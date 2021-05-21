Gordo: To catch Colorado, Blues need a retool, not a rebuild

The sentiment of Blues nation was not optimistic during our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Here are some of the top questions.
Q: Dallas, Nashville, Calgary, the NHL is full to teams who had their championship windows seemingly close overnight. Since the league shutdown after the game in Anaheim back in 2020, the Blues have played pretty bad hockey for the last year. Injuries and COVID can explain some of that, as can the team losing a significant amount of talent, but this has the look of a team where all the pieces briefly clicked and now that they've been broken apart they just won't come back together. Jeff, have we seen the end of this Blues team being a legit Cup contender?
A: No, the Blues do not have to blow up the team and start over. They weren't good in the odd Bubble Hockey scenario and this season was a struggle due to injuries, COVID-19 disruptions and some individuals having off seasons. Let's see what happens after some roster retooling, a full summer of training, a regular training camp and a normal 82-game schedule with normal protocols.
When you look around the league, you see a LOT of teams that had strange seasons and a LOT of good players who had miserable campaigns. It was that kind of year.
Q: Does Binnington's spectacular play keep the "cup window" open for the next few years as Army envisioned? What addition besides being healthier are needed to back up his strong play?
A: I believe the Blues need to add one solid veteran defenseman who will be positionally strong. This team as ample puck-movers, especially after Jake Walman's breakout.
Q: It’s clear Colorado, Minnesota and Vegas are better then the Blues. What does Doug Armstrong have to do in the off season to match up tp these 3? Trades? Free agent signing?
A: It is certainly NOT clear that Minnesota is better than the Blues, as the late-season games between the teams indicated. The Wild have a couple of terrible contracts that will handcuff them for a long time. And Colorado will have salary cap concerns after this year.
As for the Blues, I mentioned the retooling needed. Thomas needs to get his career back on track, Kyrou needs to keep developing because his upside is huge. Parayko needs to get back to 100 percent. There is work to do, but this team should be in the playoff chase for years to come.
Q: After the Cards go back to a 5 man rotation, has Gant made enough of a case to stay in the rotation? Considering Shildt views the Cards' bullpen as having only one lefty, it seems like Kim could have more utility there rather than continue to struggle to make it through 5 innings.
A: Gant has not been pitching deep into games either, it will be interesting to see how this plays. Kim offers a different look for the rotation that is appealing and I'm not sure he would adapt to the bullpen. Gant has proven he can flourish in that relief role, so that may work against his desire to stay in the rotation if everybody else stays healthy.
But what are the odds that everybody stays healthy?
Q: Jeff, would you take a look at reuniting Trevor Story and Arenado this fall and using DeJong and a AA pitcher for some power outfield help?
No, because Story would be a rental player and DeJong could fill a key role here for years. Also, the Cardinals have been getting sufficient outfield production when healthy. Of course, they were at 100 percent for just a few games. Given that, it is tough to make a firm assessment of where their outfield really is. Maybe the players who may become available for trade in the MLB market are not a better option.
Q: Let's assume Bader has moved himself out of potential platoon status and has cemented his everyday status in the bottom 3rd of the order. That leaves O'Neill and perhaps DeJong vulnerable to be upgraded at the deadline. While the wins have been great, the offense has not been nearly consistent enough for Mo to sit back and ride it into the post-season... I do realize it is May 21st.
A: I'd be very, very surprised if the Cardinals replaced Paul DeJong at the trade deadline. And if Tyler O'Neill still has an .820 OPS as the trade deadline nears, uprading over that production plus Gold Glove fielding would be difficult, Of course, that .820 OPS for O'Neill is an enormous if. Right now the Cardinals still don't really know what they have with him. By July they will have a better idea.
Q: Looking at the teams already falling in the standings what LH OF's should Mo be "kicking the tires on" to possibly add to the Cards roster? Do you think anything will be done to address this anytime before the trade deadline?
A: Joey Gallo seems like the most obvious guy to get moved, but it's debatable whether he would offer an upgrade. He hits some homers but does not hit for high average, so is he better than Tyler O'Neill? The Cardinals have a set lineup when everybody is healthy. The little bit we saw the group at 100 percent looked OK. The team could better left-handed bench support and, yes, I would expect to see that need addressed before the trade deadline.
