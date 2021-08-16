Goold: Cardinals' Arenado has staked a claim in an open MVP race

Here are the highlights from this week's chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: All of the sudden, Nolan Arenado is among the league leaders in home runs and RBI. I would say Fernando Tatis Jr. would likely be the favorite to win the MVP, but if Arenado can keep this up do you see him having a legitimate shot at the award?

A: Absolutely. Last week it was Bryce Harper that was all the buzz. This week, if Arenado rides the hot streak out of Kansas City and into the series vs. Milwaukee, it will be him. I don't think Tatis is the favorite. He's missed time. He's had dramatic, remarkable returns. But the race is open for someone to seize the award. Good timing for this question. Just got the email notifying me that I'll be an NL MVP voter this year.

Q: Why did it take John Mozeliak and the front office so long to go out and get the pitching depth that turned this team around?

A: They didn't want to pay the price for moving swiftly. So they paid the price in the standings.

Q: With the labor agreement looming this winter, what are the biggest issues where the owners and players are farthest apart? What compromises would you anticipate?