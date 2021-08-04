How Tarasenko misplayed his hand. Jim Thomas answers the burning questions around the St. Louis Blues

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: What is the latest on Vladimir Tarasenko? Is the idea still to move him, or at this point to play and try to get his value to increase before a trade midseason?
A: The Blues still want to move Tarasenko. And ideally, it would be before the season starts. It's hard to imagine Tarasenko strolling into Centene Community Ice Center in mid-September with a big smile on his face like nothing happened.
What I'm hearing is what I wrote Sunday. The market has never really developed on Tarasenko -- either before the expansion draft, during the expansion draft, or after the expansion draft. Some smoke perhaps, no fire. To the point where Tarasenko was willing to waive his no-trade clause and go anywhere.
Follow-up: It seems that Tarasenko may have overplayed his hand. Team sports is all about chemistry. Who wants to play with a guy who sulks and trashes his team? No wonder the market never materialized for him.
A: If not “overplayed,” then certainly “misplayed.” You go to Armstrong, you ask for a trade, and you simply say you need a change of scenery. Given Tarasenko's play last season, you certainly didn't need to twist Armstrong's arm to force a trade. The worst thing you could do to help your trade value is to say that you've got a bum shoulder because (allegedly) Blues doctors botched a couple of shoulder surgeries. The scorched-earth approach by the Tarasenko camp makes absolutely no sense.
Follow-up: At some point, does Doug Armstrong call Tarasenko and tell him to suck it up and come ready to play?
A: I think we're already there.
Comment: I hope the Blues don't make the same mistake with Tyler Bozak that they did with Patrick Maroon. … When the cost is minimal, you better have a better, same-cost replacement.
A: Doug Armstrong mentioned a couple of Zoom calls ago that he thought the Blues had plenty of other bottom-six options. It's probably time to give players such as Klim Kostin and Dakota Joshua a chance. Alexei Toropchenko isn't that far away, either. But I get what you're saying. Bozak played pretty well when healthy last season and remained the team's best faceoff man not named Ryan O'Reilly. And by all accounts he was great with the younger players.
Q: I was hoping that Doug Armstrong would add another defensive-minded D-man in the offseason, but I also get that Justin Faulk has stepped up big, Torey Krug needs to, and (a healthy) Colton Parayko can have a rebound year. Do you get the sense that there will be some adjustment to the defensive strategy?
A: In an ideal world, I thought the Blues would add a veteran right-handed defender. Didn't have to be a star, just someone with a little bit of size and snarl. Didn't happen. And now there's not much out there, at least in terms of available free agents. Maybe it's simply time for Niko Mikkola and Jake Walman to step up. After a little AHL seasoning, Scott Perunovich should be ready, as well.
In terms of defensive strategy, it all starts with being stout in front of the net. I think it was Armstrong who mentioned assistant coach Mike Van Ryn by name (he runs the defense), saying improvement had to be made in front of the net. I found that interesting.
Q: Did Doug Armstrong overpay for both Jordan Kyrou (2 years, $5.6 million) and Ivan Barbeshev (2 years, $4.5 million)?
A: I thought Kyrou would get $2 million or a little more. So $2.8 surprised me. But he is a promising player, and the arrow is pointing upward. If he keeps progressing, $2.8 will seem like a bargain in two years. The Barbashev deal seemed about right. I know he missed some games due to the ankle injury, but he's a valuable role player. That the Blues are squeezed once again cap-wise is simply life in the salary-cap era, something that afflicts all championship clubs. I think the Blues can squeeze in Robert Thomas and Zach Sanford (Sanford signed Wednesday for one year, $2 million). If not, it's possible Oskar Sundqvist and his $2.75 million cap hit could begin the year on the long-term injured list. Remember, he's coming off knee surgery, which could create cap room at the start of the year.
Q: Do you see Ville Husso taking a step forward? Is he under pressure to perform, given goalie prospects in the pipeline?
A: Husso ended the year on a strong note with the shutout against Minnesota. I think he'll be more used to everything, including the process of having to stay sharp between starts. But it's not like he’s got a lock on the position at this point. The prospects – Joel Hofer and Colten Ellis -- probably are more than a year away from being ready. So if Husso stumbles, that could be an issue short-term.
Q: How would you rate Vegas and Denver after their moves for the Cup? How do you see the Central Division?
A: I think Colorado and Vegas are still the teams to beat in the Western Conference, but they've come back to the pack. The Central, I believe, will be tight and balanced, with newcomer Arizona at the bottom and Nashville lagging. But I think Chicago's better. It should be fun.