Gordo: Why the Carpenter-Tarasenko comparison doesn't hold up

It might be a holiday weekend, but the sports fans were out in force for our weekly chat. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: Is Vladimir Tarasenko the Blues version of Matt Carpenter? Where memories of what he once was is creating false hope and elevated expectations to help offset the fact that it isn’t financially feasible to just move on?
A: In Tarasenko's case repeated shoulder injuries knocked him out of action, so there is not a great comparison to Carpenter there other than their contracts. Matt has no such excuse for his erosion. The fact Vladimir has a contract means the Blues will keep give him at least one more chance, since the buyout would be steep. And if he ends up back on long-term injured reserve, the team can spend his salary cap dollars on somebody else.
Q: Expose Vladi to the expansion draft?. It's a business. Look at Backes... It’s no different than if Vladi were a free agent and wanting a two-year 15 million dollar package right now?
A: If the Blues expose him without his permission, that would create major problems if he came back to them. It just would.
Q: The current Cards team reminds me of the Blues. A good team that might make the playoffs but bow out early. We thought their defense would be better, but lots of errors and plays not made that don't show up in the box score. They score in spurts but not consistent. Injury bug has revealed weaknesses and a lack of depth. We kept hearing about the deep pitching, but that myth evaporated
A: The Cardinals still have pretty good pitching depth compared to most teams, even after the injuries. But they don't to test it any further. They could really use an encouraging outing from Johan Oviedo to take some pressure off the group.
Q: Elliotte Friedman mused that the Blues had big interest in Eichel. First if any where close to available don't you have to kick the tires on a guy of that caliber? Second the deal he floated was Eichel (Buffalo retains $2M of his salary), '21 third rounder to Blues for Dunn, Sanford, Thomas, '21 first rounder & '22 first rounder. Do you take that deal? I think I want to keep one of our 1st or Thomas, but I would be willing to take a conditional pick if Eichel loses time to back injury/surgery.
A: Sure, Doug Armstrong would have to look at that. In that scenario, the Blues would keep Jordan Kyrou and Klim Kostin. Robert Thomas we have discussed. Vince Dunn we have discussed. Zach Sanford . . . what a disappointment this year. Trading all of those picks is tough, but the Blues see the window closing in a few years so they want to go for it. Buffalo eating some Eichel money gives Armstrong cover there.
On Eichel, there is injury risk with his neck and concerns that the losing has taken a toll. On the other hand, Ryan O'Reilly can offer a character reference. We know that O'Reilly is a good pitchman from is TV commercials, so I imagine ROR would could get Eichel to sign off on the trade.
Q: Jeff, as you noted in a recent article, the Cardinals should expect no immediate help from the Memphis team. No disrespect, but it takes a major leap of faith to see any stardom (now or in the future) from the current players that have auditioned for the major league club. That said, how did an organization that only several years ago was stockpiled with outfielders and pitching prospects end up in this sad state? With legacy players like Molina and Wainwright leaving after this season, it is hard to see this team competing or even building toward a WS title in the next 3-5 years. Thoughts?
A: When a team trades multiple prospects for one veteran, as the Cardinals did with the Marcell Ozuna, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado trades, then some organizational backfill will be needed. Had the Cardinals simply held on to all of those prospects they might be ahead today, but in the interim they likely would not have been as competitive -- and fans would have complained about their lack of aggression.
This team has some very good hitting prospects at the Double-A level, including left-hand hitting outfielders Nick Plummer and Alec Burleson, but they lack immediate help at Memphis. Also, the near-term pitching depth has been compromised through the various trades and injuries. So at the moment John Mozeliak is not in a great position to make more trades, since he doesn't want to move his remaining high-ceiling prospects when this team has so many older players in key roles.
Q: Is Burleson a legit hitting prospect - and how has Plummer come back - reports are he changed his hitting approach/style
A: Plummer was drafted as a high-ceiling high school hitter. But, yes, he had to fix his swing after enduring consistent failure iin the low minors and recovering from hand/wrist repairs. To this point, the transformation almost seems magical.
Alec Burleson had a great plate discipline in college. And he can make hard contact. He's hit for average at both Peoria and Springfield during his first pro season after hitting for average in college. There's some reason to believe power will follow. He was a pitcher/outfielder in college and now he is focusing on hitting.
Q: Adolis Garcia looks like an Adonis at this point. Just another fundamental mistake by FO - Cardinals have more resources and cache than most midsized markets and certainly more than the other teams in a weak division outside of the Cubs.
If they have to overpay for a hitter/of to beat the competition- and make an impactful trade at the deadline (which they don’t seem willing or able to do) this would be a great year to do it with East and Central not being as formidable and keep Arenado and Cards fans more content.
