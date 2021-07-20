How high can Mizzou climb? BenFred chats SEC East predictions, Cardinals lineup choices and Blues expansion draft from SEC media days

Now Mullen is on track. The Gators went from third, to second, to first in the SEC East. But there could be some turbulence this season in The Swamp. Especially compared to the steadiness in Athens. Mullen lost his starting QB, his best tight end, his best do-everything athlete and multiple other offensive threats. He's trying to turn a former backup (Emory Jones) into his next QB star while changing his offense around to lean a little more on the running game. And his defense, which was bipolar at best and terrible at worst last season, remains a big question mark. So, I'll say it again. Better take advantage if this is indeed going to be a rare down year, because they won't come often for Mullen, and they likely won't dip too deep.

A: Drinkwitz could be in a position to make a lot of dough coaching at Mizzou. I don't know that the Tigers need to rush any sort of raise, though. He got a bigger deal than he likely would have, I think, if Mizzou would not have bungled the coaching search that led to his hire. Bad search. Good hire. But it cost the Tigers more to stick the landing. Drinkwitz now has a desirable job in a desirable conference with a program that has already proven it will work to get him what he wants as long as he continues to succeed. The greenlighting of the practice facility is a good example. If Drinkwitz takes care of business, I do think Mizzou will keep up. Turn the job you have into the one you want. He doesn't have to put up with Alabama in the West. The College Football Playoff is expanding. He could have it good in CoMo for a long time, if both sides think long-term.