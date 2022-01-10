Goold: Thoughts on the Cardinals' infield and Jeff Kent as a Hall of Fame candidate

Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: What’s your take on Paul DeJong-Edmundo Sosa-Tommy Edman-Nolan Gorman-Brendan Donovan middle infield puzzle going into opening day?
A: DeJong at shortstop. Edman at second base. Sosa at utility/shortstop. Donovan competing to be Jose Rondon. And Gorman at Triple-A, starting at second base.
That's how it appears it will look for opening day. Gorman could have a thunderous spring and upset the plans. He has that ability, but it won't be a secret if he does that. We'll see it with his production, and then his playing time, and then how the others' playing time adjusts as a result. So, if he's going to hit his way into opening day, it will be obvious for all to see.
Q: Last year you seemed quite firm in your opinion that Jeff Kent was not a Hall of Famer. This year you voted for him. Who or what stats convinced you to change your mind?
A: I had several conversations with people I trust about Kent, and they made strong cases for me to consider. I looked at the writing of reporters/baseball writers that I trust to see how they viewed his candidacy, and then I dug into this year's ballot. Along with all of that information, something really stuck with me. Consider the Offensive Wins Above Replacement for several players on the ballot:
Gary Sheffield 80.7, Bobby Abreu 61.6, Jeff Kent 60.1, David Ortiz 56.7, Todd Helton 54.5, Scott Rolen 52.8.
It's not a stat that tells the complete picture, but when you consider one of those players is a DH — judged entirely on his offense — then what does it say about the other players? Defense helps Scott Rolen's case tenfold, of course. Helton somewhat. What to make, then, of Kent? He provided more offensive WAR in his career than Ortiz, and yet that is diminished some by being average/less (defensively) at second base — while also being the all-time leader in homers at the position, well ahead of Robinson Cano and Rogers Hornsby. That was a start comparison for me, that above list, and it led me to look at some other statistics and confront whether I had been consistent with my vote. In the end, I had a spot open on my ballot, and it seemed like I could consistently, rightly, use that for Kent.
Q: Have we seen the last of broadcasters going on the road to announce games? MLB is really making it hard for fans to remain interested.
A: We have not, no. The Cardinals are one of the teams that grew frustrated with that policy and pushed their business partner to reconsider and not let that happen again in 2022. The NBA and NHL also took active roles in assuring that their broadcast partners were not permitted to make the same decision because of the (declining) quality of the broadcast.
This lockout has put a pause on so much, not the least of which is some clarity for the Cardinals when it comes to this broadcast question and assuring Dan McLaughlin has the setup, access, and quality of broadcast he and others have worked hard to establish and maintain.
Q: As the Cardinals plan for the 2022 season, what do you see as their limit for player payroll?
A: If anything, they have a soft cap. And they're nosing up against it considering the money they shed, the money they've added, and the raises they are going to have to give. It sure looks like they are going to be in that $165 to $170 million range. There is some elasticity because of the arbitration salaries due Harrison Bader, Tyler O’Neill, Alex Reyes, Giovanny Gallegos and Jack Flaherty, along with Dakota Hudson. As mentioned, a few of those players with the 2021 they had (homers, Gold Gloves, saves, All-Star, MVP votes) are going to get boosts in salary well above the sub-600K. It also depends on how they calculate the signing bonuses owed players, such as Paul Goldschmidt. There is a sizable leap in Nolan Arenado's salary in 2022, as well.
Q: Can you explain why the players association is against a salary floor? I'd think they'd want owners to be required to spend "x" amount on payroll.
A: They're not, per se. They are against the inevitable ceiling that would accompany a floor — however that goes. It could be a tax. It could be a straight-up cap. A straight cap would be tied to revenues, and at the moment neither side can agree on the definition of what makes up a revenue pie, let alone how to slice it in two. Bridging the trust when it comes to defining revenue in a way that could lead to a cap would likely lead to a lengthy work stoppage. The notion of a cap already cost the game a World Series. ... So, that's the concern with the floor. That it's just the bedrock to build a structure that also has a roof.
Q: I’m frustrated that there are no substantive negotiations between owners and players. Am I jumping the gun?
A: Maybe this makes me an outlier, but I don't get wrapped up in the fact that they haven't talked in weeks. I'd rather they have substantive internal discussions that give them a sense of how far they are willing to stretch on either side, than any sort of eyewash discussions that get a bunch of attention but don't get any results, other than to tickle Twitter or aggravate relations.
