Hochman: What do Cardinals’ moves mean for Yairo Munoz in 2020?

The stat OPS+ is a good gauge for a player. An OPS+ of 100 is average. The highest one by a Cardinal last year was 120 from Tommy Edman. The highest in the National League was 185 from Christian Yelich. Well, in Munoz’s 2018 season, his OPS+ was 109. Last year? It was just 71.

What does Shildt hope to see from Yairo that can assure him that Munoz could be part of the club?

“Just the consistency,” Shildt said. “As Gary LaRocque our farm director, would say – Being able to consistently show how he’s going to beat the other team? How is he going to be able to bring his skill sets to have a positive influence defensively, offensively, on the bases and in different spots? And coming off the bench and spot-starting.”

Munoz hasn’t arrived yet here to camp — position players don’t need to until Monday. Miller arrived Thursday. Miller batted .260 with 13 homers in the majors in 2019 with a .894 OPS, while playing for Cleveland and Philadelphia. He hit eight homers in a torrid September with the Phillies.

Tommy Edman, of course, is the super-utility player for the Cardinals — he will start many days, but just at different positions. Another infielder who could make the roster is Edmundo Sosa who has 13 big-league plate appearances.