1. How will they score more runs?

From an offense that ranked below league average in every significant offensive category, the Cardinals deleted their cleanup hitter. Ozuna had taken 1,054 at-bats in that spot the past two seasons — 200 more than any other hitter in baseball. It’s what he did there — a .774 OPS, 33rd of the 56 players with at least 250 plate appearances at cleanup — that the Cardinals think they can replace.
Bounce back seasons from veterans will be key. Breakthroughs by young players will be needed. And at the nexus of it all is hitting coach Jeff Albert and the commitment the Cardinals have made to his instruction, his approach, and the time it has taken to take root. The Cardinals erected new batting cages and expanded their tech to aid Albert’s charge to modernize the team’s hitting and help them get better bang from their bats. At some point, theory must manifest as damage. And soon.
Watching spring box scores might not reveal the improvement, however, as the Cardinals’ home ballpark, Roger Dean Stadium, notoriously smothers offense and unplugs power. It’s “not user friendly for hitters,” Shildt said. The lineups will offer a clue. Every lineup has to have someone who hits cleanup.
When someone hits like a cleanup, he’s likely to stick.