Hicks, Carpenter, Molina and more Goold's spring training takes on some Cardinal question marks

Derrick Goold shares his observations from spring training as readers bring questions about key players and key issues. Here are the highlights of his weekly chat.
Q: With talk of Matt Carpenter playing second base if the designated hitter doesn't arrive, does that mean we have an official competition between Carpenter and Tommy Edman?
A: Pretty much. Though if both are hitting well and one of the outfielders is not, the Cardinals have said they'll consider Edman for a spot in the outfield.
Follow-up: Does Matt Carpenter really have the agility and arm strength to turn a double play?
A: Yes. He was an All-Star at the position. He's comfortable at second base, and he's familiar with it. He can play it. And whatever you want to suggest, his play at third base was above major-league average, according to metrics.
Q: When so many teams are in rebuild mode, it diminishes competition and makes for a boring game. Will the new collective-bargaining agreement attempt to balance the playing field?
A: One of the trickier elements for the new CBA to address and also essential that it does address is tanking teams. Tanking teams have warped the standings in some cases, and the new CBA has to undermine that approach because it is not only changing the quality of the game and the competition level, but it also squeezes out the middle class of players who in their mid-30s aren't finding offers from teams which don't intend to be competitive. Why pay millions when they can be just as uncompetitive by giving young players the minimum? There's an argument to be made that some players have seen their development arrested too by a tanking team putting them in the majors too soon just to save money.
Q: Is there a possible solution to anti-competitiveness by some teams that the CBA can address? Or that both sides might actually agree on?
A: Draft picks always are in play as a punishment because the union is there to protect the rights of the players on the 40-man roster, so you'll see some give-and-take on the draft. A spending floor would be an interesting element, especially if they dictate that the spending floor has to be on payroll (rather than) on baseball operations (and thus minor-league additions, infrastructure, scouting, etc.).
A lottery for the draft would be an interesting addition because the race to the bottom wouldn't be a guarantee for the top pick.
Q: Have the Cardinals or Jordan Hicks said anything about tweaking his approach to pitching? Or is the unspoken plan to return to simply throwing as hard as he can for as long as he can until his arm falls off. Again?
A: We're watching two different Jordan Hicks, you and I. One of the things that Hicks does well is generates a lot of velocity without looking like a max-effort delivery. He relies on his athleticism, coordination and leg strength to generate ferocious but easy velocity. You can watch some pitchers and it looks like they're springs of stress trying to uncoil violently to throw 100 mph. Hicks is more of an elegant slingshot. He's one of the more athletic players at the facility, and he's added strength and fitness during his time away from the mound. You could watch him throw today and see a pitcher strolling through his inning, and all of sudden 100 mph comes off his fingers. So, yeah, the plan is have him throw as hard as he can because that's his skill. That doesn't mean his arm is just going to fly apart again. Again, we're watching different pitchers, if that's the view.
Q: Have you been able to see Delvin Perez work out this spring? If so, how does he look?
A: Bigger. Without the rigidity of adding on the muscle. He's moving well. Actually, I've seen him hit more than I've seen him in the field. He did have a great catch about three-quarters of the way up the line in left center field while taking fielding practice as other prospects hit. That was an impressive over-the-shoulder, back-to-the-plate catch. He's grown into his swing.
Q: Will Paul DeJong getting more rest at shortstop this season? And who would be the Cardinals’ backup shortstop at this point?
A: He needs to (get more rest). The Cardinals say he will. … It's not clear who that backup will be if it's not Edmundo Sosa. It could be Tommy Edman at times, if that's when Matt Carpenter plays second base. But that has only been talked about briefly by the team. As of right now, due to the options and his ability to play the position, Sosa is best positioned to alleviate some of that workload, and the Cardinals, again, say they want, say they need to, and we'll see how much that talking becomes action.
Q: Were you surprised Rob Kaminsky was released? Have you sensed an interest from the team in bringing him back on a minor-league deal? He looked pretty good last year.
