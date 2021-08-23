Goold: The Cardinals must address lineup depth in the offseason

Here are the highlights from this week's chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: When rosters expand (from 26 to 28 players on Sept. 1), who figures to be on the short list to be called up or activated by the Cardinals?
A: As of right now, the Cardinals seem to be lining up those spots for a pitcher (definitely) and possibly a third catcher so that Andrew Knizner's bat can be used more frequently off the bench. The most interesting decision with the expanded rosters will be coming in a few weeks when the Cardinals elect whether to put Dakota Hudson in the bullpen to close out the season. That's a possibility.
Q: According to the stats since the All-Star break, the Cardinals’ rotation has been very good, the bullpen has been good, but the offense has been below average. At this point which area do you think needs to be upgraded the most in the offseason?
A: The lineup. The Cardinals need another bat. They just really lack that turnaround depth and consistency. If they could find a high-OBP leadoff hitter, that might ignite the offense. If they could see Dylan Carlson blossom as a No. 2 hitter, that would help. They just don't seem to get many rallies going because of the length of their lineup. Tyler O'Neill has had a strong year. Nolan Arenado has been providing RBIs. Paul Goldschmidt is having his second-half surge. But again and again the Cardinals offense is less than the sum of its parts. And that's both confusing — and in need of correction.
Q: Attendance Friday on Lou Brock promotion night was 28,000 sold, with closer to 20,000 in the seats. I don’t believe wild-card chases excite or inspire the local fan base, but I don’t believe the front office sees it that way. How do you see it?
A: I believe ownership sees the empty seats and doesn't need to remind the front office about them. They already have said that fan apathy was a concern. If you recall, John Mozeliak said that was a factor in why they aggressively pursued Nolan Arenado. Fan apathy was a clear concern, and he felt the front office had to do something to prove to fans it could pull off that kind of deal.
The wild-card is an odd, nebulous thing to market. There are two of them. It involves a wider array of teams. The division title is linear — and better. Easier to market.
There's more going on here than just wild-card apathy, though. There is the pandemic, the Delta variant, and please, please, please don't forget that a lot of people lost income, jobs, careers in the past 18 months. That is going to shrink the entertainment dollar. Take a look at movie theaters and box-office numbers. It's all gone down, and baseball is, after all, an entertainment choice. In the past week, here in St. Louis, many schools are starting — today is the first day of school for some of the largest districts in the area — and some families are sending their kids to a new school for the first time in person. I speak from experience here. That has taken up a lot of attention and concern and prep time.
And finally, this team hasn't captured the fan base's imagination.
It just hasn't. Not even with Arenado added or Adam Wainwright thriving.
Maybe it's the style of play. Maybe it's the standings. Maybe it's the style of baseball in general. Maybe it's the limited dollars families can spend. Maybe people don't yet want to be in crowds. It's probably a jambalaya of all of it. And if you can see it, we can see it, Jack Flaherty sees it and mentions it, and you can bet the Cardinals see it.
Q: If Carlos Correa is even in the realm of possibilities at shortstop for the Cardinals, would they pass on him because of the baggage he carries with the cheating scandal? How would fans embrace him? Is Trevor Story an option? I have a feeling they ride with Paul DeJong.
A: No, they would not. He's an excellent player, but it sure seems like the Cardinals have at least one, possibly two, of the free-agent shortstops ahead of him on their wish list. We'll see how that market develops. I'm really interested to hear more about the contract Correa will seek. I don't know how fans would embrace him. I imagine it will depend on how well he plays and how long he sticks around as a Cardinal. It has been really hard recently to get a read on fan opinion related to players, from Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Story is an option. They are likely to have a DH spot, and that opens up a world of possibilities on what to do with that position. They could add a shortstop and have DeJong be the super utility who plays everywhere and DHs some. They can use that spot creatively — and first and foremost to add a bat to the offense, regardless of position.
Q: How does the organization view the following prospects: Juan Yepez, Delvin Perez, Luken Baker, Nick Plummer? Do you have a feel for their ceilings?