Q: Do you think we could see Plummer this year? LH bat with some power and he seems to be doing good in Springfield.
A: Nick Plummer has been quite the story this year. No thanks to injuries, the 23rd overall pick in 2015 failed to hit at the Class A and advanced Class A levels. COVID-19 wiped out his 2020 season and now he's enjoying a breakthrough against advanced Class AA competition. And if he keeps this up, sure, he could get a big league taste. The Cardinals will need to determine if merits a spot on the 40-man roster.
Q: I think the Gold Glove award last year for O'Neill was because of a small sample size. He is solid, but cannot make the plays Bader can. Exhibit A: he misjudged the liner right to him against the Padres, giving the Padres 2 runs and the game.
A: O'Neill's fielding metrics this year are not as good as last year's, but he is still on the plus side with his runs saved numbers. He is not as a good as Bader out there and neither is Carlson, but the combination of the three is impressive. Williams has potential, too, but his play out there has been uneven.
Q: Randy Arozarena Garcia and Carlson would make an excellent outfield and it’s not there because of cardinal front office mismanagement . Garcia has basically the same stats as their $30 million third baseman
A: This assumes that age 28 Garcia has finally figured out how to make consistent contact over the long haul. We'll see. That will be a great story if he does because his path has not been easy.
And that outfield you mention would let a lot of fly balls land. Are the Cardinals with three outfielders with .800-plus OPS and excellent range? Yes. Do the Cardinals know if all three can maintain that pace? No.
So we'll have a lot to talk about this summer.
Q: I've heard old stories about what an accomplished pitcher Babe Ruth was on top of being one of the greatest sluggers ever. Did he do both at the same time like S. Ohtani is doing this season or are we witnessing maybe the most amazing player ever?
Oddly, Ruth never was a full-time hitter and full-time pitcher at the same time. The closest he came was 1918, when he started 19 games on the mound and played 95 games overall. Starting in 1919 he moved away from regular pitching.
So, yes, Ohtani might just be the most amazing player ever.
Q: Not an anti-Webb guy but he shouldn't be allowed near any meaningful innings until he has had a few successful outings. Shildt thrust him into the game on Wednesday after he had just one decent outing amid seven horrific ones.
A: Tyler Webb is on the spot for sure. Mike Shildt has leaned really hard on him as his rubber-arm lefty. Maybe he has leaned too hard on him. I mentioned Andrew Miller earlier as a guy the Cardinals would love to see turn back his clock. But that may not be possible at this stage of his career. Daniel Ponce de Leon could add critical depth if he can get locked in as well as he was late last season. So, yes, there are some issues here. The Cardinals need additional reliability so Shildt has more choices.
Q: I'm usually the first guy lobbing in Carp questions/complaints but he has been the invisible man this week. The fact that they kept Edman at 2B with not one but two guys out of the starting line-up is pretty telling.
A: It is. Maybe the Cardinals are just saving him for emergency relief pitching. But seriously . . . they gave Max Moroff a look because he was hot in Memphis. Now they need to run with Edmundo Sosa a bit based on what he did against the Pirates. Sosa a still a relatively young player who develop into something. As I noted in last week's chat, DeJong's injury was going to throw a spotlight on the Matt Carpenter scenario.
Q: Do you see the Blues protecting Schenn in the expansion draft? Do you think the Blues will re-sign Schwartz? Personally, I'd let Schwartz walk and redeploy that money into a more robust offensive player. Schwartz has done little this year, and he did little in the regular season in 2018-2019. What do you think, sir?
A: Schwartz is having the worst possible walk year in his contract. His career arc is starting to look like what we saw from Alexander Steen. And while Steen remained a valued teammate until his back gave out, his pay level outstripped his team role at the end. Given all the injuries Schwartz has had, Armstrong needs to give this situation some thought as he ponders some roster retooling. For the right money Schwartz would still make sense because of his strong defensive play, but Jaden might differ on what "right money" looks like.