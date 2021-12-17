Gordo: Nolan Gorman's at-bats appear preordained by the Cardinals; Luken Baker's not so much

Our weekly chat focused on the Cardinals roster, the Blues resurgence and the hot seat in Columbia, Mo. Here are the highlights.
Q: Is it much of a stretch reading between the lines of your recent article on Nolan Gorman as pretty much already ordained by the Cardinals brass as the lead candidate to be hopefully earning an impactful role as at least the everyday lefty DH against right handed starters by season's end?
A: Unless Nolan Gorman is awful in spring training -- if there is a spring training in '22 -- then he will be on line to get big league at bats this season. That will be his natural progression. The same goes for Juan Yepez. So that enters the equation as the Cardinals decide how many veteran hitters to add to the spring mix and under what sort of contracts.
Q: Why do you think the Cardinals won’t put the slugger Luken Baker on the 40 man roster. Seems like a lot of potential power for something they’re lacking?
A: There are better hitting prospects ahead of him, notably Juan Yepez and Nolan Gorman. Both offer fielding versatility as well. With Goldschmidt parked at first base, Luken Baker would have to be a DH -- and he hasn't done nearly enough to make a bid on that job in 2022. Baker has his .244 and .249 in his last two seasons as he moved up the organizational ladder. On the plus side, his raw power finally played last season and I would not be surprised if he had a breakthrough this season.
Q: If you had to bet, would you say Jack Flaherty is wearing another uniform soon or the Cards are able to extend him? They might have to decide sooner than later, depending on the CBA negotiations.
A: It would take a staggering sum to extend Flaherty. Let's see if the next CBA gets him to free agency quicker. Let's see if the next CBA eliminates draft pick compensation for lost free agents. If the answer to both of those questions is yes, then the Cardinals will face quite the dilemma. They could end up using him as a rental until he hits the market and bolts as a free agent.
Q: A lot has been made of Cards prospects we recently moved on from that succeeded elsewhere (Arozarena, Garcia, Wisdom, Voit, etc..). In your time, who are some Blues prospects who never got a shot here that found success elsewhere?
A: The Blues never really gave Cliff Ronning much of a chance and he ended up playing forever. They knew Rod Brind'Amour was a stud, but Ron Caron traded him anyway and watched him excel forever. More recently, Ben Bishop got stuck here in the goaltending pipeline and had to go elsewhere to star. There are a bunch of guys that the team liked over the years but got moved anyway. Some of these guys played forever, like Bret Hedican, Ian Laperriere, Mike Grier and Michal Handzus.
Q: I'd give a toe, half a finger, maybe a toenail if you could give your grades on the Blues sometime real soon. All the characters that have played such a huge part in this season. I say that, because by the time we get to May or June when your grades come out, my old memory won't be as sharp and I won't really remember how important these games were at the time. If this team sinks, like they should have, it would have been a big hill to climb to get back into the playoffs.
A: We'll do midseason grades as well as postseason grades, so stay tuned.
I believe this team has a chance to go on a run. The guys are playing for each other again and there is a good vibe with the group. The Blues have been forced to develop more depth. The key young players are all taking a step forward this season. Expect more COVID postponements and disruptions this winter, so the teams that handle adversity the best will be the teams to watch in the playoffs. So far the Blues get high marks for that.
Q: For financial reasons giving Cuonzo Martin another year at Mizzou to right the ship seems like the smartest thing to do.
A: Cuonzo Martin must find a way to make this team competitive and win some home games while making progress with young players. Otherwise interest in the program will erode further and put the athletic department further behind its SEC peers. That is the dilemma. If the losses mount and the athletic department can find boosters to fund the buyout, then I see the Mizzou going in a new direction. That's just a business reality.
The athletic department needs a successful basketball program to pay the bills. A complete crash-and-burn this season could take years to overcome -- so that's a project the school will likely choose to start with new leadership. So Martin needs to find ways to win some games and show a LOT of promise heading into next season.
Q: Really didn't think Mizzou basketball would be bad this year. Kind of feel like when they hired Martin there was a really good group of coaches they could pick from......Not too so sure if they can him after this year. Feels like the well is a little dry and whoever they hire might not be as proven as Martin was when he was hired here. Mizzou is in a tough spot.
A: Missouri is not going to attract an established star coach. They don't have the revenue for that or the buzz, All of these games are on TV and everybody sees the empty seats. So if Martin can't regain traction, the school will look for a proven coach on the rebound (Mark Turgeon?) or a young mid-major coach on the rise (fans are pushing for Kim English). This program may need a rebuild from the ground up. Mizzou will have to kill it on the Name, Image, Likeness front and do infinitely better in the transfer portal. Also, the program needs a coach who can get out and sell the way Drinkwitz does.
Q: I'm very excited for spring training to see what Yepez, Gorman, and the rest bring to the table; and with Flaherty and others getting healthy... I'm hoping for MO to bring in some pitching help, but it looks like 2022 will bring a lot of Cardinal victories...
Are my glasses too rose colored?
A: No, I think there is real promise there. The Cardinals have hitting prospects ready to make an impact and key pitchers getting healthier. With bad contracts gone, there is some flexibility to make upgrades -- as you saw with the Matz signing. And if all the young hitters flop, which is unlikely, then the Cardinals can make adjustments on the fly as they did last season with the bullpen and starting rotation.
Q: Your thoughts on Scott Rolen getting the nod this year to Cooperstown especially with several of the top guys (A-Rod, Big Papi, Bonds, Clemens, Pettitte and Sosa) on the current ballot also still having PED concerns at least diminishing their hopes somewhat for more immediate enshrinement?
A: Rolen would be a worthy addition and he got a big jump in support in the last voting. That suggests he will make it at some point. As for the PED guys, the voters still seem split on them. There may be enough holdouts trying to maintain baseball-s purity -- which is an utter myth -- to block even Bonds and Clemens.
As I always say, if those players aren't in the Hall of Fame, then it's not a Hall of Fame.
Q: Colton Parayko is a big disappointment. He's built like Paul Bunyan, but plays like Tom Thumb. He rarely hits anyone. Rather than skating with the puck in the defensive zone, he chooses to shoot the puck around/along the boards more times than not. That leads to the defensemen on the opposing team pinching in to keep the puck in the Blues' zone. And don't get me started on the mistakes he makes.
A: Parayko elevated his play during this last little stretch. He is handling his toughest assignments in his career, getting almost 65 percent of his defensive zone starts in the defensive end. He matches up against the top lines and he shoulders a big penalty-killing load. He appears to have finally gained the right defense partner in rangy Niko Mikkola, who has also elevated his play.
Don't give up on Colt 55.