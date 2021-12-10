Gordo: Cardinals infield puzzle looks like it has one piece too many

In our weekly chat we look at the crowd on the Cardinals roster and go down memory lane with the Antlers. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: Whether Edmundo Sosa is a flash in the pan or not, if Nolan Gorman plays well enough to make the team during 2022, he is likely the starting 2B. Edman has played SS before and played it well. With the DH, there are only 4 bench spots. Knizner, Sosa (Assuming Gorman at 2B), Nootbar and perhaps DeJong (Assuming Juan Yepez is DH). If they add a veteran DH, one of those players is in the minors or gone. My point is that if both Gorman and Yepez make the team, there is only room for both Dejong and Sosa if they don't add another LH bat. What am I missing other than they keep one of Gorman or Yepez in Memphis most of the season?
A: The Cardinals haven't added that left-side bat, so that veteran might just be insurance. If Gorman hits, he is on the team. If Yepez hits, he might have to bide more time in Memphis because his primary defensive positions are filled.
This is where life for DeJong gets tough. If he really hits, he could force Sosa out because Edmundo was a terrible hitter coming off the bench last season. If DeJong doesn't hit and Sosa and Edman play shortstop, then can you keep Paul around?
The puzzle does have one too many pieces, but DeJong has been in a downturn, Sosa has much to prove and both Gorman and Yepez have even more to prove, at least in the short term.
Q: I don't have an issue with the team not wanting to block Juan Yepez or Nolan Gorman short term but neither was even on the periphery of being on the roster last year and now suddenly they will be the answer at DH? This is what this club has done wrong dating back to guys like Grichuk, rather than spend money they shove young players into positions they aren't ready for, they underperform, and then they get moved. Just let them come off the bench for a year and get a taste before you force them to chug.
A: Yepez was on the postseason roster. But for the service time issue, Gorman might have gotten some big league at bats -- although with the way the minor league season was set up, playing through September, it made more sense for him to get more work in the minors.
Nootbaar is part of this equation, based on his minor league, big league and fall league work. He could take a bunch of DH at bats. Also, the team can use the DH slot to rest fielders.
Going forward, if there is a DH then pinch-hitting won't be a thing. Oli Marmol made split assignments in a game for matchup purposes, giving one guy two at bats, then another guy two at bats. In such a world, having interchangeable position players will be key. I have advocated for only starting-caliber players for those jobs.
I could certainly see Yepez and Gorman going back and forth from the minors next season as they continued their growth. I could see a veteran lefty hitter with first base skills in the mix. But I would be surprised to see the team spend so much money on a veteran hitter -- without subtracting another hitter, like DeJong -- that both had their development set back a year.
Q: Jeff why is there little talk about Brendan Donovan? He seems like he should be in front of Gorman. He could definitely start at 2nd if Edman gets hurt or moves to SS. He has better batting stats than Gorman and is a better 2nd baseman. He also can play outfield unlike Gorman.
A: Donovan has come on to make the radar screen, but I do not believe there are any independent talent evaluators placing Donovan ahead of Gorman. Nolan is one of the better put power-hitting prospects for his age while Donovan is a good college-produced hitter without nearly as much pop.
Q: DeJong's downfall has lined up in lockstep with Albert's arrival. Saying that a rib injury contributed to him looking lost at the plate is the FO be disingenuous. It wasn't as if he couldn't catch up to a fastball. And fear of him rediscovering his swing is not a reason to not move on. Because if he does find his swing than the problem is much bigger than getting rid of one player.
A: It's not too complicated with DeJong. He is under contract. Trading him now would be trading low. His potential replacement is still unproven and the free-agent market for shortstop went bonkers. So the team will give DeJong another shot. If he fails again, the team will play Sosa -- he produced at a solid level as a starter. If that doesn't work, then Gorman can play second and Edman can play short while the team ponders other options.
Q: If not for the 17-game winning streak, the Cardinals offensive production for the year was not that great. They need to improve the production they are getting from the middle infield. If they are not getting a new shortstop and they stop short of getting a DH. How will the Cardinals improve offensively last year so we can expect a better ending to 2022 than 2021?
A: The Cardinals were a better offensive team at the end of the season than at the beginning, so obviously they hope that continues. Some guys who were terrible hitters in the first half were gone in the second. Getting all the outfielders healthy at once during the second half changed the team.
And, yes, there will be new faces in the offensive mix. A number of young hitters will push for work in the spring and the team should start the year with at least a few interesting hitters at Triple-A.
And, again, the roster is not frozen now, nor will it be frozen on April 1.
Q: What defenseman should be on the Blues radar at the trade deadline. You called the ROR trade . Is it possible you can do it again.
A: With the Canadiens in the tank, many teams will be looking at physical defenseman Ben Chiarot once Montreal starts moving bodies. There hasn't been much talk about the Seattle getting into sell mode, but the Kraken loaded up on defensive defenseman. Teams will call about Mark Giordano to see if Seattle will move him and eat some of that final contract year to make the cap work.
Q: It's nice to see so many position players among Baseball America's list of top 10 Cardinals' prospects. Guess it reflects the team's emphasis on that over the last several years. But, is the Cardinals' pitching pipeline drying up?
A: The Cardinals went from having an abundance of good young pitching to having a dearth of prospects behind starters Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson. That's what happens when you trade away young arms. Drafting Michael McGreevy helped address that, but the organization still has plenty of backfilling to do.
Q: After seeing several former Cardinals "blossom" at other teams, it seems MO and DeWitt are committed to "seeing what we got" before they go after a DH or more pitching. Is that a fair take?
