Have the Blues been backed into a corner on Tarasenko?

Here are the highlights from this week's chat with Blues fans.
Q: I don't get Doug Armstrong. He was willing to give Vladimir Tarasenko away for nothing to the Kraken, but now he's trying to get a return. Just do what Vegas did: trade him for a draft pick, get rid of his cap hit, and you can sign someone who wants to be here.
A: I am a bit surprised that free agency began with Tarasenko still on the Blues payroll. I could see where the trade didn't happen before because other teams didn't want to have to use a protection spot on Tarasenko, but you'd think now they'd want some certainty on the salary cap. Maybe some of those other teams are exploring free-agent options first and saving Tarasenko as a fallback. Tarasenko has a big price tag and wants to go to a contender, so that's going to complicate matters. It’s not like Armstrong can pawn him off on Arizona.
Follow-up: Was Doug Armstrong serious when he said Tarasenko could be a Blue next year? Or was that a public statement to try and gain some leverage back?
A: A year ago when the Blues signed Torey Krug on the first day of free agency, I asked Armstrong, so, does this effectively end Alex Pietrangelo's time with the Blues? And he said, no, if we can come to terms, we would love to have him back. At that point in time, bringing Pietrangelo back would have required the Blues to unload I don't know how many players. But Armstrong said there was that chance. I guess you have to say something like that, and in this case he probably has to say it even more loudly because there is a chance Tarasenko does come back. Pietrangelo wasn't coming back.
If there aren't any offers out there for Tarasenko, or offers that don't require the Blues to keep a big chunk of his salary, the Blues may not have a choice. Best be prepared. But I think it's unlikely he's back. Though (fellow Russian) Pavel Buchnevich said today that Tarasenko had reached out to him after the Blues traded for him, so maybe Tarasenko does still feel part of the team.
Q: With Sammy Blais gone, the Blues need to replace his grit. It probably wouldn’t take much to acquire Ryan Reaves. Would you bring him back?
A: If the Blues want grit, there are options besides Reaves that are cheaper and better. Mackenzie MacEachern can hit and is a better player. You don't have to win every fight.
Comment: So happy to see the Kraken sign Philipp Grubauer. This puts a nice dent in the cup contender status for Colorado.
A: Colorado is going to need to dip into the goalie market now, either a trade or a free agent, which is getting quite complicated at the moment. Lots of players are changing teams. One thing the Blues did in re-signing Jorden Binnington is they simplified today. They would have had to get a goalie.
Q: Has the Blues’ Stanley Cup window closed given all the upgrades other teams are making while Vladimir Tarasenko wants out of St. Louis?
A: The Blues’ window is open a crack, but it's now clearly a different window. So many players are gone from the team that won the Cup that it’s become a rebuild on the fly. Their Cup chances are further diminished by being in the same division as Colorado. There are still playoff chances, but it's more of the chance that any team that makes the playoffs has. The Blues won't be a favorite. Doug Armstrong has kept them a playoff team, rather than stripping them down to the bones and starting from scratch. And there are the fundamentals of a team that could be a contender soon. It will be interesting to see how this new-look team plays when it finally gets on the ice. Maybe the pieces will come together. Hard to know for sure until we see what the team looks like.
Q: Do the Blues roll with Ville Husso as the second goaltender, or do you see them bringing in a veteran to push Jordan Binnington and maybe spell him more?
A: I see the Blues rolling with Husso. Bringing in an experienced goalie is going to cost at least $2 to $3 million, and that's an expense the Blues would just as soon avoid. Husso started poorly and finished well. He's another guy who gains nothing from going back to the AHL, and, again, probably wouldn't get through waivers anyway. The market for goalies is a bit insane. Unless Husso is a trade piece for someone else, he'll be back in goal.
Q: How can the Blues defense improve by bringing back virtually the same group? They got pushed around in front of the net. Especially Torey Krug. Colton Parayko may be healthier, but the Blues need another big, physical defender who can clear the net front. Right?
A: A healthier Parayko makes the Blues defense better. A Krug who's been around for a year makes the Blues defense better. A more experienced Niko Mikkola and Jake Walman make them better. And unlike other years, I don't know that anyone in the group is getting worse with age. Defenseman can be physical and clear the area around the net and not be big. Also, some of that falls on the forwards. They need to be better defensively.
Q: I always liked and respected Jaden Schwartz, but I can see why the Blues turned the page. He's a good, not great, player who regressed a bit last season. The fifth year was too much for me, even though it does create a hole not knowing what the next day or two holds. Agree?
A: I was thinking a three- or four-year deal at the same salary or less is what Schwartz would get from the Blues. The one wild card was that he's the kind of player that coaches like a lot. Craig Berube has praised him as the team's engine. The downside is with the style he plays, he gets hurt a lot. He misses a lot of games. And that's hard to commit to. … He's going to get hit with so many pucks or get into so many corners, and a player can take only so much. Schwartz will be hard to replace; players like him are not readily available. That will be the challenge for the Blues, getting that energy from someone else.
Q: Why do the Blues “need to sign” Zach Sanford? I don't get the team's continued fascination with him. He's so inconsistent and typically gets called out in the media at least once a year for needing to play with more urgency. I'd rather see them re-up Tyler Bozak. Am I wrong?
A: In a technical sense, the Blues need to sign Sanford because if they don't he would be an unrestricted free agent and they would get nothing for him in return. As for keeping him, he's a good defensive forward, one of the team's better ones at limiting chances in front of the net. He can score goals. He is an asset with value. He's not going to score 30 goals a season, but in the right circumstance he can score 15. If he's not playing for the Blues, he'll be playing somewhere. At his age, he's got trade value.
Bozak has definite value, among them being good on faceoffs, but the analytics I'm looking at say Sanford is better offensively, defensively, and is nine years younger. I understand the frustration with Sanford; you should see us in the press box during games. We've all seen it. The Blues may well trade Sanford. That wouldn't surprise me. But they need to keep him around in order to do that.