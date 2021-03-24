Grading the SLU, Mizzou and Illini seasons, and looking at who gets that last Cardinals bench spot

The Cardinals could pay Carpenter $20.5 million (the extra $2 million would be the buyout of the team option for 2022) to walk away now and use that spot on someone else. Or, they could pay him his salary as planned and try to find some way to get value out of him. They're choosing the latter, at least for now. That they think they can get something out of him is not all that surprising, considering they believed in him enough to give him the extension in the first place. It's easier to cut ties when it's not your money. And it's not just about the money, either. The Cardinals like Carpenter and want him to succeed. A lot of companies have similar things go on. Certain employees, especially ones that have been at a place a long time and done a lot of good work, are handled differently if their performance suffers than others. The Cardinals are not looking for reasons to make Matt Carpenter go away. If they were, he would be gone by now. They're trying to get the best possible result out of what has become a bad situation. Could it reach a point where this is unsustainable? You bet. But the Cardinals are usually pretty reluctant to pay players to go away, especially players who have spent their whole career with the team.​ Carpenter's mostly going to sit unless he hits. If he can't be a useful bench bat at all then a hard decision will have to be made, but it's very unlikely it will be made right now. Carpenter could opt out or walk away, but he's got a desire to be a productive member of the team and he's owed a lot of money anyone would want to earn.