Gordo: Cardinals infield puzzle looks like it has one piece too many

A: Mizzou will have to embrace the whole name, image and likeness thing to generate money for the better recruits. Also, the program must do a much, much better job in the transfer market -- which has become a huge deal in the sport. Arkansas was ahead of the curve on that. Most of all, the school needs to get people in the building. Nobody wants to play in a dead atmosphere. Fans say they will return when the team is better . . . and meanwhile the team suffers because there are no fans. Around and around the program goes.

This program is right back to where it was in the 1970s playing in giant void that was the Hearnes Center on too many nights

Q: With the MU-KU game upcoming I am curious if you have any particular memories you would like to share either during or after your days as an Antler? I forget the exact year but I was literally in the top row of the old Hearnes Center when Lee Coward hit a jump shot from the corner to beat Danny Manning and the Miracles!! What a night!! I miss that exciting brand of basketball from the Tigers.