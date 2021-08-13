Gordo: Cards have a big opportunity in 2022, but can Mo avoid the whiffs of 2021?

Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: I really wish John Mozeliak was as astute at picking low budget talent like Farhan Zaidi is over in San Francisco. He has found hidden gems like Yazstremski, Kevin Gausman, and Wade Jr among others while also finding Max Muncy and Chris Taylor while in LA. Is it the GM or pro scouts who deserve blame for passing on these examples?
A: I cited the Giants in a column earlier this season as a great model for the Cardinals to emulate. They hired a baseball executive with a barrel-scraping background. That's what you get with people with A's or Rays backgrounds. They came into their sport working the margins and they are good at it.
For whatever reason the Cardinals whiffed on depth players this season, leaving themselves short at both the big league and Triple-A level. Eventually they played catch-up, adding pitchers from the outside and promoting hitters from within. But that progress came too late to save the season.
Not only must the Cardinals fill some high-profile needs for next season, they must build a much stronger safety net at Triple-A and stand ready to make further adjustments in April if need be. They can't repeat this season's failure.
Q: Seems like even Bobo is getting a little exasperated with Moe. He’s just not the shrewd businessman he used to be and demonstrated with Freese, Holliday and Beltran. I don’t know what happened to him but he doesn’t have it anymore
Certainly this has been a tough season coming off of consecutive postseason trips. The franchise has a chance to turn some pages after this season and also exploit an uptick in player development thanks to draft work of Randy Flores. I assume Bill DeWitt Jr. will give Mozeliak the opportunity to oversee the reset. But as I've said in earlier chats, that decision should not be based on Mozeliak's past success but by the quality of the plan going forward. DeWitt plays an active role in baseball decisions so he needs to put a lot of thought into 2022. The franchise will have a big opportunity in this offseason, but will it take full advantage?
Q: Looking at trades and selling at the right time vs at a low point - who would qualify for selling high and what trades pieces would the Cards be selling low on?
A: Selling low would have been moving Flaherty while he was still on the shelf with an oblique strain. When healthy, he is a high-end pitcher who should fetch a big return.
Selling low would be moving DeJong while he is hugging the Mendoza Line again.
Selling high? Fans suggest that it's great idea to trade Tyler O'Neill after he finally broke out and I guess that's an example. However, this assumes that O'Neill will revert to a lesser form. If O'Neill sustains this level of success -- with better clutch hitting -- then that would be selling too soon.
Otherwise I don't see a lot of Cardinals playing at peak form, other than maybe Adam Wainwright.
Q: If Islanders and Blues made a trade for Vladimir Tarasenko what's fair for both teams?
A: From the Islanders' end, moving Josh Bailey and three years of remaining contract with a $5 million hit for Tarasenko might be appealing. Bailey is a pass-first winger and Tarasenko is a volume shooter, so they would benefit from that exchange. The Islanders would likely ask the Blues to keep some of Tarasenko's money to even up the cap hit.
The Blues might prefer a younger winger, Anthony Beauvillier, who would likely come in well under the $5 million number in this round of arbitration. Beauvillier, 24, looks to be a 20- to 25-goal scorer with Top 6 minutes. And he has been a pretty good postseason player.
The Blues would likely have to eat more of No. 91's dollars or take back an unwanted Islander -- like Leo Komarov and his $3 million cap hit -- to get that done. And that's assuming that Lou Lamoriello doesn't see Beauvillier as one of his building blocks that he will be willing to pay bigger money to soon.
Q: Do you think the Cardinals will do anything major in the off-season or just say we like our team? They could pocket $30 million by doing nothing. Isn’t that Moe’s goal to make money for DeWitt?
A: To make money, the Cardinals need to sell tickets and merchandise and keep folks spending money at their related businesses. That has been their business model under DeWitt. They will once again have one of the highest payrolls outside of the biggest markets. So I would expect the team to make major moves, with one being at the Goldschmidt/Arenado level.
Q: Play general manager:
1. Reyes moves to the rotation in 2022., who replaces him?
2. DH candidates?
3. 4th OFer candidates?