A: This has perplexed some of us around the team, too. He pitched well for them, was a good depth fit. So what's the deal? Well, there are two likely reasons why the Cardinals haven’t made this move yet: First, they added a pitcher like Kaminsky to the roster in Austin Warner. Second, a player with options is going to be more appealing for a move like that even on a minor-league deal. If the Cardinals have a need for a Kaminsky-like pitcher in the majors, then Kaminsky could be added to the roster -- but not have the option of going back to the minors. A player who could go back to the minors without being lost to waivers or allowed to be a free agent has value in a depth spot like that. Kaminsky would help several teams in the majors, and he deserves that chance.
Q: With a talent like Trevor Story possibly available next winter and the Cardinals having a lot of money coming off the books, is this is a big year for Paul DeJong?
A: Even if there were not shortstops galore available in the coming offseason, this is a big season for DeJong. He's had two years where he's tired and his production has flagged in the second half. He's also been asked to do everything for the team at times -- be the everyday shortstop all the time and hit cleanup. Now they can alleviate at least one part of that ... And see if that helps his entire game.
Q: You saw the transition from Mike Matheny to Yadier Molina in your early days of coverage. From that experience, what do you take away when you look to Yadi to the Andrew Knizner/Ivan Herrera transition?
A: My move, on a probational basis, from hockey to the baseball beat coincided with Molina's arrival in the majors, so what I saw was the arrival of Matheny's heir in the clubhouse, right there, across from him. I didn't get to see, firsthand, the spring trainings leading up to that. I do know that Molina was rightfully met with a competitive situation -- Matheny could read the writing on the wall, if you will, but as long as he had the job he was going to compete to keep it, and we saw that clearly in 2004.
Molina has taken an interest in Knizner, and his fondness for Herrera is as obvious at the ballpark as it is on Instagram. Herrera also has shown great reverence for Molina through the years.
Molina said he wants to play through 2022, at age 40. How did he arrive at that number? Well, part of it is doing what other catchers have not, and a lot of that is to compile some of the counting numbers that will sweeten his Cooperstown case. Also, saying that he wants to play two more years gave him twice as much of a chance to win a championship and also the chance to get a two-year, guaranteed deal from a team. That didn't happen. So now he's year to year. I don't think the mentoring or transition will be a reason he would return.
Molina has said that when he plays he intends to play a lot and that he sees playing time as something he has to earn by proving he's still the best catcher in the league.
In a way, he's competing to keep his job. But in spring it's clear he does care how ready the catcher is who eventually will replace him.
Q: How do you see the Cardinals’ approach to Nolan Gorman and his future position?
A: Gorman will go as high as his bat takes him, and the Cardinals will find him a position. There are many directions this could go in the coming years.
If Nolan Arenado opts out, Gorman is at third base.
If Arenado stays, then Gorman could be second base.
If Tommy Edman is riveted at second base, Gorman could play left field.
If there's a left fielder already who has owned the position, Gorman could be designated hitter. Or, Gorman could be the DH some days and 3B on the days that Arenado is the DH and then 1B on the days that Paul Goldschmidt is the DH, and so on.
Gorman is not lacking options, because he does not lack upside.
Q: I worry about this game I grew up loving. Do you think the game as we know it is sustainable for the next 10 to 20 years?
A: Baseball is at a reckoning. It has never been a better time to be a baseball player. The guaranteed money available to players -- from Fernando Tatis Jr. to the younger middle-class players -- is arguably better than in any other sport. The largest contracts in pro sports in our country are time and time again baseball players. Trevor Bauer is making $40 million this year. Trevor Bauer. In what other sport is the equivalent of Trevor Bauer making $40 million in a single season? And yet there he is in baseball. Guaranteed cash.
Baseball has never been this athletic with pitchers throwing this hard and the game this well managed and the game being this hard to hit in. Period.
And yet the reckoning comes from a game choked by its own metrics, where analytics have gone from evaluating and measuring the game to dictating it, and actually limiting some of the amazing athletes who play this game. Add in the fact that young players are having their salaries suppressed and future earnings evaporate by the system squeezed by risk-management front offices, and you have a labor concern to add to a pace of play/style of play concern.