Goold: Why Reyes instead of Flaherty in ninth inning of wild-card game?

It was a sudden, swift warmup needed because of Giovanny Gallegos' injury.

There was a runner on base. They wanted to give Flaherty a clean inning to start.

The first part there may have eliminated Dakota Hudson, too, but when assessing a moment like that in a game that can be lost on the next pitch, I often wonder if a team ought to go with the best pitcher available. In 2014, the Cardinals did not do that. They went to Michael Wacha, while Lance Lynn was in the bullpen. Last night in Boston, the exact opposite happened. The Sox went to Nick Pivetta, their next game’s starter, and he was dominant. That would have been the Lynn move in 2014, though there's no guarantee of course that he would have been dominant. He likely would have been better than an under-glass Wacha.

And, yes, Reyes has all the traits of a strong pitcher who will thrive somewhere, if not here.

Q: With the talk of bringing the designated hitter to the National League, what are the chances the Cards try to bring back Albert Pujols to join Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina for one big farewell tour?