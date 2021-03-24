Grading the SLU, Mizzou and Illini seasons, and looking at who gets that last Cardinals bench spot

In our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers we look back at the college basketball season and ahead to some questions that have lingered all spring for the Cardinals. Here are some of the top questions.
Q: If the Cards go with 14 pitchers to start the season, that leaves four bench spots. Who do you think they would go to?
A: Some of that is still being decided. The team wants to see how some of the trending-up bench candidates perform in pinch-hitting scenarios, for example. It sounds like Justin Williams is out of minor-league options, and he's played well this spring on top of that so I think he's on -- even if that means sending Lane Thomas down. Matt Carpenter will get one, despite fan angst. One has to be the backup catcher in Andrew Knizner. That leaves one more. If the Cardinals take the easy route, it's Edmundo Sosa. who is out of minor-league option. But that doesn't help your offense much, as he's more of a defense-first player. It could be Thomas, if the Cards want to go five outfielders and churn the ongoing competition from the beginning. John Nogwoski and Jose Rondon could force their into this spot. Both have had springs that are hard to ignore, and we are now seeing the Cardinals shift them around some defensively to test their versatility. Stay tuned.
Q: Please grade the seasons of Mizzou, Illinois and SLU.
A: Illinois: B-minus. This was supposed to be a very good season for the Illini. And they made some sweet memories, especially winning that Big Ten tournament championship. But that loss to Loyola will sting, as will not getting more out of the Ayo era.
Mizzou: C-plus. People forget the Tigers were picked to finish 10th in the SEC this season. I wrote a column saying the team might be better than people think and got laughed at. Well, I was right. The Tigers beat nine NCAA Tournament teams, including Illinois. Grabbed the No. 10 spot in the AP poll for a bit. But they ran out of gas late, and looked flat at the most important time of the season. That's bad. Missouri making the tournament is always at least a C season. Especially when the least competitive stretch in program history was not too long ago. Now everyone says the team will be no good next season, but the same people were saying that last season. Cuonzo Martin has work to do, but he's got people caring about Mizzou basketball again. Few did when he was hired.
SLU: Incomplete. I'm not convinced Billikens would have been an NCAA Tournament lock if they had not missed so much time due to the virus, but no one can know. I don't knock the Bills for losing in the NIT. No one wants to playin that thing. I do knock Travis Ford for being winless against top-25 teams while at SLU. That's a problem he needs to fix.
Q: How much is Andrew Knizner going to get to play this season as he backs up Yadier Molina?
A: If there is a plan, it's not being shared. "When appropriate" seems to be the most agreed-upon approach. The unofficial press-box over-under this spring has been set at 30.5 starts for Knizner. I'll take the under. Molina didn't come back to sit.
Q: What would have to happen for Carlos Martinez to be shifted to the bullpen?
A: He would have to be bad to terrible at a starter.
Mikolas and Kim would have to be back and healthy.
The rotation turbulence this spring turned the discussion of Martinez earning a spot in the starting five, to needing to help carry the rotation as a relied-upon starter.
If that makes you uneasy, I would say that's a smart reaction.
He has not pitched all that well down here. Has been hit hard at times. If it was a true competition based on performance, like the Cads suggested it was before things changed, he would not have been demanding a spot in the rotation. Injuries changed the discussion.
Q: Is a Harrison Bader/Peter Bourjos comparison fair game? Great defense. Bad bats?
A: This season should give us a better answer. Peter Bourjos was a significantly below average hitter for the Cardinals. He had an adjusted on-base plus slugging percentage of 80 in one season and 70 in the other. League average is 100. Bader's had two below-average seasons and two above-average seasons, though one of those was a shortened season. This season is about Bader proving he can be a league-average (or above) hitter with really great defense. If he can do that, he won't be Bourjos-like. If he can't, and gets reduced to a platoon defense-plus outfielder who is an automatic start only against lefties, then the comparison would make sense. Bader's OPS+ by season listed below.
2017: 72 OPS+
2018: 106
2019: 80
2020: 111
Q: Why are the Cardinals so committed to playing Matt Carpenter's contract? Why not give the bench spot to someone who has a better chance of helping the team?
A: In this case the Cardinals are not playing the contract. They're sitting the contract.
The Cardinals could pay Carpenter $20.5 million (the extra $2 million would be the buyout of the team option for 2022) to walk away now and use that spot on someone else. Or, they could pay him his salary as planned and try to find some way to get value out of him. They're choosing the latter, at least for now. That they think they can get something out of him is not all that surprising, considering they believed in him enough to give him the extension in the first place. It's easier to cut ties when it's not your money. And it's not just about the money, either. The Cardinals like Carpenter and want him to succeed. A lot of companies have similar things go on. Certain employees, especially ones that have been at a place a long time and done a lot of good work, are handled differently if their performance suffers than others. The Cardinals are not looking for reasons to make Matt Carpenter go away. If they were, he would be gone by now. They're trying to get the best possible result out of what has become a bad situation. Could it reach a point where this is unsustainable? You bet. But the Cardinals are usually pretty reluctant to pay players to go away, especially players who have spent their whole career with the team. Carpenter's mostly going to sit unless he hits. If he can't be a useful bench bat at all then a hard decision will have to be made, but it's very unlikely it will be made right now. Carpenter could opt out or walk away, but he's got a desire to be a productive member of the team and he's owed a lot of money anyone would want to earn.
