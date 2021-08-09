Goold: If Arenado has regrets, he sure isn't showing it

Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Baseball is BORING! Lazy players, no action, no instincts, no creativity in managing. Bring back the old days. Our beloved game is being ruined with this brand of saber-ball or analytics or whatever goofy name they want to give it. I know you agree, right??
A: I've made the argument over and over that analytics has gone from a tool to evaluate players to dictating how the game is played. It's the tail wagging the dog. That's a problem. It's created a risk-averse style of baseball with fewer balls in play, fewer plays for exceptional fielders to make, and more three-true-outcome hitters than ever before. That's a huge issue. Of course I agree.
But that's not an argument that analytics are bad. Analytics are great, they're helpful, and they should be utilized to gain an edge. My issue is that we've never seen this many great athletes playing this great game, and yet it's like watching Harrison Bergeron play baseball (editor’s note: Harrison Bergeron is a science fiction character, 14-year-old genius, and short story by Kurt Vonnegut … Yes, we had to look it up. Thanks, DG). The game itself is not a stage for the great talent in it. That must be fixed.
Q: Do you think the Cardinals will DFA (release) Matt Carpenter and Andrew Miller when September call-ups happen to make room for more young players to be called up?
A: No. Andrew Miller has been one of the best relievers on the team since he returned from the injured list. Check the numbers. And Carpenter is their lefthanded bat off the bench who can play multiple infield positions. The Cardinals don't have someone else on the 40-man roster who can do that other than the starter at second base, Tommy Edman.
And, also a DFA doesn't do all that much but clear a spot on the 40-man roster, buy time for a trade or act as a prelude to a player being released. Why do the dance when you can cut to the chase? I think you mean to ask are they going to release either veteran player to satisfy the punitivetransactionlust (editor’s note: DG invented this word, and we like it) of Twitter. And the answer is still no.
Q: If the Cardinals don’t care, why should I? … A front office that saw spring training pitching injuries and did nothing, and felt fine with depleted assets like Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong. A manager who would not or could not adjust to his lack of riches -- not even piggybacking starting candidates to keep arms stretched out and short relievers moderately rested. ... It all just feels like they gave up on this season.
What are the Cardinals going to have to do to win people like me back?
A: Just win, baby. They need to contend -- and have a team that looks like a contender entering spring. One that recaptures the imagination of a fan base.
It's absurd to me that the Cardinals have two of the best all-around players in the game from the past 10 years (Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt) and two fixtures of a winning era (Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina), and this is the product fans get? It doesn't compute.
Q: Has there been any indication why Kwang Hyun Kim does not go deeper into games, even when he’s not approaching 100 pitches?
A: Third time through the lineup is the rule with Kim, not pitch count. Whether the Cardinals admit that or not, their actions speak loudly. It’s rare that he sees a third time through the order. Let's check the numbers:
He has 169 plate appearances when he's facing a hitter for the first time.
He has 153 plate appearances when he's facing a hitter for the second time.
He has 58 plate appearances when he's facing a hitter for the third time.
He has ZERO plate appearances when he's facing a hitter for the fourth time.
(Editor’s note: Kim was placed on the injured list Monday)
Q: Have Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt been disappointments? I guess I was expecting once-in-a-generation talent like Albert Pujols.
A: You said it yourself. Pujols was a once-in-a-generation player. It's unfair to suggest that a player coming in is the next Pujols, because there isn't another Pujols. Same will be true if fans start to wonder when Ivan Herrera will be Yadier Molina. He won't. That's not fair to expect.
Arenado, one of the better all-around players in the game and for years the player I suggested was the best all-around player in the NL (pre- Ronald Acuna, pre-Fernando Tatis Jr., etc.), has not been the offensive force intended. He has acknowledged that. He hasn't been consistent at the plate. He has found ways to get RBIs, and he is likely to be the Cardinals' first 100-RBI hitter in a long, long time. That said, he has been as advertised when it comes to influencing games in many ways: He's defensively as good as any player at any position in baseball. He's stolen games for the Cardinals with his glove, and made it look routine.
There's a great parallel there between Arenado and Goldschmidt. Arenado has changed games defensively and searched for that offensive consistency. Goldschmidt's arrival erased 20 errors at first base and turned the Cardinals into the best defensive team in the NL. Just like that. But his offense took a while to warm. What do they share? Well, start with the ballpark. Both went from hitter-friendly ballparks to Busch Stadium. That cannot be ignored as a factor.
Q: Do you think Nolan Arenado is regretting his move to St. Louis? Or was he told secretly that this would be a transition year?
