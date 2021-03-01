Hicks, Carpenter, Molina and more Goold's spring training takes on some Cardinal question marks

Q: Have you been able to see Delvin Perez work out this spring? If so, how does he look?

A: Bigger. Without the rigidity of adding on the muscle. He's moving well. Actually, I've seen him hit more than I've seen him in the field. He did have a great catch about three-quarters of the way up the line in left center field while taking fielding practice as other prospects hit. That was an impressive over-the-shoulder, back-to-the-plate catch. He's grown into his swing.

Q: Will Paul DeJong getting more rest at shortstop this season? And who would be the Cardinals’ backup shortstop at this point?

A: He needs to (get more rest). The Cardinals say he will. … It's not clear who that backup will be if it's not Edmundo Sosa. It could be Tommy Edman at times, if that's when Matt Carpenter plays second base. But that has only been talked about briefly by the team. As of right now, due to the options and his ability to play the position, Sosa is best positioned to alleviate some of that workload, and the Cardinals, again, say they want, say they need to, and we'll see how much that talking becomes action.

Q: Were you surprised Rob Kaminsky was released? Have you sensed an interest from the team in bringing him back on a minor-league deal? He looked pretty good last year.