Q: How is Alex Reyes realistically supposed to pitch 100 innings out of the pen?
A: It can and has been done in the past, but not for a while by a Cardinal and, yes, it seems unrealistic. There is a disconnect there. Front office says 100-inning target is the plan. Manager says inning goal/target is not something he's going to get into, and then talks up Reyes as closer option. See the rub? My prediction is that Reyes falls well short of 100 innings and we are having this same discussion a year from now about if he's "ready" to stat -- while he says he is and has been for a while now.
Q: Would Matt Adams still be a Cardinal if the DH had arrived sooner and stuck around?
A: Perhaps. Speaking of Matt Adams . . . he's still unsigned. I see Instagrams of him working out in Forest Park. Just saying. You know, if a team needs him. He LOVED playing for the Cardinals. Just saying.
Between that spill Hendricks of the Cubs had the other day and this new injury to Gallen of Arizona that at least initially sounds to be swing-related, I would not be surprised if the DH talk ramps as spring nears a close. Especially if another pitcher has a hitting-related incident.
Q: Would there be any value in the Cardinals picking up a free-agent starter this late? Seems like a Rick Porcello type would have a slow start due to late arrival, but the insurance could be nice considering the ups and downs in the rotation.
A: It would have happened by now if the Cardinals were interested. They think they are fine with pitching and have been encouraged by the feedback they're getting on Kim and Mikolas as they work their way back from back tightness (Kim) and shoulder (Mikolas) setbacks. They like Gant and Ponce de Leon more than the post-Odorizzi options that were out there. A starter could be obvious target at trade-deadline, for sure.
Q: There seems to be a subtle buzz about the Cardinals' bullpen this season. Why is that?
A: Pretty much every reliever has been very good this spring.
There are a ton of different looks and speeds in the pen.
No one feels confined to a role so it gives more flexibility.
Hicks, Cabrera, Helsley and Reyes make for a potent back end of power arms.
Miller's role is not too big.
Tyler Webb has become the reliever the Cardinals used to spend offseasons chasing.
And there's youthful talent ready to backfill if needed.
Strong unit.
Might be the strength of the team. Along with the defense.
Q: If the Blues get into the playoffs, and that's no guarantee, can they make a run? The eye test suggests the answer is now. What are your thoughts on Berube as coach?
A: There's a trade-deadline of Army moves and the return and continued recovery of some soon-to-be-back-in-stride players to consider before we determine the playoff fate. If they can get in, I would not bet against them, especially with Binnington and what we saw from him in the previous Cup run.
Blues broadcaster Chris Kerber had an interesting stat the other day.
The team has now had nine injuries that kept players out at least a month or more.
And they're still within reach of the playoffs.
If the Blues find a way in, they should be a healthier team then, and then Berube can be judged more fairly for the levers he pulls in the postseason. But considering he's been playing with such a limited deck for most of the season, it's a bit tough to do that now.
Q: With the NCAA granting another year of eligibility, do you think we will see a lot of college basketball seniors take advantage of the pandemic-caused wrinkle and come back for another season?
A: It's a good question, and my mind says yes, but I realize these decisions are not always made with the mind. I guess I'm the only person on Earth who thinks Jeremiah Tilmon should come back to Mizzou, for example. He's gotten a lot better but he has shown no range and can't make free throws consistently. He can play overseas, but he says he wants to play in the NBA. I don't see him sticking there without developing some range. My rule is first-round guys (locks) should always go and get the money. Guys who are fringe first-rounders and second rounders should think about coming back to improve and try again, and now every player has that chance. But remember, this has not been a typical year for these guys. No campus environment. Not much fun other than on the court. No fans. It's been a rather bleak season for college basketball players. I can understand if a lot of guys are just ready to turn the page even if they're not sure what they're turning it to.
Q: Where's Porter Moser going to go now, or should he stay at Loyola?
A: If I'm Coach Moser, I would go to my bosses after the tournament and ask them to build their best package to keep me. I would tell them to cut no corners and put it all on the line, because they will get just once chance to throw the kitchen sink at what other schools will offer, offers Loyola won't be able to match. But I would want to know what that difference is between Loyola's best offer and other places' offers, and if it's not that much, in the grand scheme of things, I would stay at Loyola and keep things rolling and enjoy Teflon job security. If he leaves because the money makes too much sense, Marquette would be a great option for him. Indiana might want him, but I'm not so sure I would return the desire. Massive expectations. Ticking clock from the moment you say yes. Huge pressure and tons of meddlers. I think the guys who have this coaching thing figured out make the job the have the one they want.