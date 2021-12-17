Gordo: Nolan Gorman's at-bats appear preordained by the Cardinals; Luken Baker's not so much

The athletic department needs a successful basketball program to pay the bills. A complete crash-and-burn this season could take years to overcome -- so that's a project the school will likely choose to start with new leadership. So Martin needs to find ways to win some games and show a LOT of promise heading into next season.

Q: Really didn't think Mizzou basketball would be bad this year. Kind of feel like when they hired Martin there was a really good group of coaches they could pick from......Not too so sure if they can him after this year. Feels like the well is a little dry and whoever they hire might not be as proven as Martin was when he was hired here. Mizzou is in a tough spot.

A: Missouri is not going to attract an established star coach. They don't have the revenue for that or the buzz, All of these games are on TV and everybody sees the empty seats. So if Martin can't regain traction, the school will look for a proven coach on the rebound (Mark Turgeon?) or a young mid-major coach on the rise (fans are pushing for Kim English). This program may need a rebuild from the ground up. Mizzou will have to kill it on the Name, Image, Likeness front and do infinitely better in the transfer portal. Also, the program needs a coach who can get out and sell the way Drinkwitz does.