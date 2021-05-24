Goold: How Sosa's short-term results impact the Cardinals long-term view on DeJong

A: The Cardinals needed a middle-order hitter desperately, and they needed that hitter to play the outfield. And so they got Marcell Ozuna. I didn't know what Ozuna would do for the Cardinals. I didn't have that crystal ball. All I knew was he was coming off a year when he was one of the most feared righthanded hitters in the game, got MVP votes, and after seeing spring after spring after spring in Jupiter it was clear that this guy had a ferocious swing and a chance to be a superb cleanup hitter. As covered at the time -- he was not the upside talent of Christian Yelich. But he may have been the safest bet of the three Marlins outfielders because it was clear the kind of hitter he could be, and that would be costly to get. It takes talent to get talent, and the Cardinals had to give talent like Alcantara and Gallen to get Ozuna. They didn't have the benefit of hindsight. They didn't think he'd have the 32nd-highest OPS of cleanup hitters over the two years he was here, and why would they? There was no reason to believe that. Other teams didn't believe that. Scouts I spoke to thought Ozuna was on the upswing as a talent. His former manager adored him and knows a thing or two about hitting, no?