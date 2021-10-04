Goold: Do the Cardinals have a real shot at Max Scherzer this offseason?

Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: I know the Cardinals front office is secretive about free-agent targets, but has there been any discussion about bringing Max Scherzer to St. Louis? Or has Max himself said anything about possible destinations?
A: The Cardinals have discussed their view of what it would take and what they would be willing to bid to sign Max Scherzer as a free agent this winter. What seems like eons ago, the Post-Dispatch reported during spring that the Cardinals explored the scenarios in which Scherzer would be available this year via trade. Voila. He was. They didn't meet the price. The Dodgers got him and Trea Turner. And both teams still ended up in the same place, I guess.
That said, a Scherzer pursuit is on the mind of the Cardinals, it's just not clear how much they want to bid on him — in years and dollars. He lives in Jupiter. He would be able to have spring training in his back yard, essentially, like Miles Mikolas and Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina do. Is that enough of a draw for him? He hasn't said. And likely won't. He wants to pitch several more years, and while there is a possibility he maxes out — no pun intended — the dollars by going year to year on a high annual average salary, maybe there's a seam into the talks with the Cardinals. We'll see. Once all this season is done, they'll have plenty of time to organize an approach and also get intel on what the righthander from the St. Louis area and Mizzou is thinking.
Q: How will Jack Flaherty's recent injury affect how his camp and the Cardinals look at a long-term deal? Will other teams be less likely to back up the Brinks truck due to his second injury?
A: Other teams won't have a chance at Flaherty for another couple years, so there's plenty of time for him to show his health and talent before he hits free agency. If anything, the window is there for the team that knows him best, trusts him the most, to jump the line with an offer that takes him into free agency — the kind of offer that the Cardinals and Lance Lynn did not arrive at when he was up for an extension.
There is one significant wrinkle here.
Again, the CBA looms large. The union is going to seek a change to the arbitration process and how young players are paid. The Cardinals and Flaherty's group are going to want to know those rules before they enter into any sort of negotiations about an extension to avoid arbitration.
Q: Give me your odds on Matt Carpenter coming back to the Cardinals? Carlos Martinez?
A: Less than 1 in 1,000. And zero.
Q: If you were the Cardinals general manager, what moves would you make this winter? Please be player-specific.
A: Corey Seager would be a good addition. Lefthanded bat. Plays shortstop. Frees up Paul DeJong to play shortstop, spell Seager, and be the DH other times. Handle third. Move around the field. Also gives Edmundo Sosa a role as a righthanded option at multiple positions. If we're workshopping the best fits, hard to see a better one than that.
The Cardinals will look to bring back T.J. McFarland and Luis Garcia, and that makes a lot of sense. They also should look at the starters' market. Folks around STL will want that to be Max Scherzer. I get that. He's going to have a lot of bidders. We'll see if the Cardinals have the stomach for that. But they should look to a starter, and J.A. Happ wouldn't be a bad move to bring back. They could shoot for someone just hitting the market, younger, but know that the commitment would be greater (for years and dollars), and there is something to getting just a one-year starter who throws strikes.
Q: Did you get the sense the Cardinals had a preference over who they played in the wild-card game?
A: They had to prepare for both and be confident they could win both. I imagine they would have preferred the Dodgers and Giants were playing today to determine the division title and weakening the pitching staff one more day before facing them. But between the Giants and Dodgers, I never got a sense they were all that fixated on one being a better matchup than the other. The Cardinals really felt they had to show they could go toe to toe with the Dodgers. Splitting that series in September at Busch Stadium filled the team with jet fuel that became a 17-game winning streak. That gave them a new view of how they could contend with LA, and they also have played well vs. San Francisco this season, as you know.
Q: I really enjoyed last year’s playoff, where it was 1 (seed) vs. 8, and so on for a best-of-three, instead of this one-game play-in thing. Do you think this is possible in the future?
A: It doesn't seem likely that the playoffs will expand, but that's a huge chip in bargaining. There is momentum for a wild-card series, not a wild-card one-game playoff, and that momentum will grow if the Cardinals bounce the 106-win Dodgers from the postseason. The baseball world will be on tilt if the great, talent-laced, fat-wallet Dodgers are eliminated from the postseason in a one-game playoff. Yikes. Only the 100-win Yankees team being eliminated in the same way would cause more angst and think pieces on the crimes of a one-game playoff. So, brace yourself if it happens.
There is some conversation about seeding teams via records. But the divisions still play; MLB still wants to reward the division winner. The question is becoming how to better balance the schedules, especially across leagues. The number of 100-loss teams this year is alarming.
Q: What are your thoughts on all of the games on the last day of the season starting at the same time? I'm a fan of it, but was wondering if Sunday afternoon is the best day to end the season with the NFL ratings pulling away most sports fans.
