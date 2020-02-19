Hochman: Who will be the first Cardinals relievers called up in 2020?

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

JUPITER, Fla. — Most times, a fist bump is innocuous; this one was conspicuous.

After his first live batting practice session of spring training, pitcher Kodi Whitley received a rewarding fist bump from Yadier Molina.

“That’s definitely a confidence booster — somebody like that tells you ‘good job,’ obviously you did something right,” Whitley said. “Or at least one thing right, or maybe a few things.”

The 6-foot-4 righty scorched through the Cardinals system in 2019 as he scorched minor leaguers’ bats — opponents hit .210 against him. Talking to folks around camp, he has the stuff to make it to the majors in 2020. Maybe not in March, but possibly as the year goes on.

“When we look back to what he’s done in the last couple of years, he keeps pitching to the level of the leagues he’s in really quickly,” said Gary LaRocque, the Cardinals’ director of player development, while standing in the sun on a back field. “He competes really quickly, whether it was the Fall League or the Texas League, which is a quality as a pitcher. He’s got a lot of confidence in himself. He knows he can challenge a strike zone — he has no fear of that at all. He gets into a lot of pitcher’s counts as quickly as he can. And it’s spelled success for him.