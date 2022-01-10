Goold: Thoughts on the Cardinals' infield and Jeff Kent as a Hall of Fame candidate

It's not a stat that tells the complete picture, but when you consider one of those players is a DH — judged entirely on his offense — then what does it say about the other players? Defense helps Scott Rolen's case tenfold, of course. Helton somewhat. What to make, then, of Kent? He provided more offensive WAR in his career than Ortiz, and yet that is diminished some by being average/less (defensively) at second base — while also being the all-time leader in homers at the position, well ahead of Robinson Cano and Rogers Hornsby. That was a start comparison for me, that above list, and it led me to look at some other statistics and confront whether I had been consistent with my vote. In the end, I had a spot open on my ballot, and it seemed like I could consistently, rightly, use that for Kent.