And how to define what is revenue? That last part may be where, behind closed doors, there is the most acrimony. How do owners define the revenue? What are they being honest about? That kind of thing.
The universal designated hitter is an obvious compromise. There will be some changes to the arbitration process and areas where both sides could make compromises. The last time there was a collective bargaining agreement, the union got concessions on quality of living (more off days, travel allotments, food, clubhouse fees, etc.), and that was OK with the owners because they got big wins on the financial setup. Look for the players to win on that side, on the financial side in the coming negotiations.
Q: Isn’t it obvious that Paul DeJong needs to sit during the Brewers series? He’s becoming an automatic out and kills rallies.
A: I’m not so sure it is obvious. DeJong had a solid July that was overshadowed by the pitching needs and the performance of Harrison Bader. Since the Cardinals’ very public statement about having to change their offensive approach, DeJong has been what you'd like to get from the shortstop position, and from him. He's batting .256/.331/.488 with eight homers, 21 RBIs, 36 Ks, 31 hits and nine walks in that time.
Q: With the Cardinals facing a return to major-league pitching against Milwaukee, should we expect a sudden reversal from the latest offensive trends?
A: Results, sure. Process, no. Hold them to that. They should be a varied, versatile offense capable of scoring in a variety of ways depending on the opponent. The Brewers have one of the better pitching staffs in baseball. Any team -- the '21 Cardinals, the '15 Cardinals, the '21 Dodgers, the '21 Padres, the '27 Yankees – should expect to do worse against a pitching staff that is better than the 2021 Royals and Pirates. The Cardinals did what was expected. They've scored at least four runs in 11 consecutive games, and they went 6-0 on the road. They had to sweep. They did. Now they'll face a better team, Kolten Wong's team.
Q: Is Matt Carpenter retaining his roster spot largely due to his ability to play first, second and third base? … Should his spot be filled with a Memphis developmental player to determine next year's roster?
A: There are four general reasons why Matt Carpenter remains with the Cardinals. First, his contract. That's the factor that keeps him with the team. Second, his history. Regardless of what you see in chats or on Twitter, the team -- his teammates, coaches, the front office -- like having him around, and ownership you'll recall did put a priority not too long ago on maintaining their homegrown All-Star players. See: Carlos Martinez, Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, and even deals signed for Alan Craig, Kolten Wong etc. Third, he bats lefthanded. The Cardinals have been lacking a lefthanded bat off the bench for awhile, for the majority of Mike Shildt's time as the manager, and that's something that the team wanted to have. A deterrent. With a reputation. And Carpenter has that. Fourth, his position versatility, as you suggest. He plays three infield spots.
I don't think the roster spot should be spent on a prospect to figure things out by playing as rarely as Carpenter does. That's not the best use of a roster spot, service time, or the prospect's time.
Q: What kind of major leaguer is Alec Burleson likely to be? Which Cardinals minor-leaguer most excites you?
A: I'm not really in the excitement business, honestly. I think it's far better for fans to get excited. That's something that fans of the team get to choose. Jordan Walker is an impressive, imposing hitter at a young age, and he could blitz the rankings in the coming year, rising as swiftly and successfully as any prospect the Cardinals have had in the past 20 years. His rise will be intriguing because his talent is enormous.
Burleson has the look of other prospects who have produced in the minors, moved up steadily/swiftly, and gotten a chance to be a fourth outfielder to see what they do with it. Harrison Bader. Jon Jay. Lars Nootbaar at the moment. And a handful of others who have started as the fourth outfielder and played their way into something much more. Burleson could do that.
Q: Other than Albert Pujols, who was the last Cardinal to hit .300 for a season? The last time the Cardinals had more than one .300 hitter? Is there anyone on the team now or in the system who will hit .300?
A: The Cardinals have had nine .300 seasons since Pujols' last season with the team, and to find them I looked up .300 hitters with more than 500 plate appearances.
Jose Martinez -- .305, 2018
Tommy Pham -- .306, 2017
Yadier Molina -- .307, 2016
Matt Holliday -- 300, 2013
Allen Craig --.315, 2013
Molina -- .319, 2013
Matt Carpenter -- .318, 2013
Craig -- .307, 2012
Molina -- .315, 2012
The last time the Cardinals had more than one regular hitting .300 was in 2013 when there were four in the lineup that led the NL in scoring and won the pennant.
Anyone on the team now that can hit .300? Well, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado can. They have. Coming up? That's harder to say, because .300 isn't the line the modern hitter is chasing. They're after a .900 OPS. They want a .500 slugging percentage. And if they get to those numbers with a .250 batting average, then OK they got the numbers that are better measures of total offensive contribution, of damage. Teams want damage. Players want to provide that damage. And if the batting average is .300 on the way to the .900 OPS, swell, but it's not the number being chased. It's a byproduct of the production being sought.
Q: Will Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina come back next year, or are they going to retire?
A: Both are open to returning for 2022. Wainwright has said he'll meet with his family after the season to see if that's the direction they want to go, or if he'd prefer to be home more with his kids, especially as his daughter heads to high school. Yadier Molina told the Post-Dispatch he'd like to return, and sources have said that his agent and the Cardinals are set to speak this month about that return.
Q: You have a Hall of Fame vote. If Adam Wainwright retires after this year, do you vote for him? If not, what would he need to do to get your vote? Any chance his number is retired by Cardinals?
A: I would consider voting for him, yes. I would make that decision close to when I have to vote, and I would look at him in the context of the era in which he pitched, not against the 300-game winners of yore that just don't fit as a benchmark for the modern pitcher. I cannot say for sure that I would vote for him because I don't know if I'll have a spot available on the ballot, or even if I'll have a ballot at all. We're talking several years from now. But I will give him a long look compared to his peers, his era, and the others on the ballot.
The Cy Young Award he deserves, the one he really should have won, would add to his candidacy.
He will be the last person to wear No. 50 for the Cardinals unless the team elects to turn that number into an honorific that someone earns.
It would not shock me at all if Adam Wainwright is inducted into the Hall of Fame at some point -- possibly as a broadcaster. He'll be exceptional in that role, too.