What will concern me is if the owners use January to wait out the union, to see if they can sauna them — let the players sweat out the ticking days toward when they lose salaries at the start of the season. Please keep in mind, players are not paid salaries for spring training. But they do have to work to be ready, obviously. And if the owners think they can just let them sweat, that's disappointing.
Q: I'm curious about how the Cardinals expect to cover innings in 2022. Three of the five projected starting pitchers have not pitched more than 40 innings in either of the last two season, and it seems unreasonable to expect enormous bumps from any of them, much less all three. … So where do the innings come from?
A: This is a question that they must confront, and soon. One of the ideas they have in place is the expanding use of swing relievers, and that's why you're hearing the discussion of Jordan Hicks as a starter, Alex Reyes as a starter, Genesis Cabrera as a starter, Jake Woodford as a surefire major-leaguer, and so on. The Cardinals see the possibility of having Hicks, Reyes and Woodford all in the bullpen and all capable of pitching multiple innings — with assured recovery days. It's somewhat like the shadow rotation that Dave Duncan and I spoke about years ago. If a team has three clear starters, then how does it use the mix of four or five pitchers for those other two spots to maximize the rotation — in aggregate?
It's a bicycle gear rotation.
There are the starters who work on the every-five-day rotation: the big gear. Then there is the little gear that works at a slightly accelerated pace, available every three days. Hicks, Reyes, and Woodford would be in that middle-relief or spot-start group that could give three innings and then assured rest while the other two are available. It's an aggressive use of the bullpen, and it really puts a priority on having alternatives for the seventh, eighth, AND ninth for days when Giovanny Gallegos or “Reliever To Be Added” isn't around.
That is one notion kicking around in the Cardinals organization for how to cover innings, and then, of course, during the season you'll see the arrival of Matthew Liberatore, Brad Thompson, and Angel Rondon to cover innings, too.
Q: Why give Adam Wainwright $17.5 million guaranteed instead if upping his base to say $10 million and making his incentives more lucrative? The team tied up a lot of extra guaranteed money in a 40-year old pitcher.
A: Because that was the market. Charlie Morton set it. The Cardinals had to pay it. If the Cardinals came to Adam Wainwright with the deal you suggest, it would make sense for him to reject it and become a free agent because the market is saying he could demand more than that. That Braves increased the cost for the Cardinals at both catcher and starter.
Q: Are the Cardinals evaluating what Lane Thomas (.853 OPS) did after he was traded to the Nationals? Are the Cardinals doing something wrong with these kids?
A: They're not playing them. That's the truth. Lane Thomas was not going to play ahead of Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader, or Dylan Carlson, and I'm not sure that you can blame the Cardinals for making that choice. The Nationals also would play those three ahead of Thomas — they just didn't have them.
The bigger question remains Randy Arozarena, but even that has an answer. The Cardinals sided with Bader's glove ahead of Arozarena's upside offensively, and you'll recall that Thomas was about to get a bulk of the playing time ahead of both of those outfielders and then he was injured, so Mike Shildt pivoted back to what he had relied on to that point — run prevention. He said as much as Bader returned to center field almost as if he never left, and we were left asking about how a team struggling to produce offense could sit a bat that hit as well as Arozarena had in Triple-A.
It's playing time. Who would you have played Thomas in front of?
Q: In your opinion, what are the five biggest sticking points to reaching a collective bargaining agreement?
A: It seems that it's down to three:
1. An economic structure that allows for players to make money earlier in the open marketplace, or earlier access to higher salaries through the arbitration process, and for the free market to be free, not entangled with draft pick compensations.
2. For the draft or some other mechanism to be adjusted in such a way that tanking is not as appealing or advantageous as it is in the current structure.
3. For an opening of wider or other revenue streams such as advertisements on jerseys and batting helmets, and an expanded playoff format that would be appealing to TV partners.
Q: Do you think Steven Matz was a good signing? Short and long term?
A: Yeah. A good signing. Low risk for the cost, high upside with the defense. He's not the headliner other signings would have been. He's not the surefire playoff starter other signings would have been. He has the potential to be either, and in that way it's a Cardinals-type move. Logical.
Goold: As Bonds, Clemens drop from Hall of Fame ballot, voters still face steroid conundrums, sharp criticism
Derrick Goold shares (defends?) 10 names checked on his Hall of Fame ballot and details how as steroid era recedes, other debates arrive.