7. How will they manage a crowded clubhouse?

The early start of spring training and later opening of minor-league spring allowed the Cardinals to fold their Spring Training Early Program for prospects into the big-league camp and crowd almost 75 players into a clubhouse that usually houses two-thirds that many. At least nine lockers will be shared. Two-digit jersey numbers will be exhausted. Bullpen mounds will be busy. Organization will be tested.
The benefit is clear for leading prospects Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore in their first big-league camp, and the challenge is on the coaches. There will be 39 pitchers in camp — and nine non-roster catchers around to work with them. Shildt and his staff must stretch the schedule to fit the larger roster and still keep it peppy, to find innings to get major-league pitchers sharp and not overlook young pitchers who need to get ready. The Cardinals expect to hold back-field games and scrimmages just to create playing time for the populated roster.
On Thursday, Shildt called pitching coach Mike Maddux to ask how he was doing. The answer: “Reworking the pitching schedule. Again.”