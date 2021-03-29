How Justin Williams moved up and why Matt Carpenter hasn't been moved out

In our final chat before the regular season we address some roster moves and the chasm between Cardinals management and a vocal section of the fan base over some personnel. Here are the highlights.
Q: How does the taxi squad work, and who will be on it for the Cardinals?
A: The taxi squad is Kodi Whitley, Seth Elledge, Jose Rondon, Ali Sanchez, and Lane Thomas for the trip to Cincinnati.
Teams can place five players on the squad as long as the fifth is a catcher. Players do not have to be on the 40-man roster to be on the taxi squad. To make the move to the active roster they must be added to the 40-man roster. So, for example, Rondon would first have to be added to the 40-man roster and then be moved to the 26-man roster. His contract would have to be purchased by the big-league team, and if they don't have room on the 40-man roster (they will, imminently) then they must make another move to clear it.
Q: I am disappointed to see Matt Carpenter make the club. … How long does Cardinals management wait before they have to make the tough decision for the good of the team to release him?
A: The Cardinals, at this point, have a far different view of the "good of the team" than you do when it comes to Carpenter. There is a disconnect between the club and a vocal section of the fan base, obviously. I asked John Mozeliak about Carpenter this morning, and he acknowledged, as you'd expect, that the track record and performance over the years factored into the decision. Obviously, that's part of the reason he has the contract he has -- and that's part of why he's on the roster. He does not have a large role at the moment on said roster. He's the lefthanded bat off the bench. They're not batting him cleanup or leadoff on opening day -- unless there's an injury that happens in the next three days.
The Cardinals see him as a seasoned, experienced bat off the bench that they have invested in, and who his teammate genuinely like and who the manager genuinely trusts. They have put their faith in Carpenter -- and the metrics they believe show he's hit into bad luck and, yes, hit into the shift several times.
They are willing to make that leap of faith the fans won't. It's the team’s millions that they are banking on the feel they have for his spring -- and he has for his swing -- that the box scores don't say.
Also, teams don't use the “designated for assignment” option as some kind of public punishment. They use it when there's no other alternative and they need the roster spot.
Q: Were you surprised that Tommy Edman is being considered as the backup centerfielder? I only remember seeing him in left field or right field. Doesn't seem like he has much experience in center.
A: I was not. I wrote about it in this morning's paper because the Cardinals had clearly positioned him as the backup for shortstop and center field as they made their roster decision. Mike Shildt has a lot of trust in Edman to do just about everything.
Q: If Carlos Martinez struggles in the first inning again, would Mike Shildt entertain the idea of using an opener for those games to see if that helps?
A: He has been reluctant to embrace the opener approach because then Martinez's first-inning struggles become his second-inning struggles. It's not the first inning that he has an issue with. It's his first inning. Not sure how pushing that back solves the problem. Maybe they ought to push it forward -- have him throw a simulation inning in the bullpen as part of his warmup.
Q: Who fills the closer role at the start of the season, until presumably Jordan Hicks is ready?
A: They will not have a stated closer to start the season. Alex Reyes will get the middle of the order in late innings. If there's a save opportunity in the eighth and, say, Joey Votto & Co. are coming up, then Reyes or Andrew Miller will get that assignment, and if the tail end of the order is coming up in the ninth, someone else might get the save. The Cardinals are going to look to script targeted outings for Hicks and Reyes based on the late-game matchup, not saves, per se. Not to start the season. Expect Hicks to move into the role and take over the ninth as the season goes, and Reyes will move into that high-leverage multiple-inning role.
Q: If one of the starters is consistently struggling before Kwang Hyun Kim or Miles Mikolas is ready, would the Cardinals give Alex Reyes a chance to start or bring up Johan Oviedo?
A: They have been resistant to Reyes as a starter, even in spot duty. That's the stance as of right now, and we've seen them change it before. We'll see. But they have been particularly adamant about seeing Reyes as a reliever -- and a big part of that is clearly Mike Shildt's fondness for having Reyes as an option to close games. He has not hid that intention this spring.
Q: Is there something specific that moved Justin Williams from an afterthought last season to the verge a being a starter? Harrison Bader's injury aside, Williams seems to have improved his approach at the plate, anything else?
A: Improvement at the plate. Improvement all around. He has been a more assertive player, letting his athleticism really take center stage. There was a hesitance in his game before, and he has made great strides in the past 12 months to increase his presence with the team and improve his spot on the depth chart. He'll like be the starting right fielder on opening day, and his performance will determine a lot about where Bader fits when he's healthy enough to return.
Q: I know they don't give out Silver Sluggers in spring training. … But I ask you, the Cardinals have not hit this spring at all. Does that raise any red flags in your mind?
A: They haven't hit in springs before, too. Roger Dean Stadium is not a friendly place to hit, and the Cardinals play a lot of games here. So many games here. It's where home runs die, where doubles are caught, and on and on and on. Just not a friendly place for hitters, and that has to be baked into the considerations.
Indicators are better than usual. Average team exit velocity is up. Swings outside of the zone are down. Walk rates are ... just OK. The Cardinals have struck out the fewest times of any team in the majors this spring. Just FYI.
Q: Any update on Miles Mikolas?
A: He threw at a distance of 120 feet the other day, is nearing a step up the mound, and the Cardinals are looking at a May return to the rotation. That would indicate that … within the week he'll be throwing more aggressively off the mound, facing hitters within two weeks, and building arm strength from there.
Q: What's the reasoning behind having Paul Goldschmidt bat in front of Nolan Arenado, and not the other way around?
A: Mike Shildt says he likes the look of it. He wants to get them both up in the first inning, and this is the order he's settled on. At one point he said he could flip the two, but as far as the hitting profile goes you're talking about a higher on-base percentage from Goldschmidt, and that sways the choice.
Q: I am surprised Justin Williams made the team over Lane Thomas. Can you explain why the Cardinals went with Williams?
A: Justin Williams had a strong spring. He bats lefthanded. He is comfortable and strong in right field, and that's where the Cardinals have an opening. … The Cardinals have wanted to add some balance to their lineup with an additional lefthanded bat, even with the two switch-hitters in it. They've long suggested he could be that guy if he continued to improve on what they saw from the past calendar year, even without games. And he did. He hit the ball hard, and he hit the ball often, and he made his case in spring to be on the roster whether Harrison Bader was injured or not.
It would not have all been a shock if the Cardinals went with Williams on the bench -- or if they went with Dylan Carlson in center and Williams in right, as they were about to do when Bader had his injury. Thomas did not take advantage of the opportunity. He struggled this spring, and he had lulls in his performance after a strong burst of a start. He had the chance this spring to overtake Bader as the starting center field -- it was a longshot, but the Cardinals were open to that possibility. He did not do it.