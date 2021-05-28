Gordo: Why the Carpenter-Tarasenko comparison doesn't hold up

Adam Larsson is a beast on the blue line and still in his prime, but I see the Oilers making every effort to keep him. If not, then he goes to the top of the list.

Montour is not a big guy, but threw himself around earlier in his career and he's in his prime. Florida has some dead money on the payroll, so maybe the Panthers have trouble keeping him.

Q: The stats on Kyrou and Thomas as far as checking goes was alarming as compared to other top 6 forwards like O'Reilly, Schenn, Schwartz, Perron, and even Tarasenko (when healthy). Don't they both need to get stronger in the off season and make playing more physical a priority if they want fit into what Berube expects from all his forwards?

A: Jordan Kyrou did make strides on playing the Berube style. He got into the fray along the walls later in the season and did his part to sustain offensive pressure in the cycle game. So I believe he is on his way to bigger things. Robert Thomas does have to get stronger and he does have to learn to use his speed, quickness and sense of anticipation to do a better job of puck hunting. He is a terrific playmaker, but he will need to develop a more well-rounded game to reach his full potential.