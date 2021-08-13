Gordo: Cards have a big opportunity in 2022, but can Mo avoid the whiffs of 2021?

Q: I realize the Blues sign UFAs and don't give up any players which is the beauty of UFA you improve your team without losing a player. BUT Army could have gotten a boat load for Pietrangelo at the start of his last year with us. He could have gotten something for Schwartz too. He knew at the beginning of the year Petro left that due to his agent that the demands were something he was never going to meet. Not sure why he lets big time players go for zero. You look at our former Blue executive over in Columbus and look at the haul he got for Seth Jones in his last year!!!

A: Columbus traded Seth Jones because John Davidson came back to the team, looked over the roster, and determined that the team needed to start over. Seth Jones told the world he was not re-signing there, so trading him made sense.

The Blues held on to Pietrangelo and Schwartz because they were not terrible and they were not starting over. A playoff-caliber team trading key players for prospects and draft picks would be stupid -- unless its salary cap dilemma forced it to do that.

In the salary cap world, you never lose a UFA for nothing. You replace that lost UFA with a new purchase with the freed cap space. Or you get to keep another player you would have had to ditch for cap reasons.