Have the Blues been backed into a corner on Tarasenko?

A: The Blues’ window is open a crack, but it's now clearly a different window. So many players are gone from the team that won the Cup that it’s become a rebuild on the fly. Their Cup chances are further diminished by being in the same division as Colorado. There are still playoff chances, but it's more of the chance that any team that makes the playoffs has. The Blues won't be a favorite. Doug Armstrong has kept them a playoff team, rather than stripping them down to the bones and starting from scratch. And there are the fundamentals of a team that could be a contender soon. It will be interesting to see how this new-look team plays when it finally gets on the ice. Maybe the pieces will come together. Hard to know for sure until we see what the team looks like.