A: The Cardinals have also seen young players like Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Harrison Bader, Tommy Edman, Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Alex Reyes and Jordan Hicks blossom here. The front office saw the big finish from Lars Nootbaar last season, including what happened in the Arizona Fall League. It saw the progress Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson made last year. And Bill DeWitt Jr. has always been predisposed to improving from within with a productive farm system, which is why he unleashed Jeff Luhnow back in the day.
That said, I would not be surprised to see the team add more pitching and a DH after the lockout. There will be some mid-level guys available at low prices during the post-lockout scramble.
Q: Ever since the days of Norm, Mizzou's path to building a successful basketball team has largely been the same: coach up 3 star recruits over a couple seasons to become solid starters, land the occasional 4 star player from the area, and fill out the team with a few transfers. Now, no kid is sitting on the bench for two years waiting for his chance to play, 4 star guys are getting serious money above the table to play at prestige programs, and every team works the transfer portal. Meanwhile, the stench of the Kim Anderson era has left the team playing in front of small crowds that consist of the Antlers and the parents of the drill team. Jeff, how does Mizzou, no matter the coach, build a winning program into today's CB era?
A: Mizzou will have to embrace the whole name, image and likeness thing to generate money for the better recruits. Also, the program must do a much, much better job in the transfer market -- which has become a huge deal in the sport. Arkansas was ahead of the curve on that. Most of all, the school needs to get people in the building. Nobody wants to play in a dead atmosphere. Fans say they will return when the team is better . . . and meanwhile the team suffers because there are no fans. Around and around the program goes.
This program is right back to where it was in the 1970s playing in giant void that was the Hearnes Center on too many nights
Q: With the MU-KU game upcoming I am curious if you have any particular memories you would like to share either during or after your days as an Antler? I forget the exact year but I was literally in the top row of the old Hearnes Center when Lee Coward hit a jump shot from the corner to beat Danny Manning and the Miracles!! What a night!! I miss that exciting brand of basketball from the Tigers.
A: I'm old, maybe my Antler highlight was from a game against Oklahoma. We had a familiar taunt where we yelled at a player, claiming to have one of this relatives. Then Cary Carrabine's little brother came over to us during a game against the Sooners and allowed us to hold him hostage, in a good-natured way of course. So the chant was something like, "Cary, we've got your brother . . . seriously, we've got him, look, he's right here!"
Q: I don't like the way Berube has diminished Scott Perunovich playing time. He needs to free wheel to develop into Phil Housley junior! Krug to me is over played. He's sticking Scotty on the third pairing? I'm sorry bug Scotty P has a higher ceiling then Krug.
A: Perunovich has played 12 games and produced five assists, no goals and just seven shots on goal, so the Hall of Fame push for him is a bit premature. He is right on schedule. Berube is sheltering Perunovich (80.2 offensive zone starts) more than Krug (63 percent offensive zone starts), which is smart. He is playing Krug more (20:31 per game, compared to 16:41 for Perunovich) which is also smart. At this point Krug is a second pairing defender with heavy PP usage and Perunovich is a third pairing guy with PP time as well.
Everything seems to be in order.
Q: What do you make of the stats that show the Blues are near the bottom in blocked shots and also hits? How is this possible w a Berube coached team? Is he the right voice moving forward w the present group of players( when/if they all get healthy)?
A: Given this team's ability to win games with nine players either injured or on the COVID-19 list, I'd say this team has the right coach. This team leans more on finesse than previous teams with guys like Kyrou, Thomas and Perunovich taking big roles. And as we discuss each week it needs another shutdown defenseman for penalty killing and matchups 5-on-5. Also, Sundqvist's absence and ongoing recovery cost the the team some physical play. So did the loss of Kostin, who was racking up hits this year.
Q: Does Kyrou occasionally remind you of Geoff Courtnall?
A: Both are skate-and-shoot guys, but Courtnall was more of a straight line player and big hitter -- hello, Jeremy Roenick! -- and Kyrou has some wiggle in his offensive game. Kyrou has more one-on-one ability with the puck. Courtnall played out on the edge as a hated foe. His brother Russ was more like Kyrou, a playmaker who could really wheel.
Q: The Blues seem like a tough trade fit for most teams. The roster guys they'd like to move only really appeal to teams looking to win now, and those teams are unlikely to unload the type of top 4 d-man this team desperately needs. You have 0 cap flexibility, so you can't just send prospects for the talent you want. So, stepping into Army's shoes, who do you target and who do you make available, Jeff, to improve this team's chances in the playoffs?
A: If I'm Armstrong, I have no idea who is on my team from day to day. And that may not change for the rest of this season. The NHL's stupid COVID rules exacerbate the team's cap scenario, so, like you say, there is no cap flexibility. The GM is wearing handcuffs. The same goes for other teams.
Trading Tarasenko would create more flexibility, but I would wait until the offseason to ponder that given the positive chemistry with the Russians this year. Maybe something will happen to change that assessment, but right now I'd try to find a way to wedge a guy like Chiarot in the mix if the COVID crisis ever passed. As we've seen, this team has a lot of depth forwards ready to replace a pricier player.
Q: Does Chief have a goalie controversy on his hands once everyone returns? Husso has much better stats than Binner and Hofer was a beast in goal. Even good time Charlie (don’t remember his last name) was strong last night but against the dead things (Red Wings). Your thoughts oh wise one.
A: I do not see the Blues replacing a Cup-winning goaltender with a guy with a handful of NHL starts. That said, Husso was trending toward more playing time before getting hurt. I could see Binnington serving as a workhorse again when he is well with Lindgren backing him up -- unless Husso's injury turns out to be a short-term deal.