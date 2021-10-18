Goold: What might it look like if Cardinals hire next manager from within the organization?

Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: If the Cardinals fill the manager spot from within the organization with Stubby Clapp or Oliver Marmol, do you anticipate them also promoting from within to backfill the vacated spot?
A: That is the most likely scenario, but not the only one. Before the firing, the Cardinals discussed adding a former player to the staff, and if they make the move internally for a manager it is likely that manager would have a say in the addition of that former player and who he would like as a bench coach, given the close nature in which the bench coach and manager work.
Q: Do you have a sense of the response to Mike Shildt’s firing from the players? I saw Yadier Molina’s comments. He did not seem heartbroken. How about Paul Goldschmidt and, particularly, Nolan Arenado? Do you think the Cards will go with an internal candidate to keep their stars happy?
A: The players mentioned have declined comment when I asked. … I would not characterize their feelings without allowing them the right to comment. Every player I spoke with has expressed shock at the news, surprise at the firing, and several of them, because of that surprise, wanted to reserve comment until they got an explanation from the club.
Keep their stars happy? It would be wise to hire a manager who has some built-in trust with the players. That doesn't have to be internal. That can be someone they know from being in baseball, or someone with a résumé that they can readily see, complete with an explanation from the organization on why they made this hire. Players will respond to that — and get their chance to see how it works in spring training, but by then I would imagine the new manager will have met personally with many of the players.
Q: Is it just me, or does all of this have the feeling of another shoe waiting to drop? The only thing that makes sense is that there is something else going on with Mike Shildt on a personal level.
A: There isn't. Cardinals officials and multiple sources with knowledge of the reason have confirmed, even stressed, that there is nothing beyond a baseball-related reason and what was said/expressed that they felt they could not repair. The Cardinals will pay out the remainder of Shildt's contract, through 2022, and they are not seeking cause against him for his firing.
I appreciate that you've brought this up, because the Cardinals' press conference invited more speculation than it quelled — and that was unfair to many individuals. Many. So, it was beholden on reporters to do their diligence, given the current climate, to find out, as best we could confirm, the reasoning, and eliminate off-field concerns that would have led to it.
Q: Is it safe to assume that ownership was fine with the status quo in the manager’s office?
A: No. Ownership OK'd the firing of the manager. Ownership has the power to say no, to offer an extension, to bridge whatever gap there was if it thought it could. It relied on the power it invested in John Mozeliak to make that decision, and then allowed it to happen.
Q: I’ll ask again. Who would you choose to be manager?
A: I don't know. And I'm not playing coy, or not trying to choose sides. I just don't know. The traits (the front office) says it wants, they just fired. So you can imagine my hesitancy to answer without more information.
Q: If Mike Schildt is hired elsewhere as a manager for next season, do you expect some or any of the current coaching staff to follow him to his new team? … And if staff members are under contract, do the Cardinals need to give their permission for the staff member to have those discussions?
A: At this point, I don't. Because until led to believe otherwise it does seem like the Cardinals want to bring back all of their coaches. There is the possibility that the new manager hire would lead to some change in the coaching staff.
It's good that you asked the protocol. Individuals under contract with teams can be permitted to interview with other teams. We're seeing this happen with the Mets’ GM job. The Brewers declined to allow the Mets permission to interview their GM for the same position. It's etiquette to ask for that permission and for it to be allowed if there is a higher position being offered. That's why we've seen some inflation of titles — right? So, if you're the GM of a team you can interview for the President of Baseball Operations job for another team, and that would be a higher title, even if the responsibilities are the same from team to team. A bench coach could interview for a manager position — but also an associate manager position, etc.
Shildt is under contract, but he does not have a role with the Cardinals and thus they’re not going to stand in the way of him being interviewed for any of the positions he'll be approached about — or has been already.
Q: I feel like the next manager for the Cardinals will have to be a "yes" man to John Mozeliak. Tell me why I wrong.
A: I have no reason to tell you why you're wrong. The Cardinals, not me, must prove otherwise.
Q: Does the Mike Shildt dismissal (and awkwardness of how it went down) tarnish “the Cardinals way” image?
A: We will have to see together. The Cardinals have a choice in whether it does. The steps they make and the style they play and the success they have in the coming year will be the referendum all fans can watch. It's been 10 years since a title, eight since a pennant, seven since the franchise won an NLCS game.
Q: What is your opinion of the job performance of the hitting coaches in 2021?
A: The offense, until the upswing in the second half of the season, had been one of the lowest-performing in baseball over the previous three years. The hitting staff had failed to connect some of their goals, some of the analytics that supported progress, with actual production on the field — really until say April, May of this season. They were encouraged with the returns. They had a strong spring. And there was reason to believe this was the trend they wanted, along with individual examples of Tyler O'Neill and, at his best, Harrison Bader. It was all derailed in June, along with the fraying pitching staff. The lineup became one dimensional, a phrase that Mike Shildt used, and players talked about the need to assess/audit how they prepared for games, if there was just too much info or too little adjustment and how to go about that. Pushed by Shildt and others during meetings that got heated, and then enacted by Jeff Albert and the hitting coaches and then executed by the players — there was a turnaround. That is to be credited.
It was for a good stretch there, a month or so before the winning streak, where the Cardinals were able to connect what they wanted to be as an offense with what they got from the offense. They were a top-five offense on the road (shall we talk about the ballpark again?), and they got out of the bad habits that had held them back. For several years and for several months this year, the offense was less than it should have been. It improved this year. It was closer to what they envisioned. It's up to you whether you see that as a trend to continue or a sign of what was missing from the previous years? The Cardinals have committed to the trend answer.
Q: Of the free-agent shortstops, who do you hope the Cardinals sign this winter?
A: It's not really my place to hope, candidly. It would be selfish for me to hope that they get the best story or go for the player who is the best interview. The best baseball fit at the moment — and we'll see how the market develops and the contracts desired — is Corey Seager, because he offers what the Cardinals need in their lineup: a left-handed bat at a premium position.
Q: Do you understand why some lifelong Cardinals fans now find the team hard to root for?
A: Sure. They haven't won a title in 10 years, a pennant in eight, an NLCS game in seven. And there have been notable times in the past seven years when the franchise has been dismissive of the public's interest/right to know some things. I see it on Twitter. It's not a surprise to me.
John Mozeliak told me the trade for Nolan Arenado was important to regain some faith with the fans. That makes sense. They're about to go into a season in which they can sell tickets to a full house. Their move for manager, their candor in the coming months, their actions will definitely be a chance for fans to see if they want to spend their entertainment dollars on the team.