A: I'm a big fan of it. I like what that does by starting all of the games at the same time. It's an idea that Major League Baseball borrowed from the English Premier League, and that's great. As far as putting it on a Sunday? Funny you should ask. Had this exchange with a good friend earlier today. Baseball did end on a Wednesday or Thursday a few years ago, but then that put the one-game playoffs on a football weekend where they had to contend with college football and the NFL on both nights. Selig wanted the showcase, winner-take-all game. He wanted to create a Game 7 situation without the prelude. And by ending on a weekend, MLB gets those Game 7-like wild-card games on Tuesday and Wednesday, days free and clear of the NFL and college football. The night to themselves, really. That's what they want.
So, does ending the season on a Saturday make more sense to avoid the NFL? I'm not so sure. College football is a factor. Regional stuff. Regional audiences. All day games. So, that may not be the best stage, either.
My view: Don't surrender or worry about the NFL. Worry about the product you put out there to compete with it.
Q: Pretty impressive of the front office to hit its 90-wins target right on the money. Should this last month give us hope that the Cardinals are not far from being better equipped for 2022, or did they just have an excellent month that disguises the issues everyone seemed to notice but the front office for months?
A: The front office's goal was not 90 wins. I cannot repeat this enough. It just isn't. How this got into the bloodstream, I'll never entirely understand, and I'll probably spend most of my career writing about the Cardinals having to refute it. I guess. … Heck, these days it takes 95 or more to win a division. So that number has been updated. Ownership acknowledged 90 wasn't enough to win the division about five, six years ago. Not sure why that hasn't caught on.
The front office knows the team needs to improve for 2022. But there are lessons of how they can do it from this past month. There's something to this offense — especially on the road (hmmmm). This defense is elite, so maybe get a pitching staff that takes advantage of it from the get-go. There is no such thing as too much pitching depth, and the Cardinals recently admitted that the questions they dismissed in spring about the need to add a starter (ahem) were fair, and that a lack of depth cost them in June. Not all of these players are coming back for an encore. So there is natural churn to get better.
Q: I’m not sure how much money is coming off the books after this season, but I'm excited that this will be a good time to clean up the roster and maximize it. Any idea how many spots may be opening up this winter?
A: All eight position players who will start the wild-card game are under control for 2022, as of now. The Cardinals have at least five returning starters under control for 2022, and they have their closer under control. Setup men Luis Garcia and T.J. McFarland are free agents at the end of the season, though both are expected to be approached about extensions, and both have said they will entertain the idea of returning.
There is significant money coming off the payroll: Matt Carpenter, Carlos Martinez, Andrew Miller, Dexter Fowler, and Kwang-hyun Kim. There is also significant money coming onto the payroll: Harrison Bader is going to get a substantial raise. So is Tyler O'Neill. And Jack Flaherty is due a raise via arbitration.
Q: Why wouldn't Jake Woodford expect to hear at the start of spring, “You are in our rotation. A spot is yours until somebody clearly takes it from you?”
A: You make a good point about Woodford. He has done nothing but prove he belongs in the competition, affirming the high expectations and view of him that at least one member of the front office has had for several years. Woodford will have to compete for it. He's not going to come into spring as an incumbent, but he is going to come into spring training as a priority starter — that is, someone who will have to be dislodged from assignments meant to get him ready as a starter for the regular season. That is how the roster shapes up for him.
Q: Reading what you, Rick Hummel, and Ben Frederickson have suggested in the chats: While outside options will get consideration, fans should definitely prepare for internal options and a good part of that $60 million sliding into dry powder, right?
A: Look, the Cardinals will have money to spend. There could also be a lockout. There will be a new collective bargaining agreement. It is just impossible today to prepare you either way for the outcome when there is a huge, huge, huge unknown. The Cardinals will talk to the agents for the shortstops. The Cardinals will explore what the shortstops are seeking as free agents. The Cardinals will negotiate with free-agent starting pitchers and explore signing one. The Cardinals will offer Harrison Bader a significant raise, and he could be the one they talk to about a multi-year deal as his salary climbs through arbitration. They're going to spend some of that money coming off the books on Bader, Tyler O'Neill, Jack Flaherty, Alex Reyes — all due raises. All of them. Some of them significant raises. And that will be true with a new CBA. We just don't know at the moment what the outcome will be, and I'm not sure short of Dr. Strange anyone does, and even then he had to go through 14 million possible outcomes to find the one where they defeated Thanos.
Q: Is Nolan Arenado here for the duration? He won’t get the money on the open market he has now. The only scenario I would see is if the Dodgers pay him to replace Justin Turner in 2023.
A: Yes. I actually think, after talking to Arenado, that he wants to be a Cardinal that sticks around, wears a red jacket, the whole thing. We'll see if something happens in 2022 to change his view, but friends, teammates, and other people close to him have told me how much fun he's having, how much he enjoys playing for the Cardinals, and how he's found a baseball home.