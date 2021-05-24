Goold: How Sosa's short-term results impact the Cardinals long-term view on DeJong

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: When Paul DeJong returns is he assured of getting his job back? Edmundo Sosa is much better defensively, and if he keeps hitting like this why bench him for someone hitting .170?
A: Sure. DeJong is assured of getting the starts. All the starts? Well, the Cardinals have been looking for a way to spell him in previous years because of how taxing the shortstop position is, and they haven't had or seen or tried a viable alternative. Sosa is making that case, and he'll get a good run here as DeJong had not started baseball activities this past weekend and is still recovering from a broken rib that really limits anything he can do.
You've got a quick first step there to announce that Sosa is “much better” defensively. Sure seems like that might take more time to judge, as DeJong has been an above-average fielder at shortstop for several years. And while Sosa has a good ability and a strong reputation for defense, consistency is what is going to set DeJong apart until Sosa gets a chance to show it, too. It should be noted how well Sosa has done to adjust to the speed of the major-league game. That is a noted improvement from previous appearances in the majors.
Q: You said that Edmundo Sosa's one week of (strong) results would not change the Cardinals’ long-term view of him. But Paul DeJong has been below league average offensively since 2019, and only average in ‘18. When does this change the Cardinals’ view of him?
A: Fair question. It is a fair point that you make that maybe it's not Sosa's week, but the confluence of it with DeJong's months. The Cardinals are going to dismiss most of all that happened in 2020, as you probably can tell. DeJong was exhausted by the workload in other seasons, and like a scout or an official the manager does point to the fact that DeJong was an All-Star and he has the record for homers by a Cardinals’ shortstop and that that ability is in there.
So the Cardinals are banking on what he's shown in the past being what he provides in the future. What Sosa has done -- but not with a week, just with the past year – is given the Cardinals an alternative so that DeJong doesn't have to carry the same amount of innings in the field. That's where this meets at the moment. It's possible that the best option for the Cardinals is finding the blend of both shortstops, no?
Q: Does the players union have a say in rules changes?
A: Great question. In a way, they do. There are rules changes that the commissioner's office must present to the union, due to collective bargaining. The union can then resist, deny, or offer to negotiate changes to the rules. Or it can accept them, as we've seen. But the commissioner has the power to impose some rules one year after he's pitched them to the union. The three-batter minimum is an example. The commissioner's office said they wanted to do this, then presented it during spring training. The union said, "No thanks, that's not cool. We'd liked something else." The next year, the commissioner imposed the three-batter minimum.
Q: It seems that the Cardinals are woefully short on the bench, with one backup catcher and three guys under the Mendoza line (.200 batting average). Should they have added a veteran to that mix?
A: The Cardinals are missing three players due to injury, and that has thinned the bench. I'm not sure that a veteran would really add much to that, depending on the veteran. You're not going to find too many .360 hitters on the bench, because baseball has a word for those kind of hitters. They're called everyday players. Imagine if the Cardinals had a player who was rocking a .900 OPS -- and kept him on the bench. The chat would be in an uproar. Better to judge the bench when there is a full complement of health, if the Cardinals get there.
Q: What is the latest regarding injuries to Tyler O’Neill, Paul DeJong, and Andrew Miller?
A: A good place to check for updates each day is the Cardinals notebook at STLtoday.com. There are pretty much daily updates in it about each player, and there's a chance to get more info in there than you'll find on Twitter. A quick recap:
Tyler O'Neill (broken finger) -- Baseball activities. Progressing. At some point in coming days it will be a tolerance question and a grip-strength question. He could be back on this road trip, if he passes those tests. Making strides.
Paul DeJong (broken rib) -- Limited. Has been limited because of the soreness in his torso and how everything baseball-related pretty much requires the twisting of that area. So he has not advanced as quickly as the team and he hoped toward baseball activities.
Andrew Miller (toe) -- Could start a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday with Class AAA Memphis. He will go there, get in some competition, and if it goes well join the team on this road trip, possibly as early as Arizona.
Q: I am puzzled that the Cardinals have let so much pitching talent get traded for so little return. Sandy Alcantara and Zach Gallen come to mind. It seems that other than the Nolan Arenado trade, the Cardinals would be stronger if John Mozeliak had left well enough alone and held on to talent. What say you?
A: The Cardinals needed a middle-order hitter desperately, and they needed that hitter to play the outfield. And so they got Marcell Ozuna. I didn't know what Ozuna would do for the Cardinals. I didn't have that crystal ball. All I knew was he was coming off a year when he was one of the most feared righthanded hitters in the game, got MVP votes, and after seeing spring after spring after spring in Jupiter it was clear that this guy had a ferocious swing and a chance to be a superb cleanup hitter. As covered at the time -- he was not the upside talent of Christian Yelich. But he may have been the safest bet of the three Marlins outfielders because it was clear the kind of hitter he could be, and that would be costly to get. It takes talent to get talent, and the Cardinals had to give talent like Alcantara and Gallen to get Ozuna. They didn't have the benefit of hindsight. They didn't think he'd have the 32nd-highest OPS of cleanup hitters over the two years he was here, and why would they? There was no reason to believe that. Other teams didn't believe that. Scouts I spoke to thought Ozuna was on the upswing as a talent. His former manager adored him and knows a thing or two about hitting, no?
