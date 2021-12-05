Hochman: Mizzou’s ‘100% open competition’ at QB means Cook or Macon could start over baffling Bazelak

A minor detail heading into a bowl game, but Mizzou doesn’t have a quarterback.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz shared Sunday that there is a “100% open competition” for the starting job. It was a surprising admission, considering that football coaches would rather reveal personal information than personnel information, but it was an honest admission. And it’s pretty astounding that we’ve reached this point, if you recall the preseason Connor Bazelak buzz. Yes, Bazelak battled injuries this season — that can’t go ignored. But now, in the last month of the year, he’s in a spot he hasn’t been all year.
Still, this is the best way to handle this. If Drinkwitz had just said “Connor’s our quarterback,” especially after that appalling Arkansas game, it would’ve frustrated the fan base. It would’ve led to one of the backups transferring, you’d have to think. And it would’ve been a declaration that they’re close to clicking on offense, which sure isn’t the case.
Maybe, privately, Drinkwitz wants to see this Bazelak thing through? But this is the route to go. It lights a fire under Connor and lets Brady Cook (Chaminade) and Tyler Macon (East St. Louis) grow during these December practices.
“Everybody’s had opportunities with the (first team),” said Drinkwitz, whose Tigers will face Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 (yes, that’s the same night as the Mizzou-Illinois basketball game). “And really are giving our guys in different scenarios, open-field, red zone, end-of-game scenarios to continue to improve and make game reps and game-like decisions. And whoever we feel like gives us the best chance to win, and move our football team, is going to play in the bowl game. So we have a little bit of time for that competition to develop and play out.”
During 2021, Bazelak was sometimes battling, sometimes baffling, and a few times just bad. Many a Saturday, Mizzou had the rare combo of arguably the best running back in the Southeastern Conference (Tyler Badie) and arguably the worst quarterback (though it’s hard to proclaim anyone is the worst at something in the same conference that includes Vanderbilt). We’ve come a long way from Bazelak’s preseason statement: “This school, and a lot of these players, we don’t get respect — nobody respects us around the SEC. I think it’s my job to lead this team, so we can earn that respect.”
So let’s see what the local signal-callers can do in this December “open competition.” Ideally, you’d want one of the three to just ascend — to lock in the job like a Drew Lock — but it’s hard to think that’ll happen between now and Christmas Eve Eve Eve. So maybe both Cook and Macon will get series that night against Army? Or maybe a healthier and rejuvenated Bazelak earns his old job back? The good news is, you’d have to think the quarterback play for Missouri in the December game will be better than in the November games.
But it’s imperative that Missouri’s quarterback play is much better in 2022. The quarterback in football is the most important position in any team sport. Whether next year’s starter is in the transfer portal, on the current roster or a high school senior, Drinkwitz must figure this imperative position out fast.
With Drinkwitz and Mizzou football, overall, there really are two realities right now.
On one hand, there’s all this momentum with the coach, who went 5-5 in an SEC-only first season, followed by a bowl-bound team in his second season — and numerous big-name recruits coming to campus next season, including the No. 1 receiver in the nation.
And on the other hand, they went .500 again, finishing 6-6 and wasting a year with the greatest running back season the school has ever seen. They made a lackluster bowl game — the earliest of the bowl season with an SEC member — and remain in that lowest tier of SEC football teams. Until the Tigers start winning eight or more games annually, Mizzou is forever an afterthought, that recently-added school that’s not really even in the South. Bazelak was right — there isn’t that much respect out there. But he didn’t earn it in 2021.
So the 2022 season starts now.
And Mizzou doesn’t have a quarterback yet.
“It’s really hard to have a quarterback competition during the season,” Drinkwitz said, “because those practices are usually more versus scout teams and you don’t have extended reps versus the defense. And so, you’re not getting live reps to see who’s more prepared. Now we’ve got more reps to do that, more opportunities to evaluate our guys, and for them to demonstrate leadership and competitiveness, so that’s been good.