Grading the Cardinals front office: Disenchanted fans might not like what they see

Right now it's hard to imagine the Blues winning even one playoff game if they got in. They still have time to "build their game" as they say -- but they will have to do that from the ground up at this point.

Q: Is there anything preventing the Blues from having a handshake agreement in place with Jaden Schwartz prior to the expansion draft, but is not finalized until afterwards? They could save a protected spot that way, but don't know how closely the NHL views such things.

A: Given Jaden's lengthy scoring slumps this year, I don't see his status as a vexing issue. He will have to sign a somewhat team-friendly deal to stick here.

Also, I see no issues with the expansion draft. Given the team's poor play I don't see any protection issues whatsoever, whether or not he signs. The Blues will lose a player. So what.

Q: Is this O’Reilly quote after another recent second period letdown saying the Blues aren’t responding to adjustments by other teams? Sounds like implicit criticism of the coaching.