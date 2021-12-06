Goold: Is it surprising that Marcus Stroman didn't end up a Cardinal?

A: Sure. But I imagine the Padres gave him more money and an opportunity to close that maybe the Cardinals weren't all that willing to give. He chose the better fit for him, he felt. The Cardinals haven't hid the fact they were talking to other relievers beyond him. So that will continue.

A: The players on the 40-man roster are not governed by the team's policy. So there will be interviews and reporting on players. The team will just not comment or be involved in that coverage, evidently. That's not the case with all teams, it appears, though we're still seeing the outcome of that. I cannot speak for other BBWAA members and what will happen. Clearly given the journalism industry there is some concern. For me, I will continue to do my job — finding stories on baseball that I hope people will find interesting and read. That reporting has already started. That plan will come into view over the coming weeks. It's similar, in some ways, to how we went in 2020. Someone asked: What do sportswriters do when there are no sports to cover? The answer is simple: Our job. We can still tell stories with the right creativity, effort, and strong reporting. I have many in mind, and I'm looking forward to the challenge.