4. Who plays 2B?
5. Replace DeJong at SS? If so with whom?
6. Other moves beyond re-signing Waino and Yadi and 1-5 above
A: There could be a half-dozen premium shortstops in play one way or another and the Cardinals need to zero in on that market. Trevor Story figures to be a prime target. Edman is fine at second base, but the team could use a Brad Miller-type utility hitter to take some starts against tough righthanded pitchers. The Cardinals have a bunch of fourth outfielder candidates, with Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson and Nick Plummer lined up. Given the DH need as well -- since Nolan Gorman may need more time too -- maybe the Cardinals can sign a veteran left-handed hitter to a one-year contract to buy the younger guys more time.
Beyond shortstop, DH and the bench, investing in at least one durable starting pitcher and one reliable late-inning reliever would be wise. If Gallegos holds up physically, he could be part of the ninth-inning solution.
Q: Quote from new University of Missouri Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois. "I know that our actions and our results will speak louder than my words," Her actions: Four months after signing a 4 year contract with UNLV, Desiree reneges, takes a different, same type of job with U MO. This does not strike me as honorable, or as the type of person you would or should entrust with your future . I do hope her 6 year term with U MO. lasts more than 4 months.
A: When UNLV signed her to that contract for modest money, it knew full well that a power conference school could come along and take her. Schools fire coaches and administrators who are under contract. Coaches and administrators bolt while under contract. Such is the business.
Q: I just get a sense that some people are so threatened by a woman getting this job they almost are rooting for her not to succeed. But as you said, Missouri is going to Missouri. She seems to be very smart and understands what she is getting into.
A: I expect she will be challenging everyone, boosters included, to dig deeper to move the Missouri athletics program from the competitive periphery of the SEC. That push may make some folks uncomfortable -- but at this critical juncture in the college sports industry, it's put-up/shut-up time.
Q: I realize the Blues sign UFAs and don't give up any players which is the beauty of UFA you improve your team without losing a player. BUT Army could have gotten a boat load for Pietrangelo at the start of his last year with us. He could have gotten something for Schwartz too. He knew at the beginning of the year Petro left that due to his agent that the demands were something he was never going to meet. Not sure why he lets big time players go for zero. You look at our former Blue executive over in Columbus and look at the haul he got for Seth Jones in his last year!!!
A: Columbus traded Seth Jones because John Davidson came back to the team, looked over the roster, and determined that the team needed to start over. Seth Jones told the world he was not re-signing there, so trading him made sense.
The Blues held on to Pietrangelo and Schwartz because they were not terrible and they were not starting over. A playoff-caliber team trading key players for prospects and draft picks would be stupid -- unless its salary cap dilemma forced it to do that.
In the salary cap world, you never lose a UFA for nothing. You replace that lost UFA with a new purchase with the freed cap space. Or you get to keep another player you would have had to ditch for cap reasons.
Q: We won yesterday, I know, smile. But Carpenter starting AND batting 4th!!! There is no justification for it and long-term these are the little "fan needling" decisions that make Shildt look like a dope.
A: I blame John Mozeliak for this one. He has already admitted that he has to look to next year, given the state of the team. So how does keeping Carpenter on the team now help in 2022? It's great that he offered useful hitting advice to Lars Nootbaar in Pittsburgh, but the Cardinals have coaches who can do that.
Q: Is it time to acknowledge that Matt Carpenter will not be getting the Jhonny Peralta treatment?
A: Yeah, and that's stupid. He's not going to be here next season, so the team should use his roster spot for developmental purposes. Maybe by September the Cardinals will figure that out.
Q: What do you think Mizzou will do in men's basketball this season? Hopefully a sold out Braggin Rights game this year because fans are allowed back.
A: Mizzou's current roster sets up to be very good in two years, but college basketball is a year-to-year adventure. Few, if any, experts will give the Tigers any shot at postseason play this year. Many SEC teams raked in big-time talent on the transfer market. But even with a seemingly supportive athletic director in place, Cuonzo Martin needs to at least post a winning record to make sure he gets to take his shot at bigger things in 2022-23.
Q: Thanks for your chats, why are you called Bobo?