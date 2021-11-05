Gordo solves baseball's labor issues and makes strikeouts more fun - all in one chat

In our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers, we tackled some off-season baseball issues. We also took a look into the crystal ball to see a very dim Saturday for Mizzou.
Q: The issues facing baseball in the upcoming negotiations are enormous. The only thing bigger is the greed between the players and owners. Throw in incompetent leadership within baseball and you have a major train wreck ahead. I handicap the start of the season at no more than 10 percent. Want to weigh in with your thoughts?
A: I fully expect a work stoppage that drags into the spring, perhaps even touching the start of the season. The owners and players do not have a working relationship, much less a partnership like we see in the NBA and NHL.
Neither side seems interested in forming a fundamentally different dynamic -- like a salary cap/floor system to regulate the revenue split -- so the two sides should be able to bang out a new CBA without much angst.
Give the players a notable bump in pre-arbitration pay plus quicker access to arbitration and free agency.
Give the owners an expanded playoff format to further boost revenues and let them keep the freedom to spend or not spend in free agency.
Call it a day.
Trouble is, the two sides can't seem to bargain like grownups and there's blame on both sides for that.
Q: Mr. Gordon, I really liked your idea earlier about a buzzer sounding after a batter is called out on strikes. Given plays' infatuation with walk-up songs, I suggest that each time a player strikes out, the song "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Good-bye" by Steam is played. What do you think?
A: Having worked in radio for a million years, I know there are dozens of good sound effects, songs and movie clips that would work. I'm up for anything that we can do to make the called third strike more entertaining.
Q: How do you see the Central Division shaking out next year? Before free agency hits, are the Brewers due to lose any major pieces? Who's rising and who's falling?
The Reds have already warned fans that they are reeling in their spending. The Pirates are awful and the Cubs will need more than one year to rebuild. The Brewers will still have great pitching, but they are deciding whether to make a qualifying offer to Avisail Garcia. If they don't get Christian Yelich back on track offensively, that team could take a step back offensively.
Q: As someone who shudders every time Boomer Sooner starts (I listened to the Norman Conquest on the radio) how bad do you think Missouri will lose tomorrow in Georgia?
I am feeling a 50-point defeat. Georgia will call off the dogs and play some redshirts with free games remaining this season, but those guys are probably four-star recruits eager to make their case for 2022. This will be their chance to play both quarterbacks a lot and both quarterbacks are pretty good.
Q: You think in 3 years we might compete with Georgia?
No. If Georgia keeps Kirby Smart, that school will stay remain a Top 10 team year after year. He recruits at the very top level and his program has become a well-oiled machine. If Missouri keeps making recruiting inroads, maybe the Tigers will be able to get on the same level as Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kentucky.
With Texas and Oklahoma coming into the league, the Tigers figure to face a much tougher conference alignment going forward. The job will only get tougher for Eli Drinkwitz.
Q: Bill Foley of Las Vegas does like the shiny objects! That's a franchise that has Cup or Implosion written all over it.
A: If the Golden Knights pull a Kucherov -- keep Eichel in the freezer until the playoffs when there is no salary cap -- they could have quite the offensive juggernaut in postseason play. If Eichel plays in the regular season, the Golden Knights will either need to trade away key players or store them in long-term injured reserve to make the cap work.
Over the long haul, the Golden Knights' live-for-the-moment approach will catch up to them. They have traded away a lot of prospects that could have balanced the cap equation by filling slots at entry-level pay. They could end up with a top-heavy team that can't make a deep playoff run, as we've seen with Toronto and Edmonton.
In the near term, though, that team certainly could have some fun if it can pull some cap maneuvers.
Q: So Mo hires, fires, trades and signs. What does Girsch do?
