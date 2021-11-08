Goold: How can the Cardinals best take advantage of the defensive juggernaut they have assembled?

A: Oh goodness, no. Arbitration is a market unto itself. With rules. With approaches. With strategies. It's a system based on comparisons. MLB has a distinct interest in winning arbitration cases, so it has a group that helps teams do that. You might recall the stories about a Wrestling Championship Belt handed out to the team that did the best in arbitration. Yeah, that happened (at the GM meetings). GMs will discuss trends in arbitration. They'll discuss rules in arbitration. They'll discuss what it looks like in the future of arbitration. They'll discuss curious arbitration cases. MLB is a research source for the teams to help them prep for arbitration, because one arbitration case for the Cardinals will influence the market for the Dodgers, etc. Last year there were a handful of pitchers who had influence over the other cases, and that was part of the timing of their agreements. Arbitration is a huge part of the business. It's why the union wants some changes to it.