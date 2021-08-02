Goold: Here's how Lester and Happ can make their biggest contributions

A: Gant is not all that much cheaper because the Cardinals are getting cash from the Twins to cover Happ's remaining salary. Gant is due for a raise through arbitration, and that made him a candidate to be non-tendered so the Cardinals could have the open spot in the bullpen. As reported a week before the trade deadline, the Cardinals also saw Gant as blocked in a few of the roles he had held. They weren't going to start him ahead of the arms they had. T.J. McFarland had become the groundball getter out of the bullpen that Mike Shildt used, and Ryan Helsley had taken over the fireman role that Gant did well for several years. Gant was a reliever without a role and with a salary about to rise, and the Cardinals were a team in need of a starter who could give them innings. That's how a deal like that comes together -- after talks about other pitchers between two teams becomes the one deal at the end of the road when others didn't work out.