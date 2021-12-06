Goold: Is it surprising that Marcus Stroman didn't end up a Cardinal?

Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: The players union wants to reduce arbitration years and get to free agency a year earlier. This would increase the number of free agents. Marvin Miller was concerned that an abundant supply would decrease demand. Couldn’t this benefit small-market teams by offering more low-hanging fruit?
A: I had this conversation recently with several people — and the union is hyper-aware of NOT doing that. And the reason why is because they know the argument that Marvin Miller made, believe it, and want to honor him by not making this misstep.
You're right. Opening the free-agent market too far would dilute it and possibly have the opposite effect of what the union is seeking. That's why it's not as simple as the union wanting earlier access to free agency. They want that in concert with other moves that limit the number of players hitting the market at the same time. That's why age has come up. I wondered about the restricted free agency that other leagues have. The union DOES NOT want to flood the market with free agency. They want to correct some of the "loopholes" that have helped to suppress the salaries of young players — and squeeze the middle class of free agents out of the game.
Q: Were you surprised by the Marcus Stroman contract? That seems like the kind of deal the Cardinals would have loved to have made. Did he just really want to go to the Cubs?
A: I was not surprised by the average annual value. As I reported on the Cardinals search for a starter it became clear that they saw the market this way:
• Steven Matz could sign a contract worth about what Max Scherzer would make in one year.
• Stroman would make at least twice what Matz did per season, length uncertain.
And that played out. Matz signed for four-years, $44 million. Scherzer's one year is $43.3 million, and Stroman got $25 million per year, which is a solid stretch more than twice the $11M per for Matz. The question became for the Cardinals the same one teams choose to ask all the time: Where's the better value, the better return on investment? Is Stroman twice the pitcher Matz is for that price? Will you get four times the production from Scherzer? I think you could definitely debate the answers to these questions — especially expanding it beyond the statistical production. Stroman seemed like such an obvious fit, and that was the case on both sides. It sure seems like once some suitors for Stroman signed other starters, his ask had to change — and that's why you see the opt-outs and all of that.
I am intrigued by this: Did the Cubs sign Stroman to eventually trade him? That's the thinking with Wade Miley, right? They took on his $10 million salary, plucked him off waivers, hope he pitches well, and then can flip him for prospects at the deadline to goose their apparent rebuild. Or, does Stroman signal some change in plan for the Cubs? We'll see on the other side of the lockout.
The opt-outs add to the intrigue. As does the fact that the Cubs won't be able to back him with the same kind of defense the Cardinals have. That's something to watch.
Q: How does the luxury tax influence the CBA talks?
A: It's huge. Quickly: the luxury tax is the threshold MLB sets to limit spending at the top end, and there are penalties for going over it. Those penalties increase each year a team goes beyond it, from dollar-for-dollar tax to losing draft picks. You'll see teams try to get under the luxury tax in years when they might be penalized a draft pick, for example. It's a factor when teams are signing players, because while they might go 5 years, $100 million for a player, if that player puts them over the luxury tax then that team has to bake in the fact that that $25 per year could be $35, $40, depending on where they are in relation to the luxury tax and how far over they go.
It's a massive part of the negotiations because raising the luxury tax gives teams a higher ceiling to reach with their payrolls and thus more money to spend on free agents.
The argument on the union's side is that the luxury tax has created a de facto salary cap, and that is something the MLBPA does not want. And, I have the impression that when pressed, owners don't want that, either. Why? Well, to set a salary cap the sides would have to negotiate that cap as a guaranteed percentage of revenue. That takes defining revenue. You cannot carve up a pie, 48/52 or 50/50 or whatever, without knowing the size of the pie. So that would mean owners have to reveal some inside information that they haven't been eager to share before.
Q: It's been more than seven years since the death of Oscar Taveras. What can you tell some of the younger fans about him as a player and person, and what lasting impact has his death had on the organization?
A: Oscar Taveras was the best hitting prospect the Cardinals had in their system since Albert Pujols. He was a lefthanded hitter with the ability to drive even poor pitches with power, and we had not seen that power manifest entirely because he was still growing into his frame, growing strength to go with that sweeping, lefthanded swing and innate balance at the plate. He drew comparisons to Vlad Guerrero for his ability to hit any pitch with authority. He was comfortable and agile enough in the outfield for Bernie Williams to start him in center field at the Futures Game, though ultimately Taveras would have been a corner outfielder, likely in right field. He had the potential to be a No. 2 hitter for a contender — and was ahead of his time in that regard because he might also have been the best hitter in the lineup for a contender eventually.
His death, which came in a car accident that also killed his girlfriend, left the Cardinals scrambling for that bat, for that prospect, for that homegrown fulcrum to the lineup, and you could argue they still are searching for that player.
Q: Are you surprised the Cardinals didn't re-sign Luis Garcia?
A: Sure. But I imagine the Padres gave him more money and an opportunity to close that maybe the Cardinals weren't all that willing to give. He chose the better fit for him, he felt. The Cardinals haven't hid the fact they were talking to other relievers beyond him. So that will continue.
Q: How does the lockout affect work for you and colleagues? Are you still going to have contact with players even when the team has essentially committed to the avenue of “no comment?”
A: The players on the 40-man roster are not governed by the team's policy. So there will be interviews and reporting on players. The team will just not comment or be involved in that coverage, evidently. That's not the case with all teams, it appears, though we're still seeing the outcome of that. I cannot speak for other BBWAA members and what will happen. Clearly given the journalism industry there is some concern. For me, I will continue to do my job — finding stories on baseball that I hope people will find interesting and read. That reporting has already started. That plan will come into view over the coming weeks. It's similar, in some ways, to how we went in 2020. Someone asked: What do sportswriters do when there are no sports to cover? The answer is simple: Our job. We can still tell stories with the right creativity, effort, and strong reporting. I have many in mind, and I'm looking forward to the challenge.
And if the Cardinals choose not to comment, fine. I'll happily find others who will.
I also, to be candid, usually take some time off in the offseason. I will slip off the grid at times to spend time with family whenever possible.
Q: I don’t understand why the Cardinals (and I assume other teams) scrubbed their web sites. The Cardinals won't let members of the organization or even designated members of the organization speak with the media. Can you provide clarity?
A: The teams did not scrub their web sites. MLB did. I wonder if they did it with the press of a single button, which speaks to the planning ahead the owners did for that possibility, and then at midnight pressed the button and all 30 sites were wiped clean of the player references. The only active player we could find at all referenced on the site was Albert Pujols appearing in a 2001 replay of that year's All-Star Game. Fascinating.
Again, this was not a Cardinals thing. This was a Major League Baseball thing. MLB scrubbed the sites.
From a writer's perspective, I cannot imagine seeing all of my work — years of it — vanish. All those words typed, all that information reported ... poof.
Q: Who projects as the Cardinals catcher for 2023? Also, any idea how often they will start during this transition year?
A: A split job between Andrew Knizner and Ivan Herrera. Both of them will get starts at some point in the majors in the coming year. The current plan is for Knizner to get more starts earlier in the year, building off the schedule they established later this past year. Yadier Molina bought into that. But he won't miss any of the starts with Adam Wainwright, that's for sure. They're going to try and set that all-time battery record.
Q: If the two sides cannot come to an agreement and the season is not played, what ramifications would that have on the game, worst-case scenario?
A: The nation turns its lonely eyes to other entertainment industries, and baseball surrenders its cultural significance, never to be the same again.
