Goold: How can the Cardinals best take advantage of the defensive juggernaut they have assembled?

Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Editor’s note: Derrick Goold conducted this week’s chat from Carlsbad, Calif., where the MLB General Managers Meetings officially begin Tuesday.
Q: How can the Cardinals best take advantage of the defensive juggernaut they have assembled?
A: Sign pitchers who throw strikes. Embrace the sinker. Get back to the leading edge of that. I was just talking to someone here about that: About how the Dodgers had trouble with San Francisco's Logan Webb, and how the Cardinals' late surge was built around sinkerball/cutter pitchers, and whether that will be something in the game that teams use to counterpunch the launch-angle lineups. The Cardinals are best suited of any team to do that. And, the person I was just talking to said John Mozeliak knows what he's doing, and (peer GMs) will be watching.
Q: What is the biggest issue looming in collective bargaining? Money or years of control? And will they try to limit tanking?
A: For the union, the big issue is getting players paid more earlier than the current structure allows, and to help free up the middle class of players that has taken a hit in the current structure. For the union (and somewhat for the owners), tanking is a big issue they want addressed.
Q: What can the Cardinals and Cardinals fans learn from the Braves postseason run to the World Series?
A: It's affirmation of what's been true since the 2004 Red Sox rolled the 100-win Cardinals in the World Series, and was likely true before then and is a truism of the wild-card era postseason. I'll quote one of the Atlanta executives on the field: “This shows that you just need to get the ticket. Do all you can to get the ticket in, and see what happens.”
Q: With the collective bargaining agreement probably not happening until spring, will there be a lot of one-year free-agent signings?
A: There are likely to be plenty. There is a sense that some of those obvious signings — and, yes, one-year signings — will happen in a burst soon so that players have the stability and location of where they'll start, whenever it does start. That doesn't only mean one-year deals. No one will be surprised when Freddie Freeman signs a multi-year deal with Atlanta ahead of any freeze. It's a race, right? It's entirely likely when the CBA expires there will be a transaction freeze, and that will mean a mad scramble going into spring for signings. Teams can use leverage at the moment to give players a guaranteed place for 2022 at a time of few guarantees.
Q: Why is arbitration discussed at the GM meetings? Isn’t that between the player and his team?
A: Oh goodness, no. Arbitration is a market unto itself. With rules. With approaches. With strategies. It's a system based on comparisons. MLB has a distinct interest in winning arbitration cases, so it has a group that helps teams do that. You might recall the stories about a Wrestling Championship Belt handed out to the team that did the best in arbitration. Yeah, that happened (at the GM meetings). GMs will discuss trends in arbitration. They'll discuss rules in arbitration. They'll discuss what it looks like in the future of arbitration. They'll discuss curious arbitration cases. MLB is a research source for the teams to help them prep for arbitration, because one arbitration case for the Cardinals will influence the market for the Dodgers, etc. Last year there were a handful of pitchers who had influence over the other cases, and that was part of the timing of their agreements. Arbitration is a huge part of the business. It's why the union wants some changes to it.
Q: The Cardinals won three Gold Gloves in the infield and had superb fielding at shortstop despite not winning there. Marcus “Ground Ball Machine” Stroman seems like a fantastic fit. Does John Mozeliak agree?
A: The Cardinals see the fit, yes. They are uncertain about the finances. I am eager to get a sense in coming days of what Stroman is seeking, candidly. He's going to aim high, and that could mean he's one of the late signers unless there is a team that prioritizes him as the frontline starter and is willing to pay that cost. The Cardinals won't be that team.
Q: What are the chances the Cardinals re-sign Luis Garcia for the bullpen? Who do you see as viable targets for the Cardinals' starting staff?
A: At last check, and I should know more today, the Cardinals felt they had encouraging conversations with Garcia. He got to free agency to hear from other teams, but the Cards felt optimistic he would return. They could talk to him about closing opportunities, after all, and he knows they'll be there for him. They like him.
The Cardinals intend to talk with J.A. Happ about a return. They're also going to watch the starter market and see how it develops. I'll be honest: I don't have a good feel at the moment for their view of Max Scherzer. He has every right to aim for a three-year, four-year deal, and chock it full with possible vesting options, raises, etc., based on games started. I don't think it's a given he heads back to the Dodgers.
Q: With the designated hitter likely coming to the National League, what's are the chances Albert Pujols returns to finish his career? Is there bad blood between Pujols and the front office?
A: There's no bad blood there. If there ever was, it was more than a decade ago. They've long ago had conversations to smooth those over, and Pujols always thought the weekend in St. Louis with the Angels was a moment of peace and closure with the fans, the ownership, the front office, all of it. He was so moved by how he was treated by all of those parties.
The chance the universal DH leads to Pujols being in STL? Low, unless you're talking a September pickup.
Q: If there is a work stoppage, the Cardinals would have to postpone the Winter Warm-Up, correct?
A: They would have to build it around former players. There would be no involvement from current players who are on the 40-man roster, and I doubt that the team would wedge its minor-league players into that uncomfortable spot.
Here's where things stand at last check for the Warmup: The Cardinals are proceeding as if there will be one, and it will be in person. They are hopeful. But they have not yet announced it because they recognize there are outside factors that could cause those plans to change. They are:
- The collective bargaining agreement
- COVID-19
If either of these two things either stop the game or stop in-person gatherings, then the Cardinals will adjust the Warmup plan, and they are prepared to do so.
Q: Bringing in Skip Schumaker seems like a good move, but where does it leave Stubby Clapp? Is it likely the Cardinals will lose him in the next year or two?
A: Clapp is set to return as first-base coach with a new, multi-year contract and a raise, according to multiple sources. Schumaker is on a one-year deal — though it could be extended to multi-years. This gives Schumaker the flexibility, not the team, really. Clapp and Schumaker are both going to be interviewed in coming years for openings at manager. Schumaker is widely considered, throughout the industry, as a rising “prospect” at manager, and he's one that players talk about being someone they'd like to see given a chance to manage. That's going to happen. The past three bench coaches for the Cardinals have gone on to manage.
Q: How does Randy Flores fit into the equation these days? Is he strictly focused on scouting, or is he a part of the managerial strategy discussions? What's his path upward in the organization given his success?
A: As an assistant general manager, Randy Flores has seen an increase in his role with the organization. He was part of the interview for Oliver Marmol. He was part of the discussions re: Skip Schumaker. He was part of that recruiting. He was part of the discussion when it came to the direction to go for manager, in general. Flores is coming up in GM discussions for other teams — Mets, most recently — and that's going to continue. His voice is gaining volume.