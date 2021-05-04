Goold: Emphasis on velocity is spinning out of control, smacking MLB right in the face

A: He might be able to throw sliders on 80 percent of his pitches, but I get your point. He's got to keep the hitter honest, and part of that is having a wider variance in velocity than he's showing now. Miller’s velocity is down 3 mph from last year, from 90.3 to 87.2, and from 2019 until today it's down 5 mph, from 92.5. This obviously is something to watch, and acknowledge that he's only thrown a handful of fastballs this season, so it is a small sample size.

Miller talked about building arm strength on the go this season because coming out of spring training he didn't feel his fastball was at the speed it would find later, during the month, with more innings, more time, more "touches," as pitching coach Mike Maddux said. Miller now is on the injured list with a foot issue, so he'll have some time to do that building, finding velocity while away from the game, and it would not be a surprise if that's what he and the Cardinals use this time to do.

Q: I thought Carlos Martinez was washed up. Clearly, I (and many others) was wrong. Sunday's game was a thing of beauty. What is the reason for this semi-transformation?