A: Well, the Cardinals just pulled off the Arenado trade. So I'm pretty confident that at some point they will be able to make another big move. But at the moment the organization must let the higher-ceiling guys develop before trying to make another big move because the earlier trades depleted the group.
Also, the team will always rely on developing players far more than making trades or signing free agents. Fans want to judge the front office on trades and trading is down the list of priorities for this franchise.
As for Adolis Garcia, he finally broke out at 28 after every MLB team shrugged went he went through waivers. He didn't earn regular work with the Rangers last season and he didn't make the team out of the gate this season either. Heck of a story there.
Q: Hi Gordo, I am a fan of Doug Armstrong and Craig Berube, but I don’t believe improving from within works. We need to see what Vladi and Dunn can get in a trade, and we need to use the J Schwartz money to upgrade to a big defenseman or someone who’s not afraid to shoot. Thomas needs to shoot and play stronger, or not play. I think part of Binners problem was he was knocked around in his crease too often. Being bigger on defense should be priority #1, a shooting physical winger #2. Possible targets, RN Hopkins, Puljuijarvi, J Gaudreau, Eichel, on defense Rustolinen, Prince. And Sanford, Bortuzzo, Peronivich could be added to any package. Even healthy, this could be a boring team to watch next year if they don’t make 2-3 changes. What say you? Thanks
A: With a $7.5 million salary cap hit until 2023, multiple shoulder operations on his medical record and a miserable 2020-21 season in the books, Vladimir Tarasenko would have little trade value in the NHL's flat cap world. I'm guessing that he comes back next season and scores at a higher rate than he did this season -- which is a low bar to clear.
But I do agree on the need to add a sturdier defenseman capable of playing in the Top 4. And Vince Dunn will have some value, whether it's taking the hit and going to Seattle in the expansion draft or heading somewhere in a trade. As for Eichel, would Doug Armstrong be willing to make salary cap space for him? Would he be willing to change his pay structure to accomodate him? Does he have the assets to make that deal? Is he convinced that Eichel is not a medical risk and that he can overcome all the losing in his background? I doubt it on all fronts, but Doug has never failed to surprise me with his aggression.
Q: Who would you like to see in a Blues sweater next year?
BRANDON SAAD, LW, 28: 2020-21 cap hit: $6,000,000
RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS, LW, 28: 2020-21 cap hit: $6,000,000
ZACH HYMAN, LW, 29: 2020-21 cap hit: $2,250,000
KYLE PALMIERI, RW, 30: 2020-21 cap hit: $4,650,000
JAMIE OLEKSIAK, D, 28: 2020-21 cap hit: $2,137,500
BRANDON MONTOUR, D, 27: 2020-21 cap hit: $3,850,000
ADAM LARSSON, D, 28: 2020-21 cap hit: $4,166,666
A: Actually the guy I REALLY like is defenseman Alec Martinez, who was outstanding this season in Vegas. Sure, he's going to be 34 next season, but he blocks a ton of shots, adds some offense and he would bring a winning pedigree. Vegas has cap issues, so there's a chance there.
Adam Larsson is a beast on the blue line and still in his prime, but I see the Oilers making every effort to keep him. If not, then he goes to the top of the list.
Montour is not a big guy, but threw himself around earlier in his career and he's in his prime. Florida has some dead money on the payroll, so maybe the Panthers have trouble keeping him.
Q: The stats on Kyrou and Thomas as far as checking goes was alarming as compared to other top 6 forwards like O'Reilly, Schenn, Schwartz, Perron, and even Tarasenko (when healthy). Don't they both need to get stronger in the off season and make playing more physical a priority if they want fit into what Berube expects from all his forwards?
A: Jordan Kyrou did make strides on playing the Berube style. He got into the fray along the walls later in the season and did his part to sustain offensive pressure in the cycle game. So I believe he is on his way to bigger things. Robert Thomas does have to get stronger and he does have to learn to use his speed, quickness and sense of anticipation to do a better job of puck hunting. He is a terrific playmaker, but he will need to develop a more well-rounded game to reach his full potential.
Q: Lance Lynn was always an innings moose, but If I recall correctly his last seasons with the Cards were plagued by a stubbornness and over-reliance on fastballs that had little movement. This resulted in long balls for the opposition and frustration within the organization. Glad to see him right his career, but not sure I can wag a hindsight finger at management for their decision.
A: I disagree. Lynn had a 3.43 ERA in his final season here. He has subsequently refined his mechanics to become even better after a tougher 2018 for the Twins and Yankees. But he was always a good pitcher for the Cardinals. And the fact the team ended up paying Miles Mikolas big money instead . . . oops!