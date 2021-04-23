Grading the Cardinals front office: Disenchanted fans might not like what they see

During our weekly chat, the pitchfork crowd set their sites on the Chief, Army, Mo, as well as some of the usual suspects. Here are the highlights.
Q: If you were to grade the Cardinals front office over the last 5 years what would you give them?
A: After the remarkable Arenado trade, I give the group a solid B. Returning to the NLCS was a big deal. So was surviving last season. Now you can see a mix of high-end pitching prospects on the cusp and some higher-ceiling hitting prospects in the pipeline. Once the Fowler/Carpenter money is gone and Arenado money is absorbed into the payroll next year, it will be interesting to see if the front office can add more proven offensive depth
Q: I don't give Chief 100% of the blame for the Blues lack of success this year, but he does share in it. First, Chief has mismanaged Mike Hoffman. Why have Hoffman on the second PP unit which gets 40 seconds tops? He needs to be on the #1 unit replacing Krug. Krug has been a failure this year, maybe Freddie (Freddie Krug(ger, get it?) will respond year two much like Faulk has. Secondly, bench Sanford. Third, when someone makes a soft play like Sanford bench him for at least a period.
Army gets most of the blame in my humble opinion. Army has replaced big d-men and forwards with guys like Krug who can't handle the hitting of his larger opponents. Time for a shakeup, this group isn't going anywhere as it is.
A: Replacing Krug on the point with Hoffman would be disastrous. Krug is an elite power-play quarterback and Hoffman is a one-time shot specialist in the circle.
Having said that, spending big money on Krug after Pietrangelo left was a debatable play because they are such different players. There was nobody like Alex in the market -- not even close -- and Krug was like other players the team had. Maybe that money could have been set aside for another opportunity down the road, but Armstrong was in "win now" mode.
Armstrong wants to see Mikkola play and develop, since that would restore some ranginess to the blue line. But right now both he and Bortuzzo are sitting out while a smaller puck-mover (Walman) plays. Walman is playing well, but obviously the mix is not working.
Q: There's a very distinct possibility the Blues stumble their way into the playoffs playing .500 hockey based on how their competition for the 4th spot is playing. That said in their current state it's hard to see this team pulling off any sort of upset. Long term would the Blues be better off missing and getting a better pick? Or pulling in ticket/concession money from 2-3 home games in with a reduced crowd?
A: From the pride standpoint, a recent Cup winner doesn't want to miss the playoffs again. But this team is not clicking and some retooling will occur so, yes, the better draft pick would have value.
Right now it's hard to imagine the Blues winning even one playoff game if they got in. They still have time to "build their game" as they say -- but they will have to do that from the ground up at this point.
Q: Is there anything preventing the Blues from having a handshake agreement in place with Jaden Schwartz prior to the expansion draft, but is not finalized until afterwards? They could save a protected spot that way, but don't know how closely the NHL views such things.
A: Given Jaden's lengthy scoring slumps this year, I don't see his status as a vexing issue. He will have to sign a somewhat team-friendly deal to stick here.
Also, I see no issues with the expansion draft. Given the team's poor play I don't see any protection issues whatsoever, whether or not he signs. The Blues will lose a player. So what.
Q: Is this O’Reilly quote after another recent second period letdown saying the Blues aren’t responding to adjustments by other teams? Sounds like implicit criticism of the coaching.
“Absolutely I think it’s still there,” O’Reilly said. “It’s just being able to maintain it for 60 minutes. We’re starting great there, but it’s just when teams make adjustments to us, we don’t adjust and raise our level in a certain way and that’s something we’re trying to figure out right now. But you can see that, we all know what our game looks like, you can feel it. There’s a certain feeling that we have on the bench and in the room but when we lose it, it’s just that’s where we struggle to get it back and we’re going to keep making changes and find ways to do things different and throw a full 60 minutes together and find ways to win hockey games.”
A: No, this is simply a case of the Blues not responding as a group when the other side pushes back. The Xs and Os in hockey are not all that elaborate. The Blues have a deep team with lots of interchangeable players, so matchups should not be as big of an issue for this team as others. To me, the collective commitment, effort, confidence and aggression is not there. The Blues won a Cup by smothering opponents. That takes relentless effort and unfailing coordination. Right now the Blues do it for 15 or 20 minutes at a time. When the momentum shifts in a game -- and it usually does -- this team tends to sag.
Q: The Matt Carpenter angle has been beaten to death and his decline is on display for all to see. But is Tyler O'Neill really the answer? His performance has declined every year and wasn't great to begin with. Is the hope for the lineup now resting on an inconsistent Bader and a raw Justin Williams for the other two spots? That seems a bit speculative for a team that wants to be a factor in October. Will there be a push for outside help at some point?
A: Tyler O'Neill should get a good run during the next few weeks. This will be his shot. O'Neill put up good numbers during spring training and during the first series of real games this season. Then he hit a brief rough patch before getting hurt.
If he can't deliver during the weeks to come, then, yes, the team will have to do something different. No minor league games are being played this month, though, and the trade market is pretty quite this early in the season. So the outside options will be limited for a while longer.
Q: Why have the Cards been so careful w Carlson when so many other young stars have been thrust into the front of the lineup and flourished?
A: To this point of his big league career, Dylan Carlson is hitting .216. I still like his upside and I would like to see how he could perform in the protected No. 2 hole. But it's not like the Cardinals are holding Carlson back. He is still adapting to this competitive level. It's not like he's raking ala Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna Jr.
Q: I know it is early, but do you think the joke will eventually be on us with Arenado? Did the Rockies see regression in him that we didn’t? He could go downhill in a year or two and we are stuck with the rest of his salary. Please note that I was not a fan who wanted to trade for him
A: There is risk of age-related regression. We have seen that to a degree with Paul Goldschmidt. But I woudn't fret about Arenado for a few more years.
Time after time after time in this chat over the winter fans wanted the Cardinals to move on from Wainwright and Molina. So far they have been stellar this season. On the other hand, Matt Carpenter remains overmatched at the plate.
So while there is risk with the thirtysomethings, not every story plays out the same way.