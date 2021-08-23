Goold: The Cardinals must address lineup depth in the offseason

Maybe it's the style of play. Maybe it's the standings. Maybe it's the style of baseball in general. Maybe it's the limited dollars families can spend. Maybe people don't yet want to be in crowds. It's probably a jambalaya of all of it. And if you can see it, we can see it, Jack Flaherty sees it and mentions it, and you can bet the Cardinals see it.

A: No, they would not. He's an excellent player, but it sure seems like the Cardinals have at least one, possibly two, of the free-agent shortstops ahead of him on their wish list. We'll see how that market develops. I'm really interested to hear more about the contract Correa will seek. I don't know how fans would embrace him. I imagine it will depend on how well he plays and how long he sticks around as a Cardinal. It has been really hard recently to get a read on fan opinion related to players, from Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Story is an option. They are likely to have a DH spot, and that opens up a world of possibilities on what to do with that position. They could add a shortstop and have DeJong be the super utility who plays everywhere and DHs some. They can use that spot creatively — and first and foremost to add a bat to the offense, regardless of position.