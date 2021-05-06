How did Mizzou’s NFL draft class stack up in the SEC and beyond?

A: At this point I'm not sure there's an obvious first- or second-round prospect. I'd start the list with Trajan Jeffcoat. If you can earn first-team All-SEC honors as an edge rusher after taking off a full season you can continue to develop and work your way into the draft. I'm not sure if MU's two veteran offensive linemen, Mike Maietti and Case Cook, have guaranteed NFL futures. There's not much positional value at the running back position in today's game, so I'm not sure if Tyler Badie is a complete enough player to become a draft pick. Obviously he can catch the ball out of the backfield and be a solid wing man at tailback, but does he bring enough to the table as a pure runner to hear his name called? Not sure. I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do with an expanded workload. I've always wondered why he doesn't get more touches. If Kobie Whiteside stays healthy and is productive he could work his way into the draft. I have high expectations for Martez Manuel, but he'll be just a junior - technically a third-year sophomore eligibility wise. Is Keke Chism fast enough? What happens with Jalen Knox this year?