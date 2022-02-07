Goold: Who bats leadoff for the Cardinals this year?

Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: What’s your feeling about the Cardinals’ leadoff spot this season? Tommy Edman? Harrison Bader? A platoon? Or something else altogether?

A: I see a rotating cast based on matchups, unless someone takes it and runs with it against all options. One candidate to do that is Dylan Carlson. He'll get a look. Bader against lefties will be considered. Edman has incumbency, and the Cardinals like him atop the lineup when the matchup is right. Also, you'll see Paul Goldschmidt at leadoff at some point.

Q: How does the MLB lockout affect the minor leagues? Will the minor-league players have a camp and start their season as scheduled, or are they locked out as well?

A: Players who are not on the 40-man roster and did not have a major-league deal at the end of the season are not represented by the MLBPA. Minor-league camps around the game are set to start on time. The Cardinals have a March 4 start date, at last check. They will have their minor-league players there, along with coaches, and the major-league staff can participate. No restrictions there. What that means is top prospects Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, Jordan Walker and more can have a normal spring training.

But players like Juan Yepez and Brendon Donovan are on the 40-man roster and will not be able to participate. That is one of the real ongoing drawbacks of this lockout, because players like them are losing development time before they've even debuted in MLB.

Q: If Adam Wainwright gets 16 wins in 2022 he will have 200 career wins. Does hitting that specific milestone enhance his chance be being elected into the Hall of Fame?

A: It might. But as a younger generation of voters gets their ballots and starts to change the voting trends, we've seen wins mean less — as they do for the Cy Young Award, as they do in the majors — and I don't believe 200 will tilt ballots any more than 197 or 199 will. What getting to 200 wins will do for Wainwright is add another successful, healthy year, and that is going to help his Hall case with writers and with a veterans' committee, if that's where his case is ultimately heard.

What I've heard from voters/writers/researchers is how Wainwright's career has the injuries in the middle that have just cost him bulk years, total innings, and numbers to stack up against his peers. Well, if he gets to 200 that would be the added year — perhaps a strong, durable year that puts him alongside his peers in terms of workload, starts, innings, etc.

I bet Wainwright will be in Cooperstown someday. Either as a player or broadcaster.

Q: What date do you think would be the deadline for an agreement on the CBA in order to start the MLB season on March 31, as scheduled?

A: There needs to be progress toward a deal — agreed upon, final details being written/inked, etc. — before the end of the first week of March. There is a general sense that March 4 would be the date to start a condensed spring and finish by March 31.

Q: What effect do you see, if any, that the upcoming owners’ meeting might have on the negotiation timetable?

A: Good question. The commissioner's press conference should give us an indication. If the owners are steadfast in the issues they won't give on, then they'll adopt the same pace they have currently, and we won't see much acceleration away from their attempt to engage a third party and the union's wait for a counterproposal. If owners see areas where they can gain ground by giving on one of the areas they haven't, then you could see conversations resume with some pace.

Again, deadlines are going to create urgency, not meetings. And there still is not a deadline that will put a pinch on revenue for either side. At the earliest, that comes in the first week of March as (spring training and then) the regular season is threatened. You'll see the deadline of having fewer than 154 games really prompt movement.

Q: Keith Law has the Dodgers at No. 1 in his farm-system rankings and the Cardinals at 13. Do the Dodgers have better people than the Cardinals performing evaluation and instruction?

A: Yes, and they also spend more money to accumulate a lot of talent and increase their odds of having standout prospects and depth. The Dodgers are a player development machine with a willingness to outspend every other team in the industry.

Q: From everything I've seen, it sounds like Nolan Gorman is going to be starting the season in AAA, with Tommy Edman being the starting second baseman for the Cardinals. Is there any chance that changes?

A: The shorter spring training is, the less likely the plan is to change. Gorman could make so much noise in spring training that his bat could not be ignored and the Cardinals would have to make a choice. But he needs games to do that. A shortened spring means less chance that happens because there will be less playing time for him.

The Cardinals’ plan is to have Gorman start in Class AAA, get more experience at second base, work at other positions, and see where that takes him midseason, and where their need is.

It’s hard to replace a Gold Glove winner at second base. But if the need for offense is acute and happens quickly, the Cardinals will look to Gorman as a possible jolt.

Q: We know that voters take into consideration activities off the field when voting for Hall of Fame induction (see Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling). So is the reverse true? Do charitable and good citizenship deeds sway votes for them? Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have a great track record of giving back, for example.

A: Great question. And it was part of the conversation this past year, perhaps more than I ever heard it. I know that several of us have asked: Can the sportsmanship/character clause be used to benefit a player, too? And the Hall has roundly said, yes, do with that clause as you please and apply it how you see appropriately. An example that comes to mind is Dale Murphy. Should that clause have boosted his candidacy and covered the ground when his stats came up barely an inch shy, evidently? I did not have a vote back then, and I would have voted for him based on his career. Still, he stands out as an example of where the clause would be applied.

This conversation is going to grow in decibel level and discussion in the coming year because Carlos Beltran is coming up on the ballot. A big part of his candidacy will be how that character clause is weighed. Voters would be doing the discussion a disservice not to consider his charitable pursuits (he started an academy, for example).

Q: I think it’s safe to assume that the home whites are the most liked uniforms for Cardinals fans. What’s your opinion?

A: The home whites are classic. They are among the most recognizable, most revered, and more popular uniforms in professional spots. We're approaching the 100th anniversary of the birds on the bat being on the jersey, too. We're a week or so away from the 101st anniversary of the luncheon in Ferguson that inspired the logo.

I prefer the road grays with the blue hat. If there was any twist I'd make to the Cardinals' look, I would take the last name off the home jersey. This crowd knows the players. Let the last names be on the road jerseys. But that is probably a merchandise consideration more than anything.

The Saturday jerseys would make sense for a road jersey (with St. Louis on the front). The victory blue jerseys are OK. They do look superb in pictures.

