Goold: Examining those internal discussions about Albert Pujols - among the Cardinals front office and among the fans

A: The tail is wagging the dog. This is the question that Theo Epstein has been charged with exploring, and you're right about the trouble he faces. The answer is to flip some fundamental part of the game, tweak it, twist it, warp it, so that it gets ahead of the analytics. There are a number of ways to do this. Increasing the size of the bases is one way because it will raise the rate of success on steals, and all of sudden the analytics will be more in favor of that. Moving the mound back is one of the other options being discussed because it would dial back the fastball, take a mph off of it by giving the hitter that much more time to react. I've suggested lowering the strike zone by the width of the ball. That's it. Keep the top part where it is, lower it so the sinker is back, balls in play are more, grounders are up, and watch the game, ahem, shift.