How Justin Williams moved up and why Matt Carpenter hasn't been moved out

In our final chat before the regular season we address some roster moves and the chasm between Cardinals management and a vocal section of the fan base over some personnel. Here are the highlights.

Q: How does the taxi squad work, and who will be on it for the Cardinals?

A: The taxi squad is Kodi Whitley, Seth Elledge, Jose Rondon, Ali Sanchez, and Lane Thomas for the trip to Cincinnati.

Teams can place five players on the squad as long as the fifth is a catcher. Players do not have to be on the 40-man roster to be on the taxi squad. To make the move to the active roster they must be added to the 40-man roster. So, for example, Rondon would first have to be added to the 40-man roster and then be moved to the 26-man roster. His contract would have to be purchased by the big-league team, and if they don't have room on the 40-man roster (they will, imminently) then they must make another move to clear it.

Q: I am disappointed to see Matt Carpenter make the club. … How long does Cardinals management wait before they have to make the tough decision for the good of the team to release him?