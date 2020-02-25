Goold: Spring rematch with Sanchez reminds Cardinals how October troubles remain February focus

Sanchez had the stuff to exploit that.

“The Cardinals expected to get pitched outside, and the Nationals could use that against them,” Daugherty writes. “Their effort to cover the outer half of the plate left them susceptible to inside pitches. … (Sanchez’s) sinker could get inside on righthanded hitters. His cutter could get inside on lefties.”

Away he went.

Sanchez took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Not one of the Cardinals’ eight starting position players had a hit against him. The player who did have the single hit, Jose Martinez, was traded this winter. In the postgame, Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez explained how “some guys think he has five pitches. I think he has nine.” The Cardinals had trouble getting ahold of one. Almost one-tenth of Sanchez’s pitches in that game were in the 70s, and the scatterplot of his game had pitches ranging from 66 mph to 93 mph.

He was salt for the Cardinals’ limping, wounded offense.

“You’re on defense,” Shildt said, “when you’re really on offense.”