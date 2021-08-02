Goold: Here's how Lester and Happ can make their biggest contributions

Here are the highlights of our post trade-deadline chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: What can we realistically expect from J.A. Happ and Jon Lester? Who do you see as the better acquisition?
A: 1) Innings. If they don't provide quality starts, at the least they can provide innings that don't capsize the bullpen for the next day. There have been series the Cardinals have lost this season because of what the bullpen had to do just to survive in the games before. That contributed to the losing streaks of June. That kept them from conjuring winning streaks in July. So, innings. Happ and Lester can and should provide innings today to give the bullpen a chance to win/chase tomorrow.
2) Lester. I've learned through the years to never discount his ability to find a way. His conversation with the media (Sunday) was interesting because he talked about being older, needing to adjust, and needing help/advice to pull that off. He mentioned that Adam Wainwright has done it and was looking for that insight.
Q: How much money do the Cardinals have coming off the books this offseason?
A: The players who have expiring contracts offer a significant amount of money off the books. To name the biggest ones:
Matt Carpenter -- $18.5 million
Dexter Fowler -- $14.5 million
Andrew Miller -- $12 million
Carlos Martinez -- $11.7 million
Yadier Molina -- $9 million
Adam Wainwright -- $8 million
Kwang Hyun Kim -- $4 million
That's $77.7 million.
In that group, there are two buyouts (Carpenter, Martinez) for a total of $2.5 million. So you're still talking about more than $60 million coming off the current roster. Nolan Arenado is owed $35 million for the coming season, but as part of the trade he'll have $6 million of that deferred to installment payments later.
Harrison Bader is going to be due a significant raise, and Jack Flaherty will see a bump, too, through arbitration. So that has to be considered, and still it's possible to see how the Cardinals will have around $44 million off the books -- and an opening in the rotation to address, to begin with.
Follow-up: You included Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright as salaries coming off the books, but I am certain Yadi wants to come back. I don't know what Wainwright is thinking. Will they be back?
A: Both players would like to return, at this moment. The team is going to talk to both players in coming weeks, now that the deadline has passed. Molina is expecting that conversation. It may take a larger guarantee at this moment to get the one-year deal done. That's what it's likely going to be for both players.
Here's the issue: The team has a lot of reasons to wait. The collective bargaining agreement is a huge unknown. Health remains an unknown as long as there are games to be played. And so on. So, while a player like Molina would like to have the deal done before the season ends, you've got a team that has reason to wait, to watch. That's where the tension will be. Wainwright has said he'd like to get to the end of the season and talk with his family about the next move. Having gone through this three years in a row, it's pretty clear the kind of contract that it would take to have him return. Perhaps a boost to that guarantee beyond $8 million, so around $9-$10 million with the chance to earn more with games started or games finished.
Q: How do the Dodgers, a perennial bottom 4-6 draft team, always have the prospects at the deadline to pull off these deals and they are never seen as “giving away their future?”
A: They are a player development monster. They scout well, sure, but they also develop players as well as any team in the majors. They identify under-utilized talents and unleash them at lower levels, and we've seen them do it at the major-league level (Max Muncy, Chris Taylor). They increase their odds of doing all these things too by spending, spending, spending. It wasn't too long ago that their Triple-A payroll dwarfed every other team in the league. And remember, they did have some kind of crazy amount of money -- $250 million? -- invested in international talent that didn't contribute, but that they could turn into trades, etc.
They're a well-run organization, great at developing talent when they spot it … and they have more money to spend, so it gives them the chance to paper over mistakes or increase the depth from which to choose from.
Q: Can you go into more depth on why the John Gant for J.A. Happ trade happened? Both are struggling starters not likely to be back, but Gant has bullpen value and is cheaper.
A: Gant is not all that much cheaper because the Cardinals are getting cash from the Twins to cover Happ's remaining salary. Gant is due for a raise through arbitration, and that made him a candidate to be non-tendered so the Cardinals could have the open spot in the bullpen. As reported a week before the trade deadline, the Cardinals also saw Gant as blocked in a few of the roles he had held. They weren't going to start him ahead of the arms they had. T.J. McFarland had become the groundball getter out of the bullpen that Mike Shildt used, and Ryan Helsley had taken over the fireman role that Gant did well for several years. Gant was a reliever without a role and with a salary about to rise, and the Cardinals were a team in need of a starter who could give them innings. That's how a deal like that comes together -- after talks about other pitchers between two teams becomes the one deal at the end of the road when others didn't work out.
Q: When do you think the lockout or strike will start? Will the lockout or strike keep teams from signing free agents and making trades until there is a new contract?
A: If it's a lockout, it will start with spring training. Teams won't permit players to report to camp without a deal. If it's a strike, then we'll know that's what it is when players don't show up for spring training. The expiration of the collective bargaining agreement is in early December. But there are no games at that time, so all that it will hold up is the market for signing free agents. Both sides will have several months before they face what kind of work stoppage it will be. And, yeah, it's unlikely that teams will move on free agents without knowing what the rules are.
Q: Any chance the Cardinals sign Albert Pujols at a low cost next year as a designated hitter and to spell Paul Goldschmidt? Pujols is having a better season than the Cardinals’ bench players.
A: There's always a chance. It's low. Nostalgia is a powerful elixir, but not as powerful as production. And the Cardinals could go out and get a player/outfielder who changes the look of the lineup as an everyday player. Or they could look to one of their rising prospects as a fit for that spot while sharing positions elsewhere. If Pujols is the most productive bat they can get for the DH spot, I think fans would be right to wonder if the team chose selling romance over contending.
Q: If Paul DeJong stays stagnant for the remainder of the season, will John Mozeliak look for a free-agent shortstop this winter?
A: Lots of shortstops will be available, and the Cardinals would be remiss not to at least explore that market. It's hard to imagine that they would add another $100-million infielder when they have a contract in place for DeJong. But it's a position the Cardinals are auditing for what to do in the future, and there are two months for a couple of current players to make their case, or strengthen it.
Q: What offseason starting pitching free agent or trade targets could change the look of this team?
A: Dozens of them. A myriad. Anywhere from one of the shortstops available to Max Scherzer. Swing big? Imagine how Kris Bryant would radically change the look of the Cardinals. That would definitely not be a boring lineup. There is going to be talent out there and talent available via trade -- and all that will stand in the Cardinals' way is their own hesitance, their own limits, and that collective bargaining stuff.
Q: If Mike Trout’s career ended today, is he in the Hall of Fame?
A: Probably. Three MVPS. Big rate numbers. Dominant stretch. Several years as the best player in the game. Oh, and he's recently eligible. A player needs 10 years in the majors to qualify for the Hall. So, Paul Goldschmidt just reached that number. Trout is 11 years in. Nolan Arenado has not yet reached 10 years, for example.