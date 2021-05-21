Gordo: To catch Colorado, Blues need a retool, not a rebuild

A: I believe the Blues need to add one solid veteran defenseman who will be positionally strong. This team as ample puck-movers, especially after Jake Walman's breakout.

Q: It’s clear Colorado, Minnesota and Vegas are better then the Blues. What does Doug Armstrong have to do in the off season to match up tp these 3? Trades? Free agent signing?

A: It is certainly NOT clear that Minnesota is better than the Blues, as the late-season games between the teams indicated. The Wild have a couple of terrible contracts that will handcuff them for a long time. And Colorado will have salary cap concerns after this year.

As for the Blues, I mentioned the retooling needed. Thomas needs to get his career back on track, Kyrou needs to keep developing because his upside is huge. Parayko needs to get back to 100 percent. There is work to do, but this team should be in the playoff chase for years to come.

Q: After the Cards go back to a 5 man rotation, has Gant made enough of a case to stay in the rotation? Considering Shildt views the Cards' bullpen as having only one lefty, it seems like Kim could have more utility there rather than continue to struggle to make it through 5 innings.