Hochman: Mizzou’s ‘100% open competition’ at QB means Cook or Macon could start over baffling Bazelak

A minor detail heading into a bowl game, but Mizzou doesn’t have a quarterback.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz shared Sunday that there is a “100% open competition” for the starting job. It was a surprising admission, considering that football coaches would rather reveal personal information than personnel information, but it was an honest admission. And it’s pretty astounding that we’ve reached this point, if you recall the preseason Connor Bazelak buzz. Yes, Bazelak battled injuries this season — that can’t go ignored. But now, in the last month of the year, he’s in a spot he hasn’t been all year.

Still, this is the best way to handle this. If Drinkwitz had just said “Connor’s our quarterback,” especially after that appalling Arkansas game, it would’ve frustrated the fan base. It would’ve led to one of the backups transferring, you’d have to think. And it would’ve been a declaration that they’re close to clicking on offense, which sure isn’t the case.

Maybe, privately, Drinkwitz wants to see this Bazelak thing through? But this is the route to go. It lights a fire under Connor and lets Brady Cook (Chaminade) and Tyler Macon (East St. Louis) grow during these December practices.