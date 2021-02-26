Gordon: Track record shows that a personality bias doesn't color the Cardinals roster approach

During his weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers, Jeff Gordon addressed questions about the racial makeup of the Cardinals roster and other issues about the Blues and Mizzou.
Here is a roundup of some of the questions.
Q: Jeff, in 2019, I brought my sister to her 1st MLB game in 30+ years. During warm up, she turned to me and said, "What happened to all the Black players?"
As we know, African-American participation has plummeted since 1990, although Afro-Latin has not. Clearly, skin color and racial optics have nothing to do with skill or performance. Even so, the Cardinals are a profoundly white (and Latinx) team (as are many others in baseball.)
Yet, take a look at the Chicago White Sox a modern-day Murderer's Row of 5+ tool, All-World sluggers, most of whom are (a) people of color (b) w/ outsized personalities (see, e.g., Abreu, Robert).
Assuredly, neither Bill DeWitt nor John Mozeliak consider racial dynamics in roster construction; nor should they. Yet, also, each of us has an affinity for those personality types that align with our own or those idealized versions of ourselves.
By that measure, the team clearly prizes a certain modulated personality type, notwithstanding Tyler O'Neill's swagger. Clearly, the role of professional athlete requires a significant amount of self-belief. Yet, even our All-Stars (e.g., Yadi, Arenado, Goldschmidt, Flaherty) are relatively-modulated in their personalities.
I have no idea how to calculate slugging percentage, nor am I truly certain what it means. Yet, while surfing the web in 2019 for any sign of offensive help, even I could see that Randy Arozarena's prowess (despite him doing so in Springfield and Memphis) was infinitely better than what our beleaguered, sub-Mendoza-line hitting outfield could muster. If I could see it, anyone could, except obviously, Mozeliak, who waited nearly the entire summer before calling him up, to Mike Shildt, who rated him less than Bader, O'Neill, Thomas, etc.
Arozarena does not possess the personality qualities our front-office prizes; he's brash and intensely performative - that he's also Afro-Latin is incidental. Yet, DeWitt, Mozeliak & Shildt's preference for certain types of players is a form of cognitive bias preventing them from seeing the value in certain players that other general managers clearly recognize (see, e.g., Tampa's Erik Leander).
Each of us is biased. Yet, the Cardinals' particular bias, against players with outsized personalities who may also be - incidentally, or not, field players of color - means 5 Tool sluggers like Arozarena who Lane Thomas said was the best player on every team he's ever been on, means those players often end up in another team's line-up.
What say you?
A: The Cardinals just traded for Nolan Arenado. That was kind of a big deal. They banked on Oscar Taveras to be a long-term cornerstone. Tragically, that did not happen. They have drafted two Black high school sluggers and one Puerto Rican shortstop in the first round since 2015. They traded for Jason Heyward, spent big to sign Dexter Fowler, traded for Marcell Ozuna, and spent a fortune on various Latin American sluggers -- like Malcom Nunez, who remains in development. They are giving Justin Williams another look this spring. Edmundo Sosa has a good shot to make the group.
As for Arozarena, he needed 1,149 minor league at bats for the Cardinals to hit 38 homers. He finally hit well in 2019, but that came after various other outfielders passed him. And we're still not sure if Arozarena is is the next Luke Voit or not. Remember that he would not have made the Rays out of spring training.
Q: After Binnington isn't Parayko (when healthy) the most important Blues player? What chance does the team have of even making the playoffs if he doesn't come back at close to 100% soon?
A: I don't believe the loss of Parayko would doom the team. That would make the path tougher, for sure, but let's see how well Niko Mikkola plays. There appears to be a big upside there. Vince Dunn certainly has room to improve. Marco Scandella settling back in should help as well. He was missed.
Q: Jeff, before the season the Net Front crew was joking about how lucky a guy Jim Montgomery was for getting to coach this PP. Now, not so much. What do you think is the primary reason why, with this talent, the Blues rank 28th on the PP?
A: Berube keeps coming back to chemistry and there is some truth in that. Try as he might, he has not been able to find combinations that click consistently. The power play needs to be instinctive with players reading the penalty killers and each other. There are entry patterns, formations and set plays, of course, but opponents are well-preparted for that. So coaches can only do so much. Players just have to make plays happen.
I like the power play more when a player moves around the offensive zone with the puck to get the other players moving and the penalty killers moving. That can create different looks that the PK may not react to as well. That can create some unpredictability and spontaneous opportunity.
But when the team settles into a paint-by-numbers power play, moving the puck from station to station, opponents can pressure the puck with impunity because they know what's coming.
Mike Keenan didn't practice the power play much for this reason. That's a bit extreme, but he had a point.
Q: You gotta love the heart and hustle Coach Martin's team plays with, but man is this team short on talent. Brown and Pickett are nice role players, but they are hardly the foundation for a team next season that's going to lose a majority of its roster. Jeff, does Coach Martin have anyone coming in next year that will help to improve the overall talent the Tigers have or will next season be another disappointing year where they struggle to make the tournament?
A: Mizzou has a strong five-man freshman class coming in, but most of those guys will need time. The key for next year will be which of the current seniors return and who can the Tigers land in the transfer free-for-all that looms. I would not be surprised if a few of the better seniors decide to come back and play before actual crowds to have fun and keep the careers going. Other than Tilmon, none of those guys are sure to make a living playing the game. Once Martin knows that answer, then he will know how many instant impact transfers he can take.
As we've seen with programs like Oregon and Arkansas, landing multiple transfers every year can pay off big. Frank Haith was head of his time! Martin will need to up his game on that front.
Q: Should he stay or should he go? Does Coach Martin's performance warrant consideration for an extension and if he does get 'nibbles' from other schools (The U), is he worth the price war to retain him
A: I don't know that there will be a huge price war for Martin. He's made it pretty clear that fit for him means more than money and so far this has been a pretty good fit. He may get some feelers, but probably not for so much more money that the coin would dictate his decision.
He left Tennessee because the boosters wanted him gone. He left California to return to the Midwest -- and leave a changing environment, i.e. new academic standards that cut into recruiting.
Fans eager to see another coaching change at Mizzou must realize that hiring a star coach will take far more money than the school has, given the massive deficit the athletic department realized during the pandemic. And hiring an up-and-coming coach is risky, Indiana can attest.
Q: Percentage that Nolan Gorman plays an inning at 2B for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021?
A: I would put that at 1 percent. Scouts wonder if he will have the mobilty to play third base, much less second. Also, he has yet to prove he can hit above the advanced Class A level. We might want to pump the brakes on this.
Could he become the left fielder by sometime in 2022? Maybe.
Q: Besides his ethical issues that are clearly questionable, what is your overall assessment of Frank Haith's time at UMC? If the Miami investigation had disappeared with no negative effects, would he have survived and built a winning program? It did seem he had some success with recruiting transfers and one-year players. However, his last year he seemed to lose control of managing some games and appeared to 'give-up'... we got blown-out a few times in SEC play.
A: Frank sensed that the ice was melting under his feet. His coaching tenure looks much better in retrospect, right? But he had a tough time overcoming the skepticism his hiring created and the Miami cloud that hung over him. And fans didn't like his reliance on transfers -- which, as it turns out, is where the industry is heading. Frank is not a bad coach. Could hold up in this SEC? That's debatable, because the league is much tougher.
Q: Gordo, what do you think the odds are of a Tiger Woods comeback to tournament golf?
A: 1,000-to-1. He was almost done anyway due to chronic back problem
Q: Any chance they decide to keep the NL DH this season? It sure would help Carp and maybe give some rest to Goldy and Arenado
A: I believe the players association could change its mind on that as that group and the owners consider roster size and other COVID-19-related issues on the fly. But I certainly don't expect a reversal of course now that spring training is underway and NL teams prepared to play without the DH.
Q: Mr. Stillman, if you’re reading this…. burn those red sweaters as soon as possible. They play like something that dropped out between a tall cows legs when they wear them. We are the St. Louis BLUES… not the reds. Wish I had watched the game on an old black and white TV
A: As I noted earlier, putting even a bit of red into that Jack-in-The-Box employee sweater was controversial at the time. Going heavy with the red with the reverse sweater . .. god awful. It's an atrocity.