A: Paperwork! But seriously . . . there are a lot of moving parts in a baseball organization to manage. The idea of splitting the out a president of baseball operations is to have him stay in big-picture mode while the GM handles the day-to-day roster management. By every outward indication, John Mozeliak is still doing both jobs still. Maybe it just looks that way. You would think just from a PR standpoint the team would let Michael Girsch regularly address the more mundane day-to-day stuff with the media so that he can be part of the branding effort.
Q: I find it somewhat ironic that Mo is preaching analytics after we have watched for 2 1/2 seasons contracts trumping performance. If the Owner and POBO truly believe in analytics; Metrics play not contracts or does this only apply to underlings?
A: Fair point. There is a ton of data on age-related regression and Mozeliak went ahead and paid player after player into their likely regression years. One major benefit of analytics-driven management is contract efficiency. This is baseball's actuarial science. And the Cardinals ignored that science again and again.
Q: You have no limits on spending. Who would you acquire to make the Cardinals the favorite to win the pennant next year?
A: Sign Marcus Semien, Robbie Ray, Marcus Stroman and Raul Iglesias. That's a middle infielder with pop, two starting pitchers and a reliever. That would be a good start.
Q: What about Walman's game has changed/improved that has led to better play this year and what has gotten into Krug - the guy looks like he's on a mission!
A: Walman could always skate. That's why he was an appealing prospect back in his college days. Now he is playing with confidence. He is rushing the puck up the ice and making good decisions. He shoots when it's time to shoot. He’s making good passes. He puts the puck in deep when that is the smart play. And in the defensive end, he is using his mobility to break up plays and his puck skills to gain possession.
In his early AHL days he was NOT playing with confidence, in part because he bounced around with the Blues' affiliation in flux. A skittish defenseman is like a skittish quarterback in football.
What a transformation we have seen.
Q: Your opinion on the play of the following Blues so far: 1. Saad; 2. Buchnevich; 3. Kostin; 4. Hoffer.
A: Saad: Exactly as advertised. Not flashy, but he can skate and put pucks on net. He can kill penalties and fill in on the power play. He is not a physical force, but he's sturdy and he goes to the net. Smart, reliable player with a winning pedigree.
Buchnevich: Almost the same as Saad. He is more physical than Saad but not as fast. He can play in all situations. His ability to kill penalties is huge. He needed to become more engaged overall and we saw that last night.
Kostin: Big kid, skates well, likes to hit, has some offensive upside. If he can manage the puck better and cut down on his penalties, he can become a nice bottom-six forward with the potential to play up in the top six. He really wants to make it in the NHL, so appears to be coachable.
Hofer: Rangy build, which is preferable. Handles the puck well. Has lots of confidence. He handled the pressure on the World Juniors stage and has exuded confidence while with the big club. He will bid for the back-up job next season.
Q: You know Tarasenko better than anyone on this chat, how much of a pro's pro is he?
Tarasenko has been a model teammate to this point, playing hard at both ends and producing on the ice. If really wants out -- and all indications are that he would welcome a change ahead of his free agency -- then he will keep it up. But the Blues have a good thing going, so there is no reason to trade him unless that deal makes the team better.
Q: I'm a little concerned how much confidence you and the other PD writers have in Gorman and Nootbar and other prospects. Do you think any of the position player prospects will do as good as Carlson did this year? He was slightly above league average. That doesn't seem like it will be enough to win the division.
A: Nootbaar, Gorman and Yepez are all interesting internal options. So is Sosa, based on his limited work as a starter (.294 batting average, .795 OPS). But, yes, you can only speculate on how well the prospects would perform at the MLB level over the long haul. The Cardinals have three options overall on offense:
1) Add both a proven shortstop and a proven DH/OF from the outside and tell the young guys to wait. That could lead to another Luke Voit/Randy Arozarena-type trade down the road when a blocked prospect gets moved to fill another need.
2) Add a proven shortstop and let multiple prospects fight for at bats at DH, fourth outfielder and second base.
3) Run with the internal replacements to start the spring and then make changes on the fly as needed, as the Cardinals did this season (belatedly) with their starting rotation and bullpen.