A: Juan Yepez: Has thrust himself into the conversation in the same way Xavier Scruggs did years ago, Luke Voit did in recent years. A bat they need to find a spot for, and most likely will have that bat coming off the bench in some way.
Luken Baker: Same. But with a higher power profile, and thus higher probability of being looked at for someone who mixes in at DH.
Delvin Perez, Nick Plummer: The Cardinals are, to put it lightly, really encouraged by what they've seen from their first-round picks Perez and Plummer. Left unprotected just a year ago in the Rule 5 draft, Perez has made great strides as a prospect, and Plummer has returned to that label by rising to Class AAA as of today. Ceiling? That's really the biggest question. Perez has put on strength and handles the shortstop position well enough that he could be seen as having a similar route to the majors as Edmundo Sosa, and then we'll see how the bat translates. Ceiling is starter, but there is a wide gap between floor and ceiling. I think what Plummer is starting to do is define that floor. And that's significant. His production says a floor of fourth/fifth outfielder, and that opens up the possibility that he'll have a place in the majors at the current trend of his career, and that the ceiling will be revealed there, kind of like Lars Nootbaar is doing right now.
Q: Would it be a worst nightmare for Cardinals fans if the team got the last wild-card spot this year? Think what John Mozeliak would say. “We accomplished our goal. Cardinals are in the playoffs. With everyone coming back from the DL next year the analytics show we should win the wild card again with just a little tinkering. We hope COVID will be gone next year so we will again be over 3 million fans.”
A: I don't know. I profess to not understand how fans root against the team that they profess to be a part of. The lesson of 2006 is real. That team got in with 83 wins, won a World Series, and then the front office made the mistake of bringing so many of the players back for a reunion tour thinking that the team of October was what would happen in 2007 and not the 83-win team of the previous six months. What happened? Losing record.
So, was that a bad gig for fans? Was the 2006 title the worst thing that happened to fans? Or was a playoff berth something to be celebrated because every so often it leads to a title?
A wild-card berth would not be “accomplishing” their goal. They didn't win the division. Period. They failed to meet their goal as an organization. They found another route in, but they failed to meet their regular-season goal. Full stop. If it leads to a title, they overcame that failure to be champions.
Second, good gravy. The Seattle Mariners haven't been to the postseason since the flip phone or something. When was a playoff berth “a fan's worst nightmare?” The Brewers, as an organization, are about to go to the playoffs four consecutive years FOR THE FIRST TIME in club history. They have no titles. The Cardinals within the past decade went to four consecutive NLCS. I'm having a hard time processing how any playoff berth is a “worst nightmare.”
Finally, we all hope COVID will be gone next year.
Q: Who would you like to see close games for the Cardinals next year? Alex Reyes or somone else?
A: Someone other than Alex Reyes, who deserves a chance to start for the Cardinals, or he never will start for the Cardinals, and will just do that for another team, possibly against the Cardinals.
Q: Lane Thomas is hitting pretty well without Jeff Albert coaching him. (Thomas’ slash line in Washington is 545/.667/.818.) Shouldn’t they just re-assign Albert to the minor-league system if they’re not going to fire him?
A: That would be discussed, as I've been outlining. When I talk to the Cardinals about their hitting, they point out how Albert is in charge of the overall organization, too. He works well with those coaches, and he's overseen the work and implementation that has helped Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, Nick Plummer, Alec Burleson, and so on. And they point out that they cannot dismiss the success they've wanted to see in the minors, where they felt they fell behind other teams (and did). That's the organizational view, and it's not exactly one that fans accept/want because they're buying tickets to see the majors tonight, not to hear about the future.
Q: How important is it for the front office to build a better supporting cast behind Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Jack Flaherty before these players age out or pursue other options? If this talent is wasted over the next 2-3 seasons, are we likely staring at a lost decade?
A: It's increasingly vital for the reason you mentioned. The Cardinals have two of the best all-around players in the National League and one of the best young pitchers in the game. To date, they don't have a pennant in the Flaherty Era. Do not have a championship in the past 10 years of Adam Wainwright-Yadier Molina, and would be in jeopardy of not having a pennant with their $50-million corner infielders. That, to me, would be a missed opportunity.