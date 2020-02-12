Hochman: Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill lost some bulk, in hopes his overall hitting will improve

But for O’Neill, this is definitely interesting for numerous reasons. See, he was striking out a lot. He was “KK” before the Cardinals got “KK,” the Korean pitcher. O’Neill struck out 53 times in 141 at-bats last season. And in 2018, he struck out 57 times in 130 at-bats. He’s talked in the past about the psychology of that, the limited at-bats making him “antsy.” But now he feels his svelte body can help his swing — and won’t affect too much of the power.

O’Neill, 24, spent the offseason in his small hometown outside of Vancouver, where he “got a little mental reset. Changed some regiments of mine to stay on the field and feel physically better. I’m feeling so much better already. I know we haven’t really started full-blown baseball activities, but just going through the motions, doing different things like that, I feel good.”

He did walk a little more in 2019 than 2018. And he did strike out a little less. And he registers good exit velocity and speed with his running on the field. He's healthy, too, after dealing with numerous nagging injuries in 2019. There is a lot to like about O’Neill’s potential, if you don’t look at his through the prism of a “failure” the past two years, but instead as a player on a journey.

And in 2020, he’ll get more at-bats than ever before.