Goold: Pitching crisis has jeopardized the Cardinals trade leverage and Liberatore's shot at a gold medal

Q: I realize it's a different sport, but I'm curious as to your perspective on the Naomi Osaka mess at the French Open.

A: The freedom to speak is also the freedom not to speak. That's how I've always felt.

I respect the right an individual has to choose not to talk and to accept the fines, etc., that go with that based on the requirement of the employer, tournament, league, event sponsor, etc. I also would advocate on behalf of the benefit of speaking. It allows for the person to answer questions directly and not turn the narrative wheel over to the public or the media.

I welcome the conversation this has brought to sports about mental health. It's important. And that goes within the walls of baseball, too.

I am most bothered by some of the fellow journalists who misrepresented what sportswriters do, what press conferences are actually like, or, in some cases, sportswriters’ journalistic bona fides.

Media literacy is really important, and we don't do ourselves or our readers any favors when we misrepresent another discipline in our industry, another section of the same newspaper. I invited that dialogue on Twitter. Alas, I was not taken up on it.

As I said on Twitter, I can only speak from my experience about the benefit of access, what press conferences are like, when I've walked out of them and why or not gone at all. I do my best to be honest with readers and chatters about how the job is done -- and I would be honest with colleagues, too -- but only from my perspective of being a beat writer for the NHL, NBA, MLB, and major college football, and covering sports for a daily paper for almost 28 years. It's up to them to decide what that means.

