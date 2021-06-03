Gordo's take as Luke Voit sells cars, Mike Maddux skates and Mo finds himself in a tight spot

Cardinal Nation was full of angst as we moved this week's chat to Thursday. (Dave Matter's Mizzou chat is on Friday.) Here are the highlights.
Q: I don't see where Mo has much trade leverage at the moment. He's painted himself into a corner with bad contracts, trading away above average talent for literally nothing. What you see is what we're going to get from here on out. Just gotta make the best of a bad situation right now. Things can change though, let's hope.
A: The Cardinals traded multiple key assets for Marcell Ozuna, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Those were the deals that depleted the most assets and two of the three swaps have worked out very well.
Lesser trades landed valauble players like John Gant, Giovanny Gallegos, Genesis Cabrera and Tyler O'Neill -- along with long-term assets like Matthew Liberatore and Jhon Torres.
From recent drafts the Cardinals have added lots of high-ceiling position players currently excelling at the Double-A level and below. The future looks pretty good. And as I noted in my column this week, the Cardinals must be careful trading from that pile because they will need that talent to replace the older guys they are leaning on now.
Because the Cardinals have enjoyed such consistent success, the front office can maintain the long view on things. It needs to find multiple upgrades, but it can't trade a bunch of key long-range assets for mere temporary help.
Hence the tight spot John Mozeliak and Co. find themselves in.
Q: Jeff Albert caught a lot of heat when the team wasn't hitting. Why is Mike Maddux getting a pass?
A: Is he getting a pass? The team's lack of control is a big topic. Much is being written and said about the failure to execute pitches. The media is not avoiding the topic.
There isn't anything inherently wrong with what he is preaching. He stresses controlling the count and the pitchers aren't doing that.
Maddux's overall track record here is quite good, given the development of several young pitchers on his watch and Kim's successful transition to North America.
If fans want to make Maddux into a scapegoat, whatever.
Q: Seeing Luke Voit in a big car advertisement made me think how lucky he was as a late round pic and late blooming MLB player to at least get one good contract and now commercial endorsements. Do you think his latest injuries will keep him from ever coming back to being the toast of New York and a important fixture in the Yankee lineup?
A: If Voit can get healthy and hit, he'll get his career on back. If he keeps getting hurt -- and if he hits below .200 when healthy -- then his run could end as abruptly as it began. So it goes at the highest level. The competition is unforgiving.
In the meantime, Voit did a heck of a job on that commercial. And it's hard to find a nicer guy. This has been one of the better local sports stories in a while.
Q: With Waino and Yadi nearing the end and the trying to entice Arenado to not opt out, how much pressure is there on the FO to really reinforce this roster and make sure this team is a playoff force, not just a qualifier?
A: The Cardinals can't deviate from their long view approach to things. That has served the franchise very well for the duration of the DeWitt ownership. If Nolan Arenado is basing his future solely on this season -- and whether the Cardinals win it all in '21 -- then maybe he leaves.
The front office hopes that Nolan is taking the long view, too, and wants to play for a franchise that offers stability and consistency. He seems to appreciate the culture here after his experience in Colorado.
Q: Is it possible Mo will reevaluate his stance on Reyes only reliving?
A: That's unlikely because Alex Reyes is doing an outstanding job in the hard-to-fill closer's role. He is more valuable staying there than moving to fill a starting rotation slot for several weeks.
Q: Comparing the Cards to the Cubs/Brewers is worrisome moving forward when looking at the results of the two-headed monster of the Dodgers/Padres in the NL they all have to play. So far the Cards are 1-5 whereas the Cubs are 6-0 and the Brewers are 11-3. Is this maybe the main reason FanGraph has the Brewers then the Cubs followed by the Cards as the favorites to win the Central right now?
A: Sure, that's a concern. But until Jack Flaherty got hurt, the Cardinals were sitting in a pretty good spot waiting for Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader to get back. Flaherty's injury is a massive, massive blow.
Q: Cole Hamels, Anibel Sanchez, Homer Bailey and Jeff Samardzija are still out there on the FA market.... do any of them move the needle as stop-gap starting pitchers, relative to Oviedo or Woodford?
A: Reclamation cases can make decent band-aids. The Cardinals need to sign one or two to minor league deals and give them a test drive in Memphis. In the meantime, Jake Woodford could get the chance of his career to gain traction.
Will the Cardinals add sufficient help sooner than later? Will other teams suffer injuries, which have been epidemic in the sport this season? Time will tell. I expect this season to take several more turns over the 162-game grind.
Q: When DeJong comes back from the DL will Sosa stay with the team or be optioned to Memphis do you think?
A: Edmundo Sosa is out of options, so he is not going back to Memphis. Also, he is playing well and the spare Cardinals outfielders are not playing well. So I would expect Mike Shildt to play Sosa at second base quite a bit and move Tommy Edman to the outfield. If and when the Cardinals have Paul DeJong back AND all three of their expected outfielders healthy and productive, then Sosa would fall into a back-up role.
But what are the odds that the expected three outfielders will be healthy and productive at the same time? That seems impossible at this point.
Q: Injuries are an issue across the roster and I realize that injuries to Mikolas pulled Gant from the bullpen. But can we say now that the hype on the team's pitching depth and the bullpen is not being rewarded at the moment?
A: At the moment there are six pitchers from the 40-man roster on the injured list, which is a lot. I'd say the big disappointment thus far -- aside from the costly injuries -- has been Johan Oviedo. He has high-end stuff but not enough command yet. The Cardinals were hoping his strong spring indicated that he was ready to go.
Much of this team's pitching depth was young. Since there was no minor league baseball in April, Oviedo, Zack Thompson, Matthew Liberatore, Junior Fernandez, Seth Elledge, et al, missed a month of valuable developmental time.
Fernandez, Elledge and Jake Woodford made the most of their garbage time Wednesday, so that offered a glimmer of hope on a dark night.