Gordo solves baseball's labor issues and makes strikeouts more fun - all in one chat

Buchnevich: Almost the same as Saad. He is more physical than Saad but not as fast. He can play in all situations. His ability to kill penalties is huge. He needed to become more engaged overall and we saw that last night.

Kostin: Big kid, skates well, likes to hit, has some offensive upside. If he can manage the puck better and cut down on his penalties, he can become a nice bottom-six forward with the potential to play up in the top six. He really wants to make it in the NHL, so appears to be coachable.

Hofer: Rangy build, which is preferable. Handles the puck well. Has lots of confidence. He handled the pressure on the World Juniors stage and has exuded confidence while with the big club. He will bid for the back-up job next season.

Q: You know Tarasenko better than anyone on this chat, how much of a pro's pro is he?

Tarasenko has been a model teammate to this point, playing hard at both ends and producing on the ice. If really wants out -- and all indications are that he would welcome a change ahead of his free agency -- then he will keep it up. But the Blues have a good thing going, so there is no reason to trade him unless that deal makes the team better.