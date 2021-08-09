Goold: If Arenado has regrets, he sure isn't showing it

A: The utility player has become -- in the past five, six years, really -- an everyday player, one who contributes every day and starts many days at different positions. Edman has proven to be that player. Defensively, he's exceptional at second base. He can handle third and shortstop, and he's strong in the outfield. He seems to handle right field quite well. He has a true arm, and that's a great start -- true in the sense that he's throwing to the right base and has enough strength that he has to be respected. It's telling that he's among the league-leaders in at-bats. That's both a signal to how much he's played, how fond the Cardinals are of having him starting, how few walks he takes and how much stress that puts on him to produce on-base percentage and batting average metrics by getting hits, and that the Cardinals haven't given him much time off or been comfortable with alternatives even when Edman's production has sagged.