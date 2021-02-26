Gordon: Track record shows that a personality bias doesn't color the Cardinals roster approach

I like the power play more when a player moves around the offensive zone with the puck to get the other players moving and the penalty killers moving. That can create different looks that the PK may not react to as well. That can create some unpredictability and spontaneous opportunity.

But when the team settles into a paint-by-numbers power play, moving the puck from station to station, opponents can pressure the puck with impunity because they know what's coming.

Mike Keenan didn't practice the power play much for this reason. That's a bit extreme, but he had a point.

Q: You gotta love the heart and hustle Coach Martin's team plays with, but man is this team short on talent. Brown and Pickett are nice role players, but they are hardly the foundation for a team next season that's going to lose a majority of its roster. Jeff, does Coach Martin have anyone coming in next year that will help to improve the overall talent the Tigers have or will next season be another disappointing year where they struggle to make the tournament?