Goold: How the Cardinals business model missed on an outlier like Max Scherzer

Q: I read your article again about the Cardinals admitting their mistake (of not signing) Max Scherzer. And I have to wonder, if there was worry that Scherzer wouldn’t live up to the contract, was there any worry that Dexter Fowler wouldn’t live up to his? Or Brett Cecil? Or Matt Holliday (who did live up to his)? … There’s always worry that a player wouldn’t meet the expectations that come with a big contract, but don’t the exceptional players have a far better chance?

A: Yes, of course there was, and you could tell that by the offers the Cardinals made. Of the players you mentioned, two are position players. The Cardinals, like many teams in the industry, believe that a long-term contract given to a right-handed power pitcher and taking him deep into his 30s is a bad bet. There is ample evidence of that. In fact, Scherzer is the outlier -- and that is where the Cardinals and other teams missed. They should have gotten to know Scherzer better and explored whether he had the makings of an outlier (health, aptitude, mechanics, etc.) and not fixated on the risk models that we all know about long-term deals for right-handed pitchers. Very few (close to none) of those deals return the total value to the team. Position players are different. So, when the Cardinals signed Dexter Fowler, you may recall we asked a lot about his role and whether they could be sure that he would age into the contract, or would he have to move out of center field at some point? The Cardinals had an answer for that. Or, felt they did. Cecil's deal was short because he's a lefty reliever, and that's a volatile area. Andrew Miller has been the best lefty reliever of his era -- arguably -- and look at his contracts. He wasn't signed to a seven-year deal. Neither was Cecil.