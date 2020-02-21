Hochman: Best slider on the St. Louis Cardinals … Paul Goldschmidt?

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

JUPITER, Fla. – The Relatively Speaking Runnin’ Redbirds of 2020 won’t run bases like their 1980s counterparts, but they did finish second in baseball last year in FanGraph’s baserunning stat, BsR.

The Cards also tied Washington for the National League lead in stolen bases (116), and on Thursday here at spring training, they were set to go through some sliding drills … until it rained.

That said, who’s the best slider on the Cardinals?

“All our guys are pretty effective at it, but I will say, Goldy moved our needle a little bit last year,” manager Mike Shildt said of Paul Goldschmidt. “If you pay attention about being intentional about when you slide into home, getting your foot down on the plate, you have a lot of those plays, especially with replay now, where your foot’s up and (hovering over the base) -- and you got tagged. So getting that foot down, you saw him last year do that. And so, that might put him in a different category.