I know it's hard because we have the benefit of hindsight, but when the deal was made, Alcantara was a true talent, a big-leaguer at the moment, and Gallen was a prototype college pitcher from the Cardinals' assembly line. Like Luke Weaver, Marco Gonzales, Dakota Hudson, and Michael Wacha before him ... But how many people knew his name?
If trades could be made with future knowledge, they would never be made at all.
Q: I am opposed to a six-man rotation. Jack Flaherty should pitch every fifth day, right?
A: Your advocacy has been shared. Conservative protection is going to carry the day, though, because a team can never be proven wrong. If a pitcher avoids injury, they'll say that it was because they saved him the workload, and you cannot prove the opposite.
Q: I am still concerned to go to a ballpark of 30,000 people. Are fans required to wear masks, or is it a free-for-all? It seems like baseball is moving pretty quickly to make up for lost revenue, but at what risk?
A: Masks are no longer required at Busch for people who have been vaccinated. And, strangely, the ushers are being told they cannot ask people if they've been vaccinated. So it's an honor system at the ballpark.
I can understand why that would cause concern.
Q: Did the Cardinals adjust the rotation so Jack Flaherty could face (high school teammate) Lucal Giolito on Tuesday, or was that just luck?
A: Let's call it nudged luck. The Cardinals had two days they could go with Flaherty and still get the outcome of rest and assignments they wanted. And this was a chance to get him against the White Sox in the second game, which oh! because the Sox rotation worked out this way puts him against Giolito. So it was not a guiding factor, but it was part of the choice.
The more interesting aspect is that it sets up Flaherty for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium unless the Cardinals downshift back to a five-man rotation.
Q: I realize it’s only late May, but Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina still look really good. Assuming that continues, do you see either one walking away at season’s end? They are loved by the fans, but nobody wants to remember Willie Mays as a Met. Age finally wins.
A: Nope. If this continues, they'll play again in 2022 -- and for the Cardinals.
Q: Doesn’t Max Scherzer (Parkway Central, Mizzou) have a no-trade clause? Why is everyone under assumption he wants to come here? I think everyone thought that when he was a free agent, too, and he’d take a hometown discount. I’ve never gotten the indication that he has every really cared about playing here or about coming back here, have you?
A: He does (have a no-trade clause).
I have (had the impression he wants to play here).
Scherzer always wondered why the Cardinals did not make a bid for him as a free agent. That was always a question he and his representative had. It confused them. They saw (St. Louis) as a fit. They saw it as a place he'd like to go. No offer was made, no interest mentioned. They did not make that play -- and the Cardinals now see it as a misread on their part.
Q: I can't remember a Cardinals pitching staff in the last 20 years that has been so erratic. How much blame should be assigned to Mike Maddux and/or to the players?
A: Some. The circumstance of not pitching much over the past 20 months also should be a factor. But so too is the schedule that the team and the players have adopted where there is some proactive protection. There were some curious moves in spring training where a pitcher didn't get many games against opponents. And also there were times when a pitcher didn't get to work out of jams in spring -- so they never saw what they had to do in a mess. Spring had an escape hatch. The regular season doesn't.
Q: What was the situation where Dan Kantrowitz nearly returned to the Cardinals but instead took a job with the Cubs at the last second? Is there bad blood there now? Should we be worried that the Cubs may now be following the Cardinals’ pitch drafting playbook with Kantrovitz at the helm?
A: Dan Kantrovitz was the front-office equivalent of a free agent in 2019. He spoke with the Cardinals about a return to the baseball operations department there, and the Cardinals had set in motion his return. They had an adviser position in mind, something that would not tread on any of the directors within the department and still integrate Kantrovitz into the brain trust. A memo had gone out that Kantrovitz was about to be hired. Within less than 48 hours he had been offered a job directing the draft for the Cubs. That was more of the job that he wanted, had more power, had a title, and was where he had done well with the A's and the Cardinals.
So, yes, there's reason to think that the Cardinals' success drafting pitching is now something that the Cubs could replicate. Development is the next question. The Cardinals do that well.
Q: Is there anywhere that you can go to see if a player’s contract is insured, like the Miles Mikolas contract?
A: This chat would be one. The Mikolas contract is insured. The Cardinals are aggressive with insurance, and almost all of their multi-year deals will have some insurance on them. But … please, please let me caution you that insurance is not a lottery ticket. It's not some windfall of riches. It works like your insurance does. It has a deductible. It has a threshold it must meet (often games missed). And it reimburses a percentage of the salary after that. There was one time a team I covered had a big insurance policy on a star player, and when I did the math the insurance gave them a rebate of about 25% of the salary owed. That wasn't enough to suddenly go shopping for a comparable replacement. But it was more than zero. It probably helped cover the cost of insurance policies that never had to be used by the team.