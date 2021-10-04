Goold: Do the Cardinals have a real shot at Max Scherzer this offseason?

A: Look, the Cardinals will have money to spend. There could also be a lockout. There will be a new collective bargaining agreement. It is just impossible today to prepare you either way for the outcome when there is a huge, huge, huge unknown. The Cardinals will talk to the agents for the shortstops. The Cardinals will explore what the shortstops are seeking as free agents. The Cardinals will negotiate with free-agent starting pitchers and explore signing one. The Cardinals will offer Harrison Bader a significant raise, and he could be the one they talk to about a multi-year deal as his salary climbs through arbitration. They're going to spend some of that money coming off the books on Bader, Tyler O'Neill, Jack Flaherty, Alex Reyes — all due raises. All of them. Some of them significant raises. And that will be true with a new CBA. We just don't know at the moment what the outcome will be, and I'm not sure short of Dr. Strange anyone does, and even then he had to go through 14 million possible outcomes to find the one where they defeated Thanos.