A: Arenado has told people close to him what he has also maintained publicly -- that he is enjoying being a Cardinal, that he has found a home playing in St. Louis, and that he has been pleased with the move. “He loves it there, like really loves it,” a friend of his recently told me. The friend offered that without me asking.
First, Arenado has been around the game long enough to know that a team losing two of its top three starters is going to struggle. Now, if he's frustrated the Cardinals did not address that need with known quantities, he's kept that to himself. It would be a fair criticism for him to have. After all, we've had it all along.
Second, he's aware of his own performance.
Third, it should be clear by now that he was not basing what he considers a “winning” team entirely on the standings. What do I mean by that? Well, think back to something he said in a profile I wrote about a month ago. He talked about how getting into the playoffs with the Rockies really opened his eyes to what it means to win, and he said that if he didn't get to the playoffs those two years then he probably wouldn't be a Cardinal because he wouldn't have known, wouldn't have chased something better. That something better is knowing a team doesn't want to cycle in and cycle out of the playoffs, that it expects to get there every year, and that it expects to advance.
I don't suspect he was told this was a transition year. No one was. Everyone going in -- fans, players, media, ownership, front office, manager -- was aware that it could be a year where the lost revenue of 2020 and growth of some young players contributed to the results on the field. No one expected Jack Flaherty to miss two months because he ripped an oblique at the plate at Dodger Stadium. That's something that players recognize, too.
Q: Jack Flaherty is a good pitcher, sometimes elite. But I find it strange that his injury derailed the entire season based on other teams losing key players. What does that tell you about this roster composition and how it needs to be changed going forward?
A: It tells me what I tried to tell you and others in chats since February. It's not about losing the best pitcher; it's about asking the fifth starter to pitch like the fourth and the pitcher who then tags in for the fifth spot. If that pitcher can only go two, three innings, then it exposes the bullpen. Losses cascade.
Look back at what happened when Flaherty was injured. He was out, and the bullpen had to rush to cover those innings. The next night? Martinez had a historically awful first inning. The bullpen had to rush in to handle those innings, too. The Cardinals survived LA, sort of, and then were swept by the Reds.
That is all the example you need about the cascade effect of losing guaranteed innings from a superb starter and not getting even the quality start or five innings from the next guy. The Cardinals were left scrambling from there and didn't have an Austin Gomber to tag in to help because they didn't replace Gomber with a free agent the multiple times they had that chance. Not until Wade LeBlanc was signed -- and brought some stability. That's not LeBlanc replacing Flaherty. They didn't need a Cy Young contender. They needed a LeBlanc to be the fifth starter and provide consistency. That was it. And it happened four weeks too late.
Q: Did the Cardinals’ decision to use Johan Oviedo and Jake Woodford as starters stunt their development? Why put two pitchers that didn't have minor-league competition the prior year into that situation when the Cardinals covet prospect talent as much as they do?
A: In the long run, I don't think it will (stunt their development). Oviedo will be better for it. Woodford had a more complex season because of the role changes, but this season heightened Woodford's spot in the organization. He always had a fan in the front office who was promoting him, but he gained fans and certainly a role. We were discussing this in the press box the other day, and to me it sure seems like Oviedo would benefit from a Wainwright-like start to his career for 2022. Yes, that's a year as a reliever in the majors -- and then into the rotation for 2023. Sure seems like that has worked in the past for a prized pitcher like him.
Why put two pitchers in that spot? Because the Cardinals did not make moves when they had the chance to go with alternatives. They wanted to show off their internal depth. It was asking too much too soon of that internal depth, and it took too long to adjust. This is the spot they put themselves in.
Q: How likely is it that Tommy Edman develops into a productive everyday player? I like the spark he adds, and his versatility in the field, but he's 26 and hasn't figured out how to get on base enough to bat at the top of the order. Do we need to accept that he is a decent utility player and nothing more?
A: The utility player has become -- in the past five, six years, really -- an everyday player, one who contributes every day and starts many days at different positions. Edman has proven to be that player. Defensively, he's exceptional at second base. He can handle third and shortstop, and he's strong in the outfield. He seems to handle right field quite well. He has a true arm, and that's a great start -- true in the sense that he's throwing to the right base and has enough strength that he has to be respected. It's telling that he's among the league-leaders in at-bats. That's both a signal to how much he's played, how fond the Cardinals are of having him starting, how few walks he takes and how much stress that puts on him to produce on-base percentage and batting average metrics by getting hits, and that the Cardinals haven't given him much time off or been comfortable with alternatives even when Edman's production has sagged.
Recasting him as a utility player who contributes daily seems like a win-win for the Cardinals because it means they've upgraded some position to the point that they have an everyday player there and can count on Edman being a jolt, a complement, an ace up the sleeve, and not asked to be an engine of offense.