Goold: What might it look like if Cardinals hire next manager from within the organization?

A: We will have to see together. The Cardinals have a choice in whether it does. The steps they make and the style they play and the success they have in the coming year will be the referendum all fans can watch. It's been 10 years since a title, eight since a pennant, seven since the franchise won an NLCS game.

A: The offense, until the upswing in the second half of the season, had been one of the lowest-performing in baseball over the previous three years. The hitting staff had failed to connect some of their goals, some of the analytics that supported progress, with actual production on the field — really until say April, May of this season. They were encouraged with the returns. They had a strong spring. And there was reason to believe this was the trend they wanted, along with individual examples of Tyler O'Neill and, at his best, Harrison Bader. It was all derailed in June, along with the fraying pitching staff. The lineup became one dimensional, a phrase that Mike Shildt used, and players talked about the need to assess/audit how they prepared for games, if there was just too much info or too little adjustment and how to go about that. Pushed by Shildt and others during meetings that got heated, and then enacted by Jeff Albert and the hitting coaches and then executed by the players — there was a turnaround. That is to be credited.