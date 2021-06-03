Gordo's take as Luke Voit sells cars, Mike Maddux skates and Mo finds himself in a tight spot

In the meantime, Voit did a heck of a job on that commercial. And it's hard to find a nicer guy. This has been one of the better local sports stories in a while.

Q: With Waino and Yadi nearing the end and the trying to entice Arenado to not opt out, how much pressure is there on the FO to really reinforce this roster and make sure this team is a playoff force, not just a qualifier?

A: The Cardinals can't deviate from their long view approach to things. That has served the franchise very well for the duration of the DeWitt ownership. If Nolan Arenado is basing his future solely on this season -- and whether the Cardinals win it all in '21 -- then maybe he leaves.

The front office hopes that Nolan is taking the long view, too, and wants to play for a franchise that offers stability and consistency. He seems to appreciate the culture here after his experience in Colorado.

Q: Is it possible Mo will reevaluate his stance on Reyes only reliving?

A: That's unlikely because Alex Reyes is doing an outstanding job in the hard-to-fill closer's role. He is more valuable staying there than moving to fill a starting rotation slot for several weeks.