Goold: Why Reyes instead of Flaherty in ninth inning of wild-card game?

Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: There is much anticipation of the labor strife expected next year. What are the major differences between the union and ownership?
A: The biggest one is trust. There is a lack of trust and therefore a lack of honest conversation/debate between them. The players don't trust what the owners say about revenue streams, and they have reason. The owners have made big revenues on things like MLBAM and MLB Network that aren't tied to the revenues they'll use to suggest how much they should pay players. That leads to friction, as you can imagine.
There are negotiations going on now, and there are plenty of things that they agree on that they can get on and off the table before moving to the bigger issues. The big issues are:
New structure for arbitration, or a way to get players paid more when they're younger.
Competitive balance and tanking.
The related small payrolls that go with tanking, where teams strip down their payrolls to paltry levels, especially compared to market size, and withdraw from the free market.
What constitutes revenue (this is the one that is going to put the union against a salary cap, which is basically a non-starter).
Q: How do you see the Cardinals approaching offseason roster churn?
A: There are a lot of ways the Cardinals could go into this market, and while they're still putting together plans, there are some things that are obvious, from watching their moves or from reporting on their thinking:
They'd like to find a way to add a left-handed bat to the mix.
They see the likely arrival of the designated hitter as a way to do that, by opening up all positions for potential discussion outside of third and first base, though DH could be used to spell their cornermen, too.
The looming expiration of the collective bargaining agreement is going to be a significant factor in their decisions, not just because it could stall the market for (freeze transactions, etc.), but because the rules coming out of it could mean significant changes to how contracts/salaries are done for young players like Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader, Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson, Alex Reyes, Jordan Hicks, Giovanny Gallegos, Dakota Hudson ... you get the idea.
Q: Does Alex Reyes have what it takes to excel, physically and mentally? I seldom question Mike Shildt, but I would have gone with Jack Flaherty in the ninth inning of the wild-card game.
A: The Cardinals weren't going to go with Jack Flaherty in that situation because two things were working against their stated plans for Flaherty:
It was a sudden, swift warmup needed because of Giovanny Gallegos' injury.
There was a runner on base. They wanted to give Flaherty a clean inning to start.
The first part there may have eliminated Dakota Hudson, too, but when assessing a moment like that in a game that can be lost on the next pitch, I often wonder if a team ought to go with the best pitcher available. In 2014, the Cardinals did not do that. They went to Michael Wacha, while Lance Lynn was in the bullpen. Last night in Boston, the exact opposite happened. The Sox went to Nick Pivetta, their next game’s starter, and he was dominant. That would have been the Lynn move in 2014, though there's no guarantee of course that he would have been dominant. He likely would have been better than an under-glass Wacha.
And, yes, Reyes has all the traits of a strong pitcher who will thrive somewhere, if not here.
Q: With the talk of bringing the designated hitter to the National League, what are the chances the Cards try to bring back Albert Pujols to join Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina for one big farewell tour?
A: The chances are not as high as the amount of talk there will be around the Cardinals. If it's September and he's available, perhaps that's the move they will make. It sure seems like the Cardinals want more from the DH spot than nostalgia. I would think fans would like more from the DH spot, too. But then baseball is entertainment, and maybe that's the entertainment for 2022: farewell tours. (World Series) No. 12 can wait.
Q: With all the talk about adding a left-handed bat to the lineup, do you see Nolan Gorman as that answer and Tommy Edman going to shortstop, allowing the Cardinals more room to shore up the rotation instead?
A: I don't see Edman moving to shortstop to make room for Gorman — though I do understand why the Cardinals might bring that up, or at least kick it around internally. As the roster sits now, Gorman is going to get a chance to make his case during spring training for a spot in the majors. He could overtake Edman at second base if the Cardinals see him as that left-handed power option that they'd like to have. It's a steep climb given all that Edman added in the second half and his superb defense at second base. But you see here what I mean about the DH, right? Consider the spots that Gorman and/or Edman could be in. There's a place for both if they're both at peak.
Q: If you had to pick one big-ticket player in free agency for the Cardinals to chase, would it be a bat or a pitcher?
A: When it comes to the “big ticket” options, it makes the most sense for the Cardinals to look for a position player at that high-rent area, and go for pitchers in the lower levels, the ones that can be signed for a year or two, with maybe a high average annual value, but provide more certainty, less risk. The high-dollar move, if they make one this year, is for a bat that changes the lineup.
Q: So it would be much easier to package Nolan Gorman and Alex Reyes in a trade for a big bat rather than for a starter, right? Would you make that deal for Jose Ramirez? He’s 29, and signed for two more years at $11 and $13 million.
A: Now you're thinking in the financial terms that teams would. Throw in Matthew Liberatore, and you've got the Guardians’ attention. Is that the price the Cardinals are willing to pay? Jose Ramirez would change the look of the Cardinals' lineup in many, many ways — an uber-addition, really. But the cost would be high, like more than the Marcell Ozuna trade high.
Q: With the ineffectiveness of the offense for most of the season, how can the Cardinals justify bringing back (hitting coach) Jeff Albert?
A: They will point to the overall success he's had changing the direction, tone, approach, and tech of the entire organization. They will point to the strong years by young hitters like Nolan Gorman, Nick Plummer, Brendan Donavon, and others now in the Albert-led process in the minors. They will point to Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader in the majors, and they'll use Tommy Edman's second half as an example. Those are some of the arguments that you'll get. That's what they'll describe, talk about, and try to convey to fans.
Q: Why was the Cardinals farm system such a disaster at all levels during the past season? It can't be because most of the players didn't play in 2020, since that was true of every organization.
A: A lot of it stems from pitching, honestly. It just seems like at every level the Cardinals were scrambling for pitching consistency, pitching depth, and in some cases just trying to cover innings. There are some real ragged pitching stats from all those teams. I also got the sense that the Cardinals shifted some priorities this season — away from what the record looked like in the standings and more toward what they could do to focus on health, strength, and development. Looking through the stats, there was a real limitation on some of the pitchers as they came back from zero innings in 2020.
Q: Assuming Adam Wainwright does not get elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame, do you think the Cardinals would consider making an exception for him and retire his number anyway?
A: I expect that Adam Wainwright will be the last player to wear No. 50 for the Cardinals, like Willie McGee is the last to wear No. 51. Ultimately, they both go up on the wall. I do not yet know if the Cardinals will waive their unofficial but clearly practiced rules when it comes to a statue. There will be some discussion on whether to put up Yadier Molina-Wainwright statues 60 feet, 6 inches apart. And if they set the all-time battery mark, there's reason to do it that way.