How Tarasenko misplayed his hand. Jim Thomas answers the burning questions around the St. Louis Blues

In terms of defensive strategy, it all starts with being stout in front of the net. I think it was Armstrong who mentioned assistant coach Mike Van Ryn by name (he runs the defense), saying improvement had to be made in front of the net. I found that interesting.

Q: Did Doug Armstrong overpay for both Jordan Kyrou (2 years, $5.6 million) and Ivan Barbeshev (2 years, $4.5 million)?

A: I thought Kyrou would get $2 million or a little more. So $2.8 surprised me. But he is a promising player, and the arrow is pointing upward. If he keeps progressing, $2.8 will seem like a bargain in two years. The Barbashev deal seemed about right. I know he missed some games due to the ankle injury, but he's a valuable role player. That the Blues are squeezed once again cap-wise is simply life in the salary-cap era, something that afflicts all championship clubs. I think the Blues can squeeze in Robert Thomas and Zach Sanford (Sanford signed Wednesday for one year, $2 million). If not, it's possible Oskar Sundqvist and his $2.75 million cap hit could begin the year on the long-term injured list. Remember, he's coming off knee surgery, which could create cap room at the start of the year.

Q: Do you see Ville Husso taking a step forward? Is he under pressure to perform, given goalie prospects in the pipeline?