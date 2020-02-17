Hochman: In first Cardinals’ live batting practice of spring, pitcher Alex Reyes dazzles

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

JUPITER, Fla. — Did you see Alex?

It was the question asked by many on Monday, here at Cardinals’ spring training. It was the first day of full squad workouts — the pitchers and catchers could actually pitch and catch with batters — and the intriguing hurler Alex Reyes impressed onlookers, from team executives to media members.

“It felt good, everything was coming out pretty good, I thought my mechanics were pretty much where they need to be,” a pleased Reyes said from his locker afterward. “I mean, it’s just exciting. Any time you come into spring, you look forward to facing hitters for the first time. Today was a good first step. I’m just excited to keep it going. I’m looking forward to games.”

With a gold chain hanging from his neck, Reyes was a force on Field No. 4. He pitched well — and was throwing all his pitches.

“Fastball, curveball, change-up,” said Reyes, who is 25. “That’s how I came up, and that’s what I think is going to help me be successful — using any pitch, in any count, at any time. Today, being able to land a few of those breaking balls and change-ups for strikes, and throwing them under the zone when I want to is also a plus.”