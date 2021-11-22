Goold: What free-agent pitchers might the Cardinals be considering?

Q: Do you think the Cardinals will attempt to go into 2022 with an excess of starting pitching options to avoid the same pitfalls of 2021? Clearly they have stated they are in the SP market, but I haven't heard them explicitly say they want to avoid the same mistakes as last year…

A: John Mozeliak has said at least twice, on the record, that they don't want to have the same shortfall as last season. He has called it a lesson from 2021, and he has come right up to the edge of the diving board of agreeing that I had a point when I asked over and over and over and over and over and over again during spring training if the Cardinals needed another starter, like say Jake Odorizzi. It's not Mozeliak’s style to acknowledge I had a point. So the coverage will speak for itself. But he has said, again on the record, that they went into last year thinking they had eight, nine starters and “that wasn't enough.”

An additional starter would really help. Dakota Hudson's return adds to it. A healthy Jack Flaherty does, too.

Q: Could the crescendo at season’s end have been fool’s gold? Looking back it seems the Cardinals overachieved. Should we expect them to take a step back next season?

A: The 17 consecutive wins? Yeah, that isn't likely to happen again.