Hochman: For Cardinals’ 100-mph fireballer Helsley, improved curveball could be new weapon

“I thought it was a great opportunity for me this offseason to get it back to where it needs to be,” said Helsley, who posted a 2.95 ERA in 36 2/3 innings for the 2019 Cardinals. “It’s just another weapon for me to have – and with the speed difference, it has something for hitters to respect and have in the back of their minds. It plays to my advantage.”

The Cardinals’ bullpen was nasty in 2019, and with the same faces (and the same arms attached to the same bodies as those faces), the 'pen portends to be a force again.

As for Helsley last year, according to the MLB stat site Baseball Savant, his fastball velocity ranked in the 71st percentile. That’s pretty good. His fastball spin rate ranked in the 94th percentile. That’s pretty great.

There are a couple interesting Helsley splits from last season. For instance, his ERA at home was 4.41, while on the road it was 1.77. In eighth innings, his ERA was 1.59, seventh innings 4.91 and sixth innings 3.38. He didn’t pitch once in the ninth inning last season, but would love the opportunity in 2020. Last season’s closer, Jordan Hicks, won’t return until July, and his replacement, Carlos Martinez, could be a starter in 2020.

“If they want me to close, be the long guy, whatever it may be -- I’ll be ready for whatever they ask me,” Helsley said. “You know how hard Jordan (Hicks) throws – he rarely throws a pitch under 100 – so yeah, to have both of us there? And then (Gio) Gallegos, with how well he throws, our bullpen was really strong last year. I’m looking forward to this year.”