Gordon: Mozeliak's PR disaster ranks as the strangest of them all

Q: Will the Cardinals keep the wild young pitchers like Genesis Cabrera, Jordan Hicks, and Ryan Helsley over Luis Garcia, TJ McFarland, Jon Lester and AJ Happ? The latter 4 saved the season in the last 2 months that the first 3 had the team hovering around .500 the first 4 months.

A: I can see Hicks spending much if not all of next season at Triple-A while adapting to a starting role. Helsley did a nice job stranding runners this season, so I can see him and Cabrera back in the bullpen for another try. But I can also see both Garcia and McFarland there too after the season-saving work. As for Happ and Lester, the return of Wainwright, Flaherty, Hudson, Mikolas and Reyes as a potential rotation leaves space for one proven starter to press Reyes and perhaps another veteran for insurance. Both Lester and Happ fit in well, so management has to weigh their return (if they both intend to play on) against what will hit the market.

Q: How does the signing of Luther Burden compare with the unexpected signing of Dorial Green-Beckham by Missouri years ago? Will he mean more to the program by his play on the field or aiding signing other top recruits?