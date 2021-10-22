Gordon: Mozeliak's PR disaster ranks as the strangest of them all

During our weekly chat with readers we reflect on Cardinal theatrics, the Blues quick start and Mizzou's prize recruit. Here are the highlights.
Q: Have you ever seen a more bizarre press conference considering the timing, tone, and lack of transparency on the Mike Shildt firing? Shildt likely deserved better, and the paper should be fuming that the brilliant John Mozaliak won’t allow it to tell the whole story to one of the best fan bases in baseball. Thoughts?
A: That episode was an unmitigated PR disaster. When a president of baseball operations fires a highly successful field manager without much of an explanation, that raises questions by fans, other employees up and down the franchise's food chain and folks across the industry. That is especially true when the field manager is famously loyal to "The Cardinal Way" with nearly two decades of of exemplary service.
I've seen lots of firing in 35-plus years in this market and that had to be the strangest of them all, both in terms of the actual decision and how it was presented to the public.
Q: Bill DeWitt clearly presented the Shildt firing as a Mo decision, but is it really more about DeWitt? In 2007, DeWitt created a tense work dynamic between Jocketty and Luhnow and fired Jocketty. Then, and now, it appears DeWitt won’t tolerate disagreement over what he wants as owner. What do you see about the depth of DeWitt’s involvement in Shildt’s dismissal and his efforts to keep his own hands clean and let Mo take the heat? Thanks, Jeff.
A: It seems obvious that DeWitt wasn't thrilled to see a manager fired after he led the team to a 17-game winning streak and postseason play while overcoming myriad challenges. That's not how he prefers to do business, so he basically said this decision is on Mozeliak. While DeWitt prefers continuity, he also maintains a chain of command. He has enough confidence in Mozeliak to allow him to make that call. Given the team's overall success under Mozeliak, that is understandable.
Q: Who do you see as the front runner for the Cardinals' manager?
A: Oliver Marmol was the most involved in the minute-to-minute game management last season, so he might have the edge on Stubby Clapp. For me, the wild card is Matt Holliday. That would be PR gold -- if it worked.
Q: Jake Walman is playing well for the Blues. Is there any chance they trade Bortuzzo to open up playing time for Mikkola and/or promote Scott Perunovich?
A: This team needs Bortuzzo's size and combativeness in the mix. I really like his pairing with Walman, who can skate the puck out of danger and into the offensive zone. What seems problematic is pairing two offensive defensemen like Krug and Faulk at even strength. So the overall defensive mix still seems off. Dealing Bortuzzo would worsen that, because Mikkola's has been consistent enough with his zone exits to play regularly.
Q: Will the Cardinals keep the wild young pitchers like Genesis Cabrera, Jordan Hicks, and Ryan Helsley over Luis Garcia, TJ McFarland, Jon Lester and AJ Happ? The latter 4 saved the season in the last 2 months that the first 3 had the team hovering around .500 the first 4 months.
A: I can see Hicks spending much if not all of next season at Triple-A while adapting to a starting role. Helsley did a nice job stranding runners this season, so I can see him and Cabrera back in the bullpen for another try. But I can also see both Garcia and McFarland there too after the season-saving work. As for Happ and Lester, the return of Wainwright, Flaherty, Hudson, Mikolas and Reyes as a potential rotation leaves space for one proven starter to press Reyes and perhaps another veteran for insurance. Both Lester and Happ fit in well, so management has to weigh their return (if they both intend to play on) against what will hit the market.
Q: How does the signing of Luther Burden compare with the unexpected signing of Dorial Green-Beckham by Missouri years ago? Will he mean more to the program by his play on the field or aiding signing other top recruits?
A: At this point, Burden might have more value with his ability to attract talent -- especially transfers who can help immediately -- than his ability to score touchdowns. Mizzou football was trending down this season with its defense getting steamrolled. The Tigers will need a major reload for 2022 and Burden's commitment will show others than this program can still move forward under Eli Drinkwitz.
Q: Three games is a small sample size but are you impressed by Scandella? He seems to have taken a big step forward. When the Blues picked him up, he seemed more like a typical journeyman player - someone you could rely on, solid - but was not a difference-maker.
A: He is off to a great start, as Jim Thomas has noted. Perhaps Parayko's return to full health and former form has allowed Scandella to settle back to how he played when he first arrived. Perhaps Marco was trying to more than he was capable of last season when Parayko was either sidelined or trying to play hurt.
Initially he was a pleasant surprise he stepped in for Jay Bouwmeester. Now we're seeing that level again.
Q: As a fan, which did you find more agonizing to watch - the current 3 True Outcomes era of baseball or the Neutral Zone Trap era of hockey?
A: Tough call! The neutral zone trap made hockey impossible to watch. I think that damaged the sport more than the Three True Outcomes in baseball, but it's close. Baseball has always had lots of standing around, so the erosion in play seems less pronounced. But I will welcome debate on that.
Q: At the start of this exchange you mentioned Shildts firing was the most unusual you have seen locally. Wouldn't this be a far distant 2nd to Missouri having Gary Link fire Quinn Snyder?
A: The Snyder firing was expected and needed. While the method was odd, using Link as the conduit, at least the outcome surprised nobody. In this case I don't believe too many people saw Shildt getting pole-axed like a character in a "Game of Thrones" shocker.
Q: Who do you think will be the next manager and who would your choice be? I think it will be Marmol, but am hoping for Beltran. Thanks.
A: Beltran, like Holliday, would be a fascinating hire. Like Holliday, Beltran could be a PR hit. Like Holliday, he could presumably inherit the same coaching staff/structure and move forward. And the front office could justify heavy input to either Holliday or Beltran since both would need some on-the-job training.
Q: Speaking of the trap, changing the 2-line pass rule in hockey was an obvious change that was long overdue. What current rule in sports is the most no-brainer in terms of needing to be changed?
A: I'm still not happy with offsides challenges erasing goals. If a team has the puck in the offensive zone for 30 or 40 seconds and then scores, it shouldn't matter if the offsides call was missed a while back.
I would put a time limit of, say, 10 seconds after the zone entry. Anything that happens 10 seconds after zone entry can't be undone by an offsides challenge. If the damage wasn't done off the rush or the immediate aftermath, then it's too bad.
Q: Is Coach Martin's career at Mizzou time-lined out to 2023 given the number of new talent needed to develop?
The reason I ask I specifically remember AD Jim Sterk going on record that it was it was time to extend Coach's contract. What happened? New AD wants to see further positive results... wins?
A: I believe the two sides talked about it, but judging from Sterk's comments it sounds like neither side was too eager to finalize anything.
Missouri's position: Martin is good coach who cleaned up a bad situation, but he is not amazing.
Martin's position: He is financially secure. And after taking Tennessee, California and Missouri to NCAA Tournaments, he is a known commodity that would have no trouble finding other opportunities. So he is not anxious.
If he has a surprising breakthrough this season, he will get an extension. If not, then